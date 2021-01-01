« previous next »
Author Topic: R.E.M thread  (Read 387 times)

R.E.M thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:00:24 pm »
I didn't really hear REM properly until the past few years

I appreciate them.

To me, I don't know if The Canon is a thing - frankly who cares

THIS IS A FREE SPACE FOR THE GREAT ATHENS INDIE BAND
Yes even bigger than the B52s
The Great indie progenitors
==++++++++++

I think Everybody Hurts is the bravest single I've ever heard. It's obscene just how strong it is.

Can we please discuss this band?
Losing My Religion is stunning

Oh life, it's bigger
It's bigger than you
And you are not me
The lengths that I will go to
The distance in your eyes
Oh no, I've said too much
I set it up

That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no, I've said too much
I haven't said enough

Me personally I fell in love with someone who loves REM

Everybody Hurts is just brave genius, I'm sorry if you disagree fuck off

As I post this I'm shedding tears in a pub at this band. Thing is they're. Worth it.

Please. Do

Post your REMemories


<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/YYOKMUTTDdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/YYOKMUTTDdA</a>

SHOUT OUT TO MANCHESTER CITY

Everyone around, love them, love them
Put it in your hands, take it, take it
There's no time to cry, happy, happy
Put it in your heart where tomorrow shines
Gold and silver shine

Shiny happy people holding hands
Shiny happy people holding hands
Shiny happy people laughing
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:17:12 pm »
Bizarrely theyre responsible for a lot of our success this season but if I explain why itll stop working.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
Shiney happy people is more a B52s song than an REM song (contentious one there) but then they grew up together as bands.

So many good saints over the years its diff it to pick out a favourite . The worlds biggest ever  indie band?
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:54:50 pm »
This is come at the right time, was just listening to Automatic again tonight. Genuinely don't think they have a bad album. It's overstated that they dipped dramatically when Bill Berry left. Sure, they stopped making great albums but Up, Reveal, Accelerate and their final release Collapse Into Now are all really solid pieces of work. Only Around The Sun is mediocre, and even then, there's nothing you would call terrible. I don't think they ever wrote an outright terrible song.

Unbelievably brilliant. There's three phases - the almost perfect IRS 'indie' years, the bid for stardom when signing for Warner which gave us their best album (Automatic), and then the post-Berry years. There's just so much to explore.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
I started this thread as I felt abused by someone in the Radiohead thread but I mean this thread

To me

REM are the utter progenitors of modern indie. I don't even know of a band I like who don't owe a debt to them

A band who have literally saved lives. It's sad for me it took me so long to find them

Automatic For the People is not only a perfect album but a perfect sentiment for now

UP is their Kid A

Buck threw yoghurt on a plane OH NO EVIL lmao

I am disgusted with the world tonight. Even people here just shitting on important music

Not me
have a deep REM cut I love

Band with compassion this

<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/6e-LF21yFWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/6e-LF21yFWM</a>
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm »
Nice one ToneLa. Losing My Religion is ace, can totally see why that song when stratospheric.

Shiny Happy People is great as well, love that song even though it's got a bit of a bad rep and according who you believe, it's either about Tiananmen Square or a totally non-ironic straight up pop song (was actually listening to that yesterday). I'm quite partial to this version as well:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J9G1FhQUnSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J9G1FhQUnSo</a>

And I know it's an obvious one, but It's The End of The World (And I Feel Fine) is one of my favourites as well.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
Just realised this is a new REM thread, there has been an old one knocking about over the years.

Drive
E-bow the Letter
Find the River

my top three off the top of my head but that can change.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Least we can win the league tomorrow. Love this site seriously

Don't get anybody who joins  music threads with hate

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dLxpNiF0YKs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dLxpNiF0YKs</a>
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:24:29 pm
You're all welcome


Yeah yeah yeah yeah

REM are to me the band that paved the way

It's okay to be different
Everybody hurts

Yeah yeah yeah yeah
got trolled by some prick tonight
yeah yeah yeah yeah
tried to be the difference
Yeah yeah yeah excuses

TONE LA IN A WRESTLING MATCH
YEAH YEAH YEAH YEAH

IT'S THE END OF THE TONE AS WE. KNOW IT*
REM saved lives man

*ain't lol

And I feel fine

Fucking love this band. Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Green is boss let's do a bit of that
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Walk Unafraid was decent on the album but when they did it live it was anthemic.

Country Feedback as well, just dripping with attitude.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm »
Ye MIGHTY REM


Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Walk Unafraid was decent on the album but when they did it live it was anthemic.

Country Feedback as well, just dripping with attitude. (lol its a little bit karma pigs)

Always take that a bit political. Have a versh I adore

<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/H47es-RsJKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/H47es-RsJKw</a>
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
LOTUS

I just love this performance


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LxgnsZe3YqA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LxgnsZe3YqA</a>
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Everybody Hurts  :(

My fav one. Glasto 03. I know, but. Close to me

Heard lots of wham about this. Studio version they all swapped instruments. Art, that

And I'm sorry, but if you don't find this a brave song I'll fight you on a hill and hug you after

Watch the lights in the crowd. I love this late stage go as British crowds can be pretty great and every little twinkling light is a soul that hurts and you know

Everybody hurts

Sometimes

<a href="https://youtu.be/NLlOeGeVih4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtu.be/NLlOeGeVih4</a>

Quote
When your day is long
And the night, the night is yours alone
When you're sure you've had enough
Of this life, well hang on

Don't let yourself go
'Cause everybody cries
Everybody hurts sometimes

Sometimes everything is wrong
Now it's time to sing along

When your day is night alone (hold on, hold on)
If you feel like letting go (hold on)
If you think you've had too much
Of this life, well hang on

'Cause everybody hurts
Take comfort in your friends
Everybody hurts

Don't throw your hand, oh no
Don't throw your hand
If you feel like you're alone
No, no, no, you are not alone

If you're on your own in this life
The days and nights are long
When you think you've had too much
Of this life to hang on

Well, everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody cries
Everybody hurts, sometimes

And everybody hurts sometimes
So hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on

Everybody hurts

So hold on.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
LOTUS

I just love this performance


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LxgnsZe3YqA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LxgnsZe3YqA</a>

Ta for that

Lol UP is brilliant. I'm a bit new to it don't think I'm expervert

Got all a large bit coming new

DIS doh? Experimental. Sad loss just... If you could choose one band to adapt

Quote


So happy to show us
Oh, I ate the lotus
Say, haven't you noticed?
Oh, I ate the lotus

Storefront window, I reflect
Just last week I was merely heck
Tip the scale, I was hell
It picked me up, then I fell
Who's this stranger?
Crowbar spine
Dot, dot, dot, and I feel fine
Let it rain, rain, rain (rain)
Bring my happy back again
This thread is about it.

Tight as a gnat's chuff and love hoodie action
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm »
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Shiny Happy muppets as above lol //
Ghetto recording this

What? Tell me I'm wrong.
😳

This one goes out to the one I love😕🍭

<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/VU3CNb8g3nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/VU3CNb8g3nc</a>

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
This thread also existed
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267127.0

Last post by me. A year ago

Happy to get it going again. It was dead then, I got replies tonight - I needed it by the way, maybe so did others

You
Fucking contribute music lad.

I don't know if you have to refer to previous times you needed REM but tonight I needed REM
Some of you fucks will mewl about anything but God I love you
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »

The Great Beyond

From when I was pushing an elephant up the stairs (...........I still am)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_JnCWT-_O8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_JnCWT-_O8</a>





Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Orange Crush-Wiesbaden 2003

This is the live performance (the whole concert that is) that keeps dragging me back

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2BvXBwtrs_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2BvXBwtrs_k</a>

All The Way To Reno-Wiesbaden 2003

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G-vP94xOgSw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G-vP94xOgSw</a>
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:35:02 am »
Rock n Roll Hall of Fame induction concert, and they play Gardening at Night, a song from their debut EP.  Bill Berry back on the sticks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rl5TdBcAUts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rl5TdBcAUts</a>
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:10:49 am »
Nice one, ToneLa - going to spend some time with R.E.M. next week thanks to this prompt!
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:39:53 am »
Throwing my two cents in with some hidden gems:

The best R.E.M. solo. Amazing song that very few heard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j-DXNxIlU1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j-DXNxIlU1I</a>

I also really love this demo from the Automatic for the People sessions.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MjK8Si0t0ik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MjK8Si0t0ik</a>

This 1985 indie song is quite something too:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IxNUOQh65ik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IxNUOQh65ik</a>

However, I just can't get tired of this song. Alongside Fall on Me it's probably my favourite song of theirs. From the Document golden era of the band:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/baq3K5fsER0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/baq3K5fsER0</a>

Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:39:31 am »
They were THE band to listen to in 1988 when I was 17. I'm 50 and it's utterly nuts to me that 33 years have gone by since 88. 33 years previous to 88 is 1955. The fuck? It was REM and then Dinosaur Jr. Then it was the early 90's and let's face it... we were blessed to have all that in our 20's. Fuck Britpop.
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:02:02 am »
Find the River
One of the most underrated songs ever. Just brilliant
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:30:40 am »
will recommend The Wrong Child, Let Me In, Chorus and the Ring and Camera as ones that make me cry.

See ya x
Re: R.E.M thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:44:16 am »
Divock Origi seems to leave the club,
Yes yeah yeah yeah
Guardiola claims we stole it all,
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
last day I hope Villa score four or more
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
I hope that Mo Salah scores four or five.
Yesh yeah, yeah yeah

Let's play football, let's plan this
Yeah, yeah yeah yeah
see you at Anfield if you make the list
Yeah yeah yeah

Jurgen did you hear about this one?
tell me are you locked in for the cups?
Jurgen are you our king like elvis baby
Will we do the lot?

IF YOU BELIEVE
we will win the league
IF YOU BELIEVE
We've got the champions league and that's cool
