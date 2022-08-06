More and more little things. I think Im close to being done with the game to be honest, Im nowhere near as immersed as I used to be. Its just absolutely tiresome.



You cant just watch your team play football for 90 minutes and thats the end of it. Instead every single action becomes a talking point for rabid media (both traditional and social media) and everything is a battle in a never ending point scoring contest. The noise around it is deafening and football media is completely oversaturated.



Few things this week have really got me:



Carvalhos celebration. It was naive, but a young lad scoring a last minute winner for the first team overwhelmed with emotion doing his signature celebration? Agreed it was tone deaf but theres absolutely no malice intended. But thats it then, the fuse is lit. WAS FABIO CARVALHO WRONG TO CELEBRATE LIKE THAT? WE INTERVIEW A GUN CRIME EXPERT and then youve got the rival fans licking their lips for an excuse to score meaningless points. Disgusting club disrespecting a murdered young girl. Sickening. Always the victims etc etc etc.



Mural defacing. The pre game spray paint on murals with racist graffiti is met with the usual Heysel slurs and whataboutery, but this is the norm now. The sad thing is that people have gone out of their way to deface those murals. Why? Because they dont like another football team. The friendly derby died about 5 years ago when the new breed of rabid tryhard Evertonian kids first surfaced, desperately trying to prove to their mates theyre the best blues on social media and again trying to score them fictional points against the derty merderin kopite raaaaaats la



Fucking transfers and the circus around them. Its like living in a real world FIFA game.