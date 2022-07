When a player is in an offside position when the ball is played, the defender gets a touch and the ref gives a corner.



For me it is when a defence is pushing up to play a player offside. The ball gets played abut a different player (who was onside) gets it and then later in the move squares it to the player who would have been offside originally.The argument in the first bit is that he's not interferring with play because he doesn't get the ball. That's debatable but okay. However he does get an advantage from being behind the defence later in the move but it is seen as quite okay.