« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 9098 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,560
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel
·
Jun 1
Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with
@JPercyTelegraph
@TeleFootball

They giveth and they taketh away.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
Mike Riley to Howard Webb. Goodbye chip pan, hello fire.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:39:07 pm »
It just shows how bad our choice in referees are at the moment, that Webb is used as a "compromise."
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:40:09 pm »
Would be interesting to know whos gunning for Riley. Should be everybody but wont.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,560
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel
·
Jun 1
Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with
@JPercyTelegraph


Exclusive: PGMOL conference this weekend are being told that referees chief Mike Riley will be leaving the organisation next season. Massive changes coming to Premier League refereeing. More
@TeleFootball

Interesting though, it feels we've complained about refereeing a lot more in recent years and if this is true, looks like clubs feel the same. He's hoping things improve whoever they put in charge but it's still a long term thing, this seasons still probably going to be another shitshow.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
He's gone, fucking brilliant.

The guy tainted a title race, PL had to act when it was so obvious in the helping hand City got multiple times, nice to see the clubs also force the matter, whoever comes in will not be as blatant as Riley or they'll be out as ruthlessly.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 09:44:59 pm
We do live in a c*nt of a country though. If we lived in a happy country, no -one would be annoyed with anything :)
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Don't think I've ever considered the possibility of their ever being one. You may have changed my whole outlook on life.  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,778
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
Very good to get shut of that Manc loving bastard. Replacement will be the same old shit though.

Need to get someone independent in, ideally from abroad who hasn't got ties to Ferguson and the Manchester cabal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,778
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #248 on: Today at 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:43:11 pm
Interesting though, it feels we've complained about refereeing a lot more in recent years and if this is true, looks like clubs feel the same. He's hoping things improve whoever they put in charge but it's still a long term thing, this seasons still probably going to be another shitshow.

The year long spell where United got a penalty every week (that shite squad they've got finished 2nd as a result and gifted them top 4 the previous season) was the kind of shit you'd get in the old Soviet leagues when the general of the country supported the club involved.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel
·
Jun 1
Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with
@JPercyTelegraph


Exclusive: PGMOL conference this weekend are being told that referees chief Mike Riley will be leaving the organisation next season. Massive changes coming to Premier League refereeing. More
@TeleFootball

Things got a little bit better this season, but we were robbed blind last season. It was the worse series of referring performances I've ever seen. High time for a change.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:31:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel
·
Jun 1
Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with
@JPercyTelegraph

Sorry but what the fuck does this even mean? Why would Howard Webb be a 'compromise option'? What kind of 'compromise'? What is being 'compromised upon'?

Why do they even want a 'compromise' instead of the best possible candidate who will improve PGM-LOL and raise them from the laughable, farcical lows they have plummetted to?? 

I mean on the surface it literally reads like some establishment club or other (one necessary for the PL 'brand') is afraid of losing their advantages if Riley leaves and so another ref known to be very pro-that establishment club has been offered as a 'compromise' to assuge their outraged demands. That's kind of how it reads, but it can't be that, can it?

Christ, I've turned into Andy @Allerton  :o
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:01:30 pm
Things got a little bit better this season, but we were robbed blind last season. It was the worse series of referring performances I've ever seen. High time for a change.
Really? This season featured the handball-that-wasn't which in the final analysis could said to have (ahem) handed City the title, and which was so obviously and egregiously rotten a decision that it led to Riley actually apologising for once.

It was surely the worst decision in PGM-LOL's history? The absolute nadir.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,560
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:55:11 pm
The year long spell where United got a penalty every week (that shite squad they've got finished 2nd as a result and gifted them top 4 the previous season) was the kind of shit you'd get in the old Soviet leagues when the general of the country supported the club involved.

*tubby klaxon alert.

It was ridiculous though, Fernandes got one for standing on a Villa player's leg and Pogba got one for tripping over himself.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,430
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:01:56 pm
*tubby klaxon alert.



WHAT'S GOING ON HERE.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:04:56 pm


WHAT'S GOING ON HERE.
Been on a diet, tubbs?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,430
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Been on a diet, tubbs?

Crash diet, hence the helmet.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:38:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:22:33 pm
Crash diet, hence the helmet.

How do you call a person who wears helmet?  :P
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 