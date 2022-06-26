« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 10819 times)

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 01:47:35 pm »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,857
  • Seis Veces
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 02:47:20 pm »
Rush doing those numbers with only two penalties in the era he played in is incredible. If he was the chief penalty taker at Liverpool throughout his years here he'd probably have scored over 400 times for us. In the grand scheme of things he's one of the most underrated strikers to ever play yet as said above players who have scored half of the amount he did are falsely remembered as better strikers.

Mane scoring 120 for us without a single penalty was a very good achievement.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 03:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 23, 2022, 11:27:17 am
When a player is in an offside position when the ball is played, the defender gets a touch and the ref gives a corner.

For me it is when a defence is pushing up to play a player offside. The ball gets played abut a different player (who was onside) gets it and then later in the move squares it to the player who would have been offside originally.

The argument in the first bit is that he's not interferring with play because he doesn't get the ball. That's debatable but okay. However he does get an advantage from being behind the defence later in the move but it is seen as quite okay.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
  • Bam!
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:00:09 pm
For me it is when a defence is pushing up to play a player offside. The ball gets played abut a different player (who was onside) gets it and then later in the move squares it to the player who would have been offside originally.

The argument in the first bit is that he's not interferring with play because he doesn't get the ball. That's debatable but okay. However he does get an advantage from being behind the defence later in the move but it is seen as quite okay.

Yeah, shit rule that. It's goal hanging which is surely the reason for the offside rule.



Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 23, 2022, 02:46:18 pm
Corner flags. What's the point? They only make it difficult for players to take corner kicks. Especially if right-footed takes left corners, or left-footed takes right corners. If you don't move the ball almost outside of the marked line, you could clash with the damn flag.

I believe the point of them is to delineate which line the ball goes over when going out of play. Seen situations where it would absolutely not have been clear without the flag.

Another one for me. Offside again (honestly I think it's a shit rule altogether), but you CANNOT be deemed not interfering with play if you are in the opposing penalty box and the ball comes toward you.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 03:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:04:27 pm
Yeah, shit rule that. It's goal hanging which is surely the reason for the offside rule.

I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
  • Bam!
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:16:03 pm
I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.

Without offside, the game would look like a completely different sport.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
Without offside, the game would look like a completely different sport.

Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
Quote
Football. Like it? Me too. But let me indulge in a thought for a moment. What's the worst thing about football? Not secondary elements like the gentrification of the audience, bribery and corruption, or the fact that your team's crap - the actual game itself. Let's face it - it's offside. The crappiest, cowardliest, most negative and most pointless rule in the game. I mean, what's the point of it? Presumably, the idea is to stop a team gaining an advantage by constantly having a player hanging around the opposition goalmouth, waiting to latch on to big ugly hoofs upfield and stick them in the net.

But why is that an advantage? For a start, if you've got a player constantly goal-hanging, you're going to be a man short in the rest of the pitch. Secondly, if you do it anyway, what's to stop the defence negating the whole plan by simply having a defender stay back to mark the goal-hanger at all times?

Being offside grants you NO UNFAIR ADVANTAGE WHATSOEVER. So why do we need a stupid rule that does nothing except encourage tedious sides to thrwart attacking play ona ludicrous technically? One of the reasons why football is the best game in the world is its utterly simplistic rules - it's all obvious, straightforward, common sense. You can graps the idea in seconds - kick the ball into the net, don't use your arms, don't kick the other players. That's it.

Other sports are welcome to crap, artificial rules invented because of obvious flaws in the basic premise of the game (the six-tackles rule in rugby league, the truly ludicrous 24-second rule in basketball), but football doesn't need them, because it was PROPERLY DESIGNED IN THE FIRST PLACE. Offside is the only anachronism, and the sooner it's done away with, the better.

I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 08:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)

There's no such thing as a high press without offside.

It would radically change the sport and how tactically teams are set up.

I'm not sure having offside eradicated would actually lead to better quality football. I think it might lead it to being more spread out and a longer ball game. The idea of team goals and intricate build up play would likely become less of a thing since you'd have pockets of players spread across the entire pitch.

Offside rule to some degree constrains where the 20 outfield players are at any time to 45-60m in the length of 100-110m pitch. That constraint would be gone without offside. It'd be like Aussie Rules without your hands.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)
Campbell is completely wrong. If you had a goal hanger and tried to fix that by keeping a defender back, that would just result in another goal hanger, requiring another defedner to be kept back and so on. The nature of the game would change dramatically.

We know this because football did not have an offside rule to begin with, back when the game was more about everyone chasing after a ball from one end of town to another. But once attempts were made to restrict the game to a manageable sized pitch with two identical ends each defended by a team and containing a goal, then the problems caused by a lack of offside rule became apparent. And so they invented the offside rule.

Initially the still inexperienced authorities were so concerned by the effects of a lack of offisde rule that the rule required there to be THREE opposition players ahead of the foremost attacker - i.e in practice a keeper and two defenders. So to be onside you needed to be level with or behind the 2nd to last defender + the keeper.

Once they realised that this reduced attacking play and goals too much, it was changed to the current system of two oppositon players between the foremost attacker and the goal.

In other words, the offside rule was invented because it was necessary for a full pitch game within a restricted space.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm
Another one for me. Offside again (honestly I think it's a shit rule altogether), but you CANNOT be deemed not interfering with play if you are in the opposing penalty box and the ball comes toward you.

Not sure where you heard that but it is not correct. Jota's winning goal against West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfEFF6oi184 - clearly has Mane standing in offside position in the penalty area with the ball clearly going straight to him.

If you stand still and do not touch the ball you can not be deemed to be offside regardless of where you are on the pitch.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:19:32 pm


Aguero on 27 penalty goals was also an eye opener - I can't recall a single one!


That's because nobody watches City 5-0 Mid-Table Shitehawks every week with Guardiola's dull football.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:02:54 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:16:03 pm
I think offside is stupid anyway. Just keep defenders back.

Football without offside would be terrible to watch - it would just consist of two teams hoofing the ball forward and/or teams just calling every player back as soon as they lost the ball and camping close to their own goal, a bit like basketball. It would be a completely different sport, as someone else mentioned.

http://refereetales.blogspot.com/2016/10/football-without-offside-german.html

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,894
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:50:49 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm
Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn't.

To quote Stuart Campbell...
I'm really not expecting this view to be a popular one. It's just how I feel about it :)

Stuart Campbell seems like a massive bellend based on that. Who even is he?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:02:54 am
Football without offside would be terrible to watch - it would just consist of two teams hoofing the ball forward and/or teams just calling every player back as soon as they lost the ball and camping close to their own goal, a bit like basketball. It would be a completely different sport, as someone else mentioned.

http://refereetales.blogspot.com/2016/10/football-without-offside-german.html

And that extra space on the pitch would mean it would be impossible for the officials to keep up with the ball/space. At least it constrained within a 40-50 yards space it's easier for them to keep an eye on everything going on (normally).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 