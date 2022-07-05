I'm not saying what the rule is, but what I feel the rules should be.
If you're in the box, you're interfering with play.
There's lots of fixes for the offside rule that keep the spirit but don't get super picky like you have now (like the 1st Benzema goal in the CL final
)
I'd extend the front line of the box out to the sidelines and use a rule similiar to ice hockey:
If the ball is not within this zone, you're not in control of the ball and there's no non-GK defenders touching grass with a playable part of their body within that area, you're offside if you go in.
Ok, it doesn't have to be the edge of the box, you can push it out if you want, but any stable straight line going across the pitch can be regulated by hawkeye tech, and not some ill-informed, biased monkey in Stockley Park. Make it binary, none of this interfering with play malarkey. The defense defends the line. If they step in, it's fair game; if you hoof it in, it's fair game; if you dribble it in, the whole zone opens up and the defense needs to cover their men.
It would completely change the game as we know it but you'd not have half the crap we see nowadays.