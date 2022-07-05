« previous next »
The little things that annoy you in football

oldman

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 01:47:35 pm
disgraced cake

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 02:47:20 pm
Rush doing those numbers with only two penalties in the era he played in is incredible. If he was the chief penalty taker at Liverpool throughout his years here he'd probably have scored over 400 times for us. In the grand scheme of things he's one of the most underrated strikers to ever play yet as said above players who have scored half of the amount he did are falsely remembered as better strikers.

Mane scoring 120 for us without a single penalty was a very good achievement.
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 03:00:09 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 23, 2022, 11:27:17 am
When a player is in an offside position when the ball is played, the defender gets a touch and the ref gives a corner.

For me it is when a defence is pushing up to play a player offside. The ball gets played abut a different player (who was onside) gets it and then later in the move squares it to the player who would have been offside originally.

The argument in the first bit is that he's not interferring with play because he doesn't get the ball. That's debatable but okay. However he does get an advantage from being behind the defence later in the move but it is seen as quite okay.
Elzar

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 03:04:27 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 03:00:09 pm
For me it is when a defence is pushing up to play a player offside. The ball gets played abut a different player (who was onside) gets it and then later in the move squares it to the player who would have been offside originally.

The argument in the first bit is that he's not interferring with play because he doesn't get the ball. That's debatable but okay. However he does get an advantage from being behind the defence later in the move but it is seen as quite okay.

Yeah, shit rule that. It's goal hanging which is surely the reason for the offside rule.



Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 03:15:21 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 23, 2022, 02:46:18 pm
Corner flags. What's the point? They only make it difficult for players to take corner kicks. Especially if right-footed takes left corners, or left-footed takes right corners. If you don't move the ball almost outside of the marked line, you could clash with the damn flag.

I believe the point of them is to delineate which line the ball goes over when going out of play. Seen situations where it would absolutely not have been clear without the flag.

Another one for me. Offside again (honestly I think it's a shit rule altogether), but you CANNOT be deemed not interfering with play if you are in the opposing penalty box and the ball comes toward you.
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 03:16:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July  5, 2022, 03:04:27 pm
Yeah, shit rule that. It's goal hanging which is surely the reason for the offside rule.

I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.
Elzar

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 03:16:41 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 03:16:03 pm
I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.

Without offside, the game would look like a completely different sport.
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July  5, 2022, 03:16:41 pm
Without offside, the game would look like a completely different sport.

Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
Quote
Football. Like it? Me too. But let me indulge in a thought for a moment. What's the worst thing about football? Not secondary elements like the gentrification of the audience, bribery and corruption, or the fact that your team's crap - the actual game itself. Let's face it - it's offside. The crappiest, cowardliest, most negative and most pointless rule in the game. I mean, what's the point of it? Presumably, the idea is to stop a team gaining an advantage by constantly having a player hanging around the opposition goalmouth, waiting to latch on to big ugly hoofs upfield and stick them in the net.

But why is that an advantage? For a start, if you've got a player constantly goal-hanging, you're going to be a man short in the rest of the pitch. Secondly, if you do it anyway, what's to stop the defence negating the whole plan by simply having a defender stay back to mark the goal-hanger at all times?

Being offside grants you NO UNFAIR ADVANTAGE WHATSOEVER. So why do we need a stupid rule that does nothing except encourage tedious sides to thrwart attacking play ona ludicrous technically? One of the reasons why football is the best game in the world is its utterly simplistic rules - it's all obvious, straightforward, common sense. You can graps the idea in seconds - kick the ball into the net, don't use your arms, don't kick the other players. That's it.

Other sports are welcome to crap, artificial rules invented because of obvious flaws in the basic premise of the game (the six-tackles rule in rugby league, the truly ludicrous 24-second rule in basketball), but football doesn't need them, because it was PROPERLY DESIGNED IN THE FIRST PLACE. Offside is the only anachronism, and the sooner it's done away with, the better.

I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)
Jookie

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 08:33:43 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)

There's no such thing as a high press without offside.

It would radically change the sport and how tactically teams are set up.

I'm not sure having offside eradicated would actually lead to better quality football. I think it might lead it to being more spread out and a longer ball game. The idea of team goals and intricate build up play would likely become less of a thing since you'd have pockets of players spread across the entire pitch.

Offside rule to some degree constrains where the 20 outfield players are at any time to 45-60m in the length of 100-110m pitch. That constraint would be gone without offside. It'd be like Aussie Rules without your hands.
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 08:45:40 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)
Campbell is completely wrong. If you had a goal hanger and tried to fix that by keeping a defender back, that would just result in another goal hanger, requiring another defedner to be kept back and so on. The nature of the game would change dramatically.

We know this because football did not have an offside rule to begin with, back when the game was more about everyone chasing after a ball from one end of town to another. But once attempts were made to restrict the game to a manageable sized pitch with two identical ends each defended by a team and containing a goal, then the problems caused by a lack of offside rule became apparent. And so they invented the offside rule.

Initially the still inexperienced authorities were so concerned by the effects of a lack of offisde rule that the rule required there to be THREE opposition players ahead of the foremost attacker - i.e in practice a keeper and two defenders. So to be onside you needed to be level with or behind the 2nd to last defender + the keeper.

Once they realised that this reduced attacking play and goals too much, it was changed to the current system of two oppositon players between the foremost attacker and the goal.

In other words, the offside rule was invented because it was necessary for a full pitch game within a restricted space.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 09:44:00 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 03:15:21 pm
Another one for me. Offside again (honestly I think it's a shit rule altogether), but you CANNOT be deemed not interfering with play if you are in the opposing penalty box and the ball comes toward you.

Not sure where you heard that but it is not correct. Jota's winning goal against West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfEFF6oi184 - clearly has Mane standing in offside position in the penalty area with the ball clearly going straight to him.

If you stand still and do not touch the ball you can not be deemed to be offside regardless of where you are on the pitch.
bradders1011

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
July 5, 2022, 11:49:16 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on July  5, 2022, 01:19:32 pm


Aguero on 27 penalty goals was also an eye opener - I can't recall a single one!


That's because nobody watches City 5-0 Mid-Table Shitehawks every week with Guardiola's dull football.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 10:02:54 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 03:16:03 pm
I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.

Football without offside would be terrible to watch - it would just consist of two teams hoofing the ball forward and/or teams just calling every player back as soon as they lost the ball and camping close to their own goal, a bit like basketball. It would be a completely different sport, as someone else mentioned.

http://refereetales.blogspot.com/2016/10/football-without-offside-german.html

Barneylfc∗

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 10:50:49 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  5, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)

Stuart Campbell seems like a massive bellend based on that. Who even is he?
Wullie160975

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 11:08:31 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:02:54 am
Football without offside would be terrible to watch - it would just consist of two teams hoofing the ball forward and/or teams just calling every player back as soon as they lost the ball and camping close to their own goal, a bit like basketball. It would be a completely different sport, as someone else mentioned.

http://refereetales.blogspot.com/2016/10/football-without-offside-german.html

And that extra space on the pitch would mean it would be impossible for the officials to keep up with the ball/space. At least it constrained within a 40-50 yards space it's easier for them to keep an eye on everything going on (normally).
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 11:58:20 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  5, 2022, 09:44:00 pm
Not sure where you heard that but it is not correct. Jota's winning goal against West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfEFF6oi184 - clearly has Mane standing in offside position in the penalty area with the ball clearly going straight to him.

If you stand still and do not touch the ball you can not be deemed to be offside regardless of where you are on the pitch.

I'm not saying what the rule is, but what I feel the rules should be.
If you're in the box, you're interfering with play.
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 11:59:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:50:49 am
Stuart Campbell seems like a massive bellend based on that. Who even is he?

He's actually, historically at least, been a fun journo mostly in the gaming industry. Him and a couple of his mates were pretty much responsible for Digitiser on old teletext :)

EDIT: - This isn't him but it's from the same circle of journalistic friends and if you have a slow day (or just want to avoid work!) it is a fun read... http://www.thingsmygirlfriendandihavearguedabout.com/
Zimagic

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:58:20 am
I'm not saying what the rule is, but what I feel the rules should be.
If you're in the box, you're interfering with play.

There's lots of fixes for the offside rule that keep the spirit but don't get super picky like you have now (like the 1st Benzema goal in the CL final  ::) )

I'd extend the front line of the box out to the sidelines and use a rule similiar to ice hockey:
If the ball is not within this zone, you're not in control of the ball and there's no non-GK defenders touching grass with a playable part of their body within that area, you're offside if you go in.


Ok, it doesn't have to be the edge of the box, you can push it out if you want, but any stable straight line going across the pitch can be regulated by hawkeye tech, and not some ill-informed, biased monkey in Stockley Park. Make it binary, none of this interfering with play malarkey. The defense defends the line. If they step in, it's fair game; if you hoof it in, it's fair game; if you dribble it in, the whole zone opens up and the defense needs to cover their men.

It would completely change the game as we know it but you'd not have half the crap we see nowadays.
 
Romford_Red

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 03:05:26 pm
There's lots of fixes for the offside rule that keep the spirit but don't get super picky like you have now (like the 1st Benzema goal in the CL final  ::) )

I'd extend the front line of the box out to the sidelines and use a rule similiar to ice hockey:
If the ball is not within this zone, you're not in control of the ball and there's no non-GK defenders touching grass with a playable part of their body within that area, you're offside if you go in.


Ok, it doesn't have to be the edge of the box, you can push it out if you want, but any stable straight line going across the pitch can be regulated by hawkeye tech, and not some ill-informed, biased monkey in Stockley Park. Make it binary, none of this interfering with play malarkey. The defense defends the line. If they step in, it's fair game; if you hoof it in, it's fair game; if you dribble it in, the whole zone opens up and the defense needs to cover their men.

It would completely change the game as we know it but you'd not have half the crap we see nowadays.
 

Expanding offside for VAR decisions...

Lino makes his call (delayed flag if needed). VAR has a look. If VAR cannot CLEARLY overturn the decision by just looking at the replay once or twice, then onfield decision stands.
I feel this because to me, much as I dislike it anyway, the spirit of the offside law is to prevent goal hanging. So in this regard, a few inches one way or the other doesn't really make much difference.
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 04:29:22 pm
I agree. Offside was never meant to be about mm precision. We do it now because (we think) we can; we have the tech and so we use it. But it's not really what the rule was about.

It was more about where players chose to position themselves with respect to the opposition - i.e about advanatge gained by raw positioning, not leaning or pointing or getting ready to run etc. Heads and shoulders and armpits and things shouldn't come into it
Zimagic

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
Expanding offside for VAR decisions...

Lino makes his call (delayed flag if needed). VAR has a look. If VAR cannot CLEARLY overturn the decision by just looking at the replay once or twice, then onfield decision stands.
I feel this because to me, much as I dislike it anyway, the spirit of the offside law is to prevent goal hanging. So in this regard, a few inches one way or the other doesn't really make much difference.

Yep, most people would go with that to be honest. If you can't eyeball it and need to measure then it's level & onside. Keeps most of the current structure in place.

I'd bin off the whole comes off a defender malarkey though. The guys was offside when the ball came to him? Then he's offside.
Son of Spion

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:29:22 pm
I agree. Offside was never meant to be about mm precision. We do it now because (we think) we can; we have the tech and so we use it. But it's not really what the rule was about.

It was more about where players chose to position themselves with respect to the opposition - i.e about advanatge gained by raw positioning, not leaning or pointing or getting ready to run etc. Heads and shoulders and armpits and things shouldn't come into it
I think I'd be happy if offside meant clear daylight between the last man defending and the attacking player.

Like how the entire ball has to cross the line in order for a goal to be given. Maybe the whole attacker (parts of body you can legally score a goal with) needs to be past the last man before he becomes offside.

All this toenail offside stuff is a complete nonsense.
sinnermichael

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 11:02:58 am
Pundits who think that a player or manager has to be "Premier League proven" to be a success over here.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 11:50:00 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:29:22 pm
I agree. Offside was never meant to be about mm precision. We do it now because (we think) we can; we have the tech and so we use it. But it's not really what the rule was about.

It was more about where players chose to position themselves with respect to the opposition - i.e about advanatge gained by raw positioning, not leaning or pointing or getting ready to run etc. Heads and shoulders and armpits and things shouldn't come into it

Given the way TV cameras are angled, there are a ton of occasions where a player looks clearly onside or offside only to be clearly the opposite in reality.

Quote
I think I'd be happy if offside meant clear daylight between the last man defending and the attacking player.

If the attacker is moving towards the goal and the defender away from the goal, the attacker could be two yards offside but not have clear daylight between his back foot and the defender. Alternatively, a player can be "just" offside but have clear daylight, if they are both side on or something. How would that be fair?
 
Elzar

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 12:01:22 pm
I would love the offside to be by eye only, but the issue is always going to be the TV studios. Someone scores and it doesn't look offside so VAR gives it.... full time comes and they have the rulers out and are showing a toe offside and everyone furious.

JP!

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 01:33:16 pm
Players doing the praying gesture to the referee should be an immediate red card. Absolute shite.
rob1966

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 02:01:39 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:58:20 am
I'm not saying what the rule is, but what I feel the rules should be.
If you're in the box, you're interfering with play.

100%. Anyone who disagrees with this must have never played in defence/in goal. A player stood in an offside position is a player the defenders have to consider and react to, so therefore that players presence is affecting play. Players stand offside to get out of the defenders line of sight and then run back into an onside position before the ball is kicked for example, so a defender HAS to focus on offside players in case they move back onside. The CL Final game, Benzemas run affects our line, the CBs are reacting to him, he interferes with the defence. A keeper taking up position considers where the ball will go, so like their second at the Etihad, Alisson is distracted by the 4 offside players and reacts to the ball going towards one of them.
marios_moustache

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 02:58:57 pm
Corner taker placing the ball outside the quadrant and then making sure just about one minute blade of grass is touching the ball!

And we have some of those culprits!
macca007

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 03:49:58 pm
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 02:58:57 pm
Corner taker placing the ball outside the quadrant and then making sure just about one minute blade of grass is touching the ball!

And we have some of those culprits!

That doesnt annoy me. People not knowing what being on the line means annoys me. You can have the ball not physically touch the white line and it still be on the line if it overhangs.
Iska

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 08:33:55 pm
Finally a use for VAR.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 08:54:57 pm
Referees who don't stop play the second the clock reaches, say, 93:00 when 3 minutes of added time have been indicated and the game hasn't stopped once in those 3 minutes  :butt
Barneylfc∗

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 10:18:36 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:54:57 pm
Referees who don't stop play the second the clock reaches, say, 93:00 when 3 minutes of added time have been indicated and the game hasn't stopped once in those 3 minutes  :butt

It's 'a minimum of 3 minutes added'
