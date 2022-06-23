Sam Wallace

Jun 1

Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with

Sorry but what the fuck does this even mean? Why would Howard Webb be a 'compromise option'? What kind of 'compromise'? What is being 'compromised upon'?Why do they even want a 'compromise' instead of the best possible candidate who will improve PGM-LOL and raise them from the laughable, farcical lows they have plummetted to??I mean on the surface it literally reads like some establishment club or other (one necessary for the PL 'brand') is afraid of losing their advantages if Riley leaves and so another ref known to be very pro-that establishment club has been offered as a 'compromise' to assuge their outraged demands. That's kind of how it reads, but it can't be that, can it?Christ, I've turned into Andy @Allerton