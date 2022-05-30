« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 6437 times)

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 641
  • ******
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #160 on: May 30, 2022, 06:11:04 pm »
To be fair to the time wasters that many people complain about, at least they have upped their game this year and put a bit more effort into it.  Years gone by when the GK was trying to waste time from a goal kick he'd knock the mud off his boots on the post, tie his laces, and maybe try an aborted run up.  This season teams have realized that they can get their CBs to stand either side of the 6 yard box as though they are going to play it short only to abandon the idea and play it long instead.  This gives the GK license to wait while the CBs run up to their position and only then does he have to start his pre-kick routine.  The sight of Nick Pope acting like he might play a 5 yard pass to Mee or Tarkowski when they haven't played a short goal kick in the last 5 years was delightful to see.  10/ 10 for effort.
Logged

Online bazz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Always talking about a players weekly wage while ignoring the yearly salary?

Why is that seemingly only a thing in football?

£100k per week = £5.2 million a year salary = Player signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £26million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

£200k per week = £10.4 million a year salary = Players signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £52million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

Why don't we say, player x is on 5million per year and player y is on 10million per year?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:53 pm by bazz »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: bazz on Today at 01:31:34 pm
Always talking about a players weekly wage while ignoring the yearly salary?

Why is that seemingly only a thing in football?

£100k per week = £5.2 million a year salary = Player signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £26million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

£200k per week = £10.4 million a year salary = Players signs and completes a 5 year deal, he will earn £52million before tax over his contract *all before bonuses

Why don't we say, player x is on 5million per year and player y is on 10million per year?
Why do we talk about it at all? Wage porn. Never understood the obession with it. Plus in almost every case no-one but the club, player and agent actually knows what they earn anyway, it's just guesswork.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Why do we talk about it at all? Wage porn. Never understood the obession with it. Plus in almost every case no-one but the club, player and agent actually knows what they earn anyway, it's just guesswork.
Remember the time one of John Arne Riise' payslips made it into the public domain?, that was an eye opener.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:28:07 pm
Remember the time one of John Arne Riise' payslips made it into the public domain?, that was an eye opener.
I think Firmino's was leaked once as well. But apart from rare occasions like that it's just guesswork, no matter what site one reads it on
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 