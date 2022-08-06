« previous next »
Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 15902 times)

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #360 on: August 6, 2022, 01:42:03 pm »
Ironic cheers from the small-time club fans at every missed shot or misplaced pass.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #361 on: August 6, 2022, 01:51:46 pm »
The first match of the season.... Fucking hate it 😡
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #362 on: August 7, 2022, 06:07:25 pm »
Really shit stats

Quote
Another Erling Haaland stat..

The Norwegian is the first player to score twice on his Premier League debut since Odsonne Edouard last September for Crystal Palace.

So the only player to do it this year then really.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #363 on: August 7, 2022, 06:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on August  7, 2022, 06:07:25 pm
Really shit stats

So the only player to do it this year then really.
and technically it was done twice in a year, they are really trying hard to make it look like he is in records book
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #364 on: August 17, 2022, 03:31:21 pm »
Most of the stuff everyone else seems to think is clever play: winding opponents up to get them booked/sent off, winning soft free kicks by going down easily, time wasting etc

It's all cheating.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #365 on: August 17, 2022, 03:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on August 17, 2022, 03:31:21 pm
Most of the stuff everyone else seems to think is clever play: winding opponents up to get them booked/sent off, winning soft free kicks by going down easily, time wasting etc

It's all cheating.

Players holding their heads when they go down, regardless of what part of their body was fouled. Drives me up the fucking wall. They should automatically have to go off for a concussion assessment for 5 minutes if they do that, they'd soon cut it out.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #366 on: August 17, 2022, 03:43:19 pm »
That ones tricky, because on the flip side I guess you dont want players getting a bang on the head and playing on because they don't want to go off. It should be a yellow card, use VAR if necessary.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #367 on: August 17, 2022, 09:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on August 17, 2022, 03:31:21 pm
Most of the stuff everyone else seems to think is clever play: winding opponents up to get them booked/sent off, winning soft free kicks by going down easily, time wasting etc

It's all cheating.
This. Absolutely this.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #368 on: August 17, 2022, 09:57:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 17, 2022, 03:40:33 pm
Players holding their heads when they go down, regardless of what part of their body was fouled. Drives me up the fucking wall. They should automatically have to go off for a concussion assessment for 5 minutes if they do that, they'd soon cut it out.

This really does need to happen. It would stop that particular cheat overnight. It's pathetic.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #369 on: August 18, 2022, 10:53:23 am »
Aside from stopping any cheating etc, players holding their head should probably get concussion checks anyway. It just seems sensible to me now.

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #370 on: September 4, 2022, 12:12:46 pm »
Armband swapping when it's not the captain going off.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #371 on: September 4, 2022, 12:20:07 pm »
Not a big fan of players being all chummy with the opposition in the tunnel before a match.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #372 on: September 4, 2022, 12:51:32 pm »
BT sending that bellend on the pitch as soon as the match is over to get interviews with the players. Boiled my piss the other night with Carvalho not being able to celebrate with the fans and his team mates because that c*nt was shoving a microphone in his face.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #373 on: September 4, 2022, 01:14:38 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  4, 2022, 12:12:46 pm
Armband swapping when it's not the captain going off.
When does that happen? Surely if the captain stays on he keeps the armband?

Or do you mean when Hendo is not playing and Milner comes on so Virgil hands the armband to him? If so that's just courtesy really.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #374 on: September 4, 2022, 01:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2022, 12:51:32 pm
BT sending that bellend on the pitch as soon as the match is over to get interviews with the players. Boiled my piss the other night with Carvalho not being able to celebrate with the fans and his team mates because that c*nt was shoving a microphone in his face.
Smarmy fucking biff as well. One day someone's gonna lamp him or tell him to fuck off. Reckon Klopp's come close once or twice
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #375 on: September 4, 2022, 01:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2022, 12:51:32 pm
BT sending that bellend on the pitch as soon as the match is over to get interviews with the players. Boiled my piss the other night with Carvalho not being able to celebrate with the fans and his team mates because that c*nt was shoving a microphone in his face.

God yeah, he's such a smarmy twat and all. Putting his arm around Fabio like he's his best mate, fuck off.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #376 on: September 4, 2022, 01:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on August 17, 2022, 03:31:21 pm
Most of the stuff everyone else seems to think is clever play: winding opponents up to get them booked/sent off, winning soft free kicks by going down easily, time wasting etc

It's all cheating.
Atletico Madrid in a nutshell, watching the first leg against that shower in Madrid a few years ago made me angrier than I've ever been watching a game of football, rolling around, "winding up" our players to provoke a reaction, surrounding the referee after every decision, diving, feigning injury etc, it gets papered over by biffs like Lineker as the "Dark Arts", actually praising the likes of them for being good at it, it's cheating, and a strong referee can stamp it out inside 5 minutes, if referees followed the letter of the law then it wouldn't happen and couldn't happen.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #377 on: September 4, 2022, 01:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2022, 12:51:32 pm
BT sending that bellend on the pitch as soon as the match is over to get interviews with the players. Boiled my piss the other night with Carvalho not being able to celebrate with the fans and his team mates because that c*nt was shoving a microphone in his face.
Whenever I watch the post match celebrations vs Barcelona I'm annoyed that he's doing interviews while the players are celebrating with the fans. Let them drink in that moment ffs
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #378 on: September 4, 2022, 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on September  4, 2022, 01:52:26 pm
Whenever I watch the post match celebrations vs Barcelona I'm annoyed that he's doing interviews while the players are celebrating with the fans. Let them drink in that moment ffs

When you consider their job on TV is to exploit the moment, there's not much chance of that, unfortunately.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #379 on: September 4, 2022, 02:52:00 pm »
The question is, why do clubs allow them pitch side access?, and then the freedom to just stroll on to the pitch at the end?, there's people that have most likely been going to matches for decades that have never been on the pitch, so why allow these fuckers on?

And yes I do realise it's probably a contractual obligation with the broadcaster, but them inserting themselves into things is all wrong.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm »
More and more little things. I think Im close to being done with the game to be honest, Im nowhere near as immersed as I used to be. Its just absolutely tiresome.

You cant just watch your team play football for 90 minutes and thats the end of it. Instead every single action becomes a talking point for rabid media (both traditional and social media) and everything is a battle in a never ending point scoring contest. The noise around it is deafening and football media is completely oversaturated.

Few things this week have really got me:

Carvalhos celebration. It was naive, but a young lad scoring a last minute winner for the first team overwhelmed with emotion doing his signature celebration? Agreed it was tone deaf but theres absolutely no malice intended. But thats it then, the fuse is lit. WAS FABIO CARVALHO WRONG TO CELEBRATE LIKE THAT? WE INTERVIEW A GUN CRIME EXPERT and then youve got the rival fans licking their lips for an excuse to score meaningless points. Disgusting club disrespecting a murdered young girl. Sickening. Always the victims etc etc etc.

Mural defacing. The pre game spray paint on murals with racist graffiti is met with the usual Heysel slurs and whataboutery, but this is the norm now. The sad thing is that people have gone out of their way to deface those murals. Why? Because they dont like another football team. The friendly derby died about 5 years ago when the new breed of rabid tryhard Evertonian kids first surfaced, desperately trying to prove to their mates theyre the best blues on social media and again trying to score them fictional points against the derty merderin kopite raaaaaats la

Fucking transfers and the circus around them. Its like living in a real world FIFA game.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm


You cant just watch your team play football for 90 minutes and thats the end of it.
Well, you can. I do.

I don't mean to belittle any of the points you made, nor to dismiss your experience, but most of these things are only an issue if you choose to consume the media where they feature. I don't, so they never effect me. I very much recommend jibbing off the football media circus, esp on social media and the TV/radio punditsphere.

The exception is the mural defacing. Even though I don't know much about it and haven't really seen any articles or even pictures of it, just knowing that it happened is an unpleasant feeling. But really that's a social issue as much, if not more, than a football one
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 pm »
Think I may have mentioned it before, but Everton. Everton really annoy me. What a day that will be when they finally go down.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm
More and more little things. I think Im close to being done with the game to be honest, Im nowhere near as immersed as I used to be. Its just absolutely tiresome.

You cant just watch your team play football for 90 minutes and thats the end of it. Instead every single action becomes a talking point for rabid media (both traditional and social media) and everything is a battle in a never ending point scoring contest. The noise around it is deafening and football media is completely oversaturated.

Few things this week have really got me:

Carvalhos celebration. It was naive, but a young lad scoring a last minute winner for the first team overwhelmed with emotion doing his signature celebration? Agreed it was tone deaf but theres absolutely no malice intended. But thats it then, the fuse is lit. WAS FABIO CARVALHO WRONG TO CELEBRATE LIKE THAT? WE INTERVIEW A GUN CRIME EXPERT and then youve got the rival fans licking their lips for an excuse to score meaningless points. Disgusting club disrespecting a murdered young girl. Sickening. Always the victims etc etc etc.

Mural defacing. The pre game spray paint on murals with racist graffiti is met with the usual Heysel slurs and whataboutery, but this is the norm now. The sad thing is that people have gone out of their way to deface those murals. Why? Because they dont like another football team. The friendly derby died about 5 years ago when the new breed of rabid tryhard Evertonian kids first surfaced, desperately trying to prove to their mates theyre the best blues on social media and again trying to score them fictional points against the derty merderin kopite raaaaaats la

Fucking transfers and the circus around them. Its like living in a real world FIFA game.
The 'Friendly Derby' died a lot longer than five years ago.

I sympathise with your view on this. I'm only still interested for LFC and Klopp. I cut out as much of the shite that surrounds the game as possible. I don't have Twitter or Facebook and this is the only social media I do.

When I get to watch a game on TV it goes on at kick-off then off at full time. It's a shame I feel it necessary to do this, but I just don't want the negative, agendered and moronic shite in my life. Some still seeps in of course. Like the mural defacing. I mean what possesses a person to scrawl racist, hateful stuff like that? What kind of person abuses a young kid (Gerrard's daughter) in such a vile way? Who uses the tragic deaths of 39 people to score petty points off a neighbour? It's more than football though. As Ghosty says, it's a social thing and a product of a deeply mentally ill society.

I actually already am done with the game as a whole. I'm only sticking in this much because Klopp and LFC still offer some authenticity. It's still like holding on to a plank of wood in a sea of turbulent, putrid shite though.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm
The 'Friendly Derby' died a lot longer than five years ago.

I sympathise with your view on this. I'm only still interested for LFC and Klopp. I cut out as much of the shite that surrounds the game as possible. I don't have Twitter or Facebook and this is the only social media I do.

When I get to watch a game on TV it goes on at kick-off then off at full time. It's a shame I feel it necessary to do this, but I just don't want the negative, agendered and moronic shite in my life. Some still seeps in of course. Like the mural defacing. I mean what possesses a person to scrawl racist, hateful stuff like that? What kind of person abuses a young kid (Gerrard's daughter) in such a vile way? Who uses the tragic deaths of 39 people to score petty points off a neighbour? It's more than football though. As Ghosty says, it's a social thing and a product of a deeply mentally ill society.

I actually already am done with the game as a whole. I'm only sticking in this much because Klopp and LFC still offer some authenticity. It's still like holding on to a plank of wood in a sea of turbulent, putrid shite though.

And at halftime I put the kettle on and make a nice cup of tea to avoid the claptrap.

Mrs P on the other hand sits there fuming at Macca etc. She does have a soft spot for for ageing hard men like Souey and Mad Roy.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:21:14 pm
Think I may have mentioned it before, but Everton. Everton really annoy me. What a day that will be when they finally go down.
I hope they go bust. Easily the most vile club in the country.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm
And at halftime I put the kettle on and make a nice cup of tea to avoid the claptrap.

Mrs P on the other hand sits there fuming at Macca etc. She does have a soft spot for for ageing hard men like Souey and Mad Roy.
Half time is a good toilet break for me. Or a good time to check out the madness of half time threads in here. 😃

To be fair to Mrs P, Souness and Royston can be good fun at times although I've not indulged in viewing either for some time now.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #387 on: Today at 04:34:40 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
I hope they go bust. Easily the most vile club in the country.

I'd have Chelsea, Man Utd and Millwall ahead of them. But yeah, their fan base is rotten.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #388 on: Today at 04:43:33 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm


Few things this week have really got me:

Carvalhos celebration. It was naive, but a young lad scoring a last minute winner for the first team overwhelmed with emotion doing his signature celebration? Agreed it was tone deaf but theres absolutely no malice intended. But thats it then, the fuse is lit. WAS FABIO CARVALHO WRONG TO CELEBRATE LIKE THAT? WE INTERVIEW A GUN CRIME EXPERT and then youve got the rival fans licking their lips for an excuse to score meaningless points. Disgusting club disrespecting a murdered young girl. Sickening. Always the victims etc etc etc.

Mural defacing. The pre game spray paint on murals with racist graffiti is met with the usual Heysel slurs and whataboutery, but this is the norm now. The sad thing is that people have gone out of their way to deface those murals. Why? Because they dont like another football team. The friendly derby died about 5 years ago when the new breed of rabid tryhard Evertonian kids first surfaced, desperately trying to prove to their mates theyre the best blues on social media and again trying to score them fictional points against the derty merderin kopite raaaaaats la

Fucking transfers and the circus around them. Its like living in a real world FIFA game.

We've never been particularly liked, but since the birth of social media, Twitter in particular, it's become the in thing to hate on Liverpool and it's fan base. Even famous people, footballers like Bernardo Silva & Raheem Sterling and ex-footballers like Trevor Sinclair partake of it on there.

Oh and by the way, the friendly derby ceast to exist somewhere around the mid '90s.
