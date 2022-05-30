« previous next »
To be fair to the time wasters that many people complain about, at least they have upped their game this year and put a bit more effort into it.  Years gone by when the GK was trying to waste time from a goal kick he'd knock the mud off his boots on the post, tie his laces, and maybe try an aborted run up.  This season teams have realized that they can get their CBs to stand either side of the 6 yard box as though they are going to play it short only to abandon the idea and play it long instead.  This gives the GK license to wait while the CBs run up to their position and only then does he have to start his pre-kick routine.  The sight of Nick Pope acting like he might play a 5 yard pass to Mee or Tarkowski when they haven't played a short goal kick in the last 5 years was delightful to see.  10/ 10 for effort.
Always talking about a players weekly wage while ignoring the yearly salary?

Why is that seemingly only a thing in football?

£100k per week = £5.2 million a year salary = Player signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £26million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

£200k per week = £10.4 million a year salary = Players signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £52million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

Why don't we say, player x is on 5million per year and player y is on 10million per year?
Always talking about a players weekly wage while ignoring the yearly salary?

Why is that seemingly only a thing in football?

£100k per week = £5.2 million a year salary = Player signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £26million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

£200k per week = £10.4 million a year salary = Players signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £52million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

Why don't we say, player x is on 5million per year and player y is on 10million per year?
Why do we talk about it at all? Wage porn. Never understood the obession with it. Plus in almost every case no-one but the club, player and agent actually knows what they earn anyway, it's just guesswork.
Why do we talk about it at all? Wage porn. Never understood the obession with it. Plus in almost every case no-one but the club, player and agent actually knows what they earn anyway, it's just guesswork.
Remember the time one of John Arne Riise' payslips made it into the public domain?, that was an eye opener.
Remember the time one of John Arne Riise' payslips made it into the public domain?, that was an eye opener.
I think Firmino's was leaked once as well. But apart from rare occasions like that it's just guesswork, no matter what site one reads it on
The lack of a camera in camera option when a replays being shown.
Just found this thread and was gonna put this.. Hate it so much when they're showing a replay while the game is on, especially when they cut back to it and one team has a chance.
Know he's been mentioned more than once but here's another one for Martin Tyler:

Completely ignoring the match going on in front of him and delivering some prepared piece about a player's family history. 'Such and suches great-grandfather's cousin was the linesman at the second ever FA Cup final' and topping it off by saying 'he's from good footballing stock' as if the player's a racehorse.
Just found this thread and was gonna put this.. Hate it so much when they're showing a replay while the game is on, especially when they cut back to it and one team has a chance.

1990s, the Derby at Anfield - not sure why I hadn't gone, so was watching around at a mates house. The shite go 1 up, Sky show replay after replay, Tyler yells "Rush" and the director cuts back as the ball nestles in the back of the net :butt

I was at the Arsenal CL game, when Adeybayour did that dickhead dance, then stood there open mouthed when Babel got fouled for the pen. I can imagine that almost got missed due to replays as well.
1990s, the Derby at Anfield - not sure why I hadn't gone, so was watching around at a mates house. The shite go 1 up, Sky show replay after replay, Tyler yells "Rush" and the director cuts back as the ball nestles in the back of the net :butt

I was at the Arsenal CL game, when Adeybayour did that dickhead dance, then stood there open mouthed when Babel got fouled for the pen. I can imagine that almost got missed due to replays as well.

Was it Dave Watson who scored for them? Then Robbie scored a winner in front of the Kop? The last Derby in front of the standing Kop I think.
YouTube player complications with replays, it's just filler and not needed.  Worst ones are multiple replays of someone else finishing from an assist from the player you're watching.
YouTube player complications with replays, it's just filler and not needed.  Worst ones are multiple replays of someone else finishing from an assist from the player you're watching.

On a similar note, top 10 compilations that are 10+ minutes long. Could easily be done in 3 if they didn't show 5 replays of each clip.
Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

Euphemisms commentators/pundits use like 'clever play', 'won a free kick', etc. Just use the proper word = CHEATED!

The reluctance of refs to actually give foul throws

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that Des Lynam had to retire

The increasing number of sponsors/logos on shirts

People in the crowd with signs asking (often not very politely) for a player's shirt

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that nobody plays in snow with an orange ball anymore

Tiny, tiny 'shin' pads

Jack Grealish's legs

The automatic assumption that anything achieved in football these days is the 'best ever'

The virtual disappearance/ignoring of the obstruction rule

The virtual disappearance of the indirect free kick

Rarity of green goalie tops

The fact that I can barely watch a game anymore without sounding like a moaning old fart

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees
Haha.

Players, and especially officials, covering their mouths when they talk to each other like anyone is arsed about what they have to say.
1990s, the Derby at Anfield - not sure why I hadn't gone, so was watching around at a mates house. The shite go 1 up, Sky show replay after replay, Tyler yells "Rush" and the director cuts back as the ball nestles in the back of the net :butt

I was at the Arsenal CL game, when Adeybayour did that dickhead dance, then stood there open mouthed when Babel got fouled for the pen. I can imagine that almost got missed due to replays as well.

Didn't itv miss an Everton goal in the derby once?
Didn't itv miss an Everton goal in the derby once?

Yeah, FA cup replay at the shed.  0 - 0 with 3 minutes to the end of extra time and adverts came on, when we came back it's 1- 0.  Won and nobody saw the goal - Everton that.
Haha.

Players, and especially officials, covering their mouths when they talk to each other like anyone is arsed about what they have to say.

Yeah that annoys me as well. Id fine whoever does that.
Yeah that annoys me as well. Id fine whoever does that.
Really? A fine for something as innocuous as that? Now censorious!

It seems a sensible precaution to me. We might not be arsed what they say but some in the media are and some of them employ lip-readers. And if said lip reader were to accidentally mistakenly read them as having said something sensational, then all the better. It'll make a story even if it's untrue and denied straight away.

We forget just how constantly, minutely, scrutinised PL footballers are. Even brief asides to their team mates aren't their own
Really? A fine for something as innocuous as that? Now censorious!

It seems a sensible precaution to me. We might not be arsed what they say but some in the media are and some of them employ lip-readers. And if said lip reader were to accidentally mistakenly read them as having said something sensational, then all the better. It'll make a story even if it's untrue and denied straight away.

We forget just how constantly, minutely, scrutinised PL footballers are. Even brief asides to their team mates aren't their own

This thread is about what annoys you.
This thread is about what annoys you.

The Little Things That Annoy Ghost Town in Football would be a special thread...
This thread is about what annoys you.
That's fair. Just thought I'd have a try at assuaging the annoyance. But OK, it's a fair point that what annoys one is not really up for discussion or change.

The Little Things That Annoy Ghost Town in Football would be a special thread...
;D

It'd be very short. Hardly anything about football annoys me. I just can't seem to get worked up about all the usual things. Time wasting and feigning injury excepted, of course.

Football fans, on the other hand... ;)


(If I didn't say it someone would, lol)
Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

Euphemisms commentators/pundits use like 'clever play', 'won a free kick', etc. Just use the proper word = CHEATED!

The reluctance of refs to actually give foul throws

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that Des Lynam had to retire

The increasing number of sponsors/logos on shirts

People in the crowd with signs asking (often not very politely) for a player's shirt

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that nobody plays in snow with an orange ball anymore

Tiny, tiny 'shin' pads

Jack Grealish's legs

The automatic assumption that anything achieved in football these days is the 'best ever'

The virtual disappearance/ignoring of the obstruction rule

The virtual disappearance of the indirect free kick

Rarity of green goalie tops

The fact that I can barely watch a game anymore without sounding like a moaning old fart

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

I'm with you on all of these

 and also players with their socks pulled up over ir knees
If I were a linesman...I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

Euphemisms commentators/pundits use like 'clever play', 'won a free kick', etc. Just use the proper word = CHEATED!

The reluctance of refs to actually give foul throws

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that Des Lynam had to retire

The increasing number of sponsors/logos on shirts

People in the crowd with signs asking (often not very politely) for a player's shirt

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

The fact that nobody plays in snow with an orange ball anymore

Tiny, tiny 'shin' pads

Jack Grealish's legs

The automatic assumption that anything achieved in football these days is the 'best ever'

The virtual disappearance/ignoring of the obstruction rule

The virtual disappearance of the indirect free kick

Rarity of green goalie tops

The fact that I can barely watch a game anymore without sounding like a moaning old fart

Players with their socks pulled up over their knees

Agree with all of that.

People in the crowd with signs asking (often not very politely) for a player's shirt
 
AKA shirt beggars, worse when it's adults old enough to buy a shirt, begging for a free shirt, go & buy one from the club store, fuckin mingebags.

 
If I were a linesman...I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

 :wave
If I were a linesman...I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Pinned to the floor with a flag rammed through their throats?
