To be fair to the time wasters that many people complain about, at least they have upped their game this year and put a bit more effort into it. Years gone by when the GK was trying to waste time from a goal kick he'd knock the mud off his boots on the post, tie his laces, and maybe try an aborted run up. This season teams have realized that they can get their CBs to stand either side of the 6 yard box as though they are going to play it short only to abandon the idea and play it long instead. This gives the GK license to wait while the CBs run up to their position and only then does he have to start his pre-kick routine. The sight of Nick Pope acting like he might play a 5 yard pass to Mee or Tarkowski when they haven't played a short goal kick in the last 5 years was delightful to see. 10/ 10 for effort.