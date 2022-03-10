« previous next »
Author Topic: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison  (Read 734 times)

Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
There have only really (sadly) been two sides really battling for the top spot over the course of this season.

We have seen strange decisions here and there that have been disappointing, but have they really affected the course of the season?

If we can try and be fair and impartial in this, I'd like to see if they do 'even themselves out' over the course of the season. To this end, I'd like to see us collect a fair and balanced view of decisions that weren't really debatable. Those where there cannot really be any 'interpretation' and are just plain wrong. I'd like to do these in the form of FOR and AGAINST decisions for both teams. What really has affected it. Obviously I'm (very) biased so I think nothing went against them all season.. But is this true? If we get to the end of this and decide that 'actually, yeah - about even' then great.

I'm kind of relying on people that have a better memory than me, so if you think of anything that went for or against each team DIRECTLY then I'll add them here and we can tot them up.

Remember, these are decisions that are 100% wrong - that any neutral would go 'what the actual fuck?!'

I'll start off with a few off the top of my head (But feel free to ask for them to be removed if they aren't stonewall and you can provide an explanation that makes sense)

================================================

LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS FOR (0)



LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS AGAINST (4)

West Ham. Away. Henderson taken out and it's a stonewall red card for Aaron Cresswell - Referee: Craig Pawson.  VAR: Stuart Attwell



Southampton Away. Clear foul in the lead-up to the Southampton goal. on Diogo Jota. Nothing given - Referee: Martin Atkinson. VAR: ??

Spurs Away. Kane clearly commits a red card offence on Andy Robertson. Not sent off - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??



Spurs Away. Jota clearly fouled in the area. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAN CITY - DECISIONS FOR (6)

Everton Away. Ball clearly hits Rodrigos arm. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??



Wolves Away - ball hits midriff of Joao Moutinho. Penalty awarded. Referee: Jon Moss. VAR: ??

Arsenal Away. No pen for a clear foul by Ederson- Referee Stuart Atwell. VAR: ??



Arsenal Away. Referee runs into the box during play forcing Martinelli to have to run around him and miss an open goal from an Ake goal-line clearance. Referee: Stuart Atwell. VAR: ??



MAN CITY - DECISIONS AGAINST (0)
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Man City For - Given pelanty v Wolves.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Even by your own standards Andy, this is a horrendous thread.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Arsenal v City
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:52:09 am
Even by your own standards Andy, this is a horrendous thread.

How so. A lot has been said about referee decisions all season. What's not fair about spelling out the ones that were ridiculous?

Or do you think that there have been no actually ridiculous decisions all season? If you do then you're off your fucking chump :)
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
End of the day, to win a title, you need luck along the way. I honestly think we are as good as City, they have just had that little bit of extra luck than us this season. Who knows, maybe the luck gods will favour us on the lasy day of the season :D

The one that stings and we can feel bitter about though is that Spurs away game. No guarantee we would have had the 3 points, but those two massive decisions that went against us were horrendous mistakes from the ref.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:56:13 am
How so. A lot has been said about referee decisions all season. What's not fair about spelling out the ones that were ridiculous?

Or do you think that there have been no actually ridiculous decisions all season? If you do then you're off your fucking chump :)

They've been spelled out numerous times. They don't need to be spelled out on a separate thread.

I'm firmly in the camp of something not being right about the officiating. If it was simply incompetence, then why are there no incompetent decisions in our favour, yet so many against?

But as above, it has been discussed multiple times on multiple threads.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:19 am
They've been spelled out numerous times. They don't need to be spelled out on a separate thread.

I'm firmly in the camp of something not being right about the officiating. If it was simply incompetence, then why are there no incompetent decisions in our favour, yet so many against?

But as above, it has been discussed multiple times on multiple threads.

Not been collected and compared, which is the point of this thread

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,437
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:10:00 am
Not been collected and compared, which is the point of this thread

If you're right, toddle off and give us some evidence and I'll add it here

Why does it need to be collected and compared? You want it, you toddle off and get it.

Or is it simply yet another case of

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:08:03 am

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:21:07 am »
If decisions really do even themselves out over the season then tomorrow we can expect city to have a couple of red cards and concede about 3 penalties, whilst we get about 4 or 5 penalties given for fouls on Salah alone.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:19:09 am
Why does it need to be collected and compared? You want it, you toddle off and get it.

Or is it simply yet another case of


Misread your post.

It has been discussed in random threads across the site - in match threads and in the VAR thread. But it's all random and disconnected.

I'd be interested that if we collected them here then when the dust has settled, have we got away with stuff that has led to us winning? Should we have had some pennos that were wrongly awarded? Should we have had more sendings off? Have Man City had loads of decisions go against them all season?

As far as I'm aware, that's never been discussed this season. All that's been discussed is when we've been shafted - not when we got bizarre decisions. Equally we have never discussed if Man City have been shafted.

Offline cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:07 am
Arsenal v City

The ref making a blocking run almost to the six yard box to stop arsenal scoring a rebound was one of the most appalling bits of refereeing I've ever seen.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:07 am
Arsenal v City

How would you sum up what happened and who was the ref and VAR?

Was it a 100% 'even a neutral would have been confused' situation?
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,437
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:23:03 am
Misread your post.

It has been discussed in random threads across the site - in match threads and in the VAR thread. But it's all random and disconnected.

I'd be interested that if we collected them here then when the dust has settled, have we got away with stuff that has led to us winning? Should we have had some pennos that were wrongly awarded? Should we have had more sendings off? Have Man City had loads of decisions go against them all season?

As far as I'm aware, that's never been discussed this season. All that's been discussed is when we've been shafted - not when we got bizarre decisions. Equally we have never discussed if Man City have been shafted.

Like this thread? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348997.0

My opinion clearly hasn't changed  :D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2021, 07:34:19 pm
In terms of utter bollocks threads, this one is right up there.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:33:36 am »
If anyone has any vids / pics of the missing ones then I'll bung them in above

If you can think of decisions that went against Man CIty that would be apprecaited to

I'm kind of hoping that we find about the same for/against both sides.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:33:56 am »
Everywhere there is huge amounts of money and despotic oil states involved, especially with sports-washing on the agenda, there is corruption.
The PGMOL answer to no-one and they don't have to explain their decisions. That leaves them in a tidy position if they were to be involved in a bit of match fixing.
Football has proven on numerous occasions to be rife with corruption. Look at the FIFA investigation and the scandal with Italian league.
It is simply the regular "British exceptionalism" attitude to assume our game is not tainted.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:33:04 am
Like this thread? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348997.0

My opinion clearly hasn't changed  :D


And yet you're here. Again.

You should get a job as a mod, pal.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,437
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:34:28 am
And yet you're here. Again.


The thread title is clearly misleading. I'm sure you didn't mean that deliberately though.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:33:56 am
Everywhere there is huge amounts of money and despotic oil states involved, especially with sports-washing on the agenda, there is corruption.
The PGMOL answer to no-one and they don't have to explain their decisions. That leaves them in a tidy position if they were to be involved in a bit of match fixing.
Football has proven on numerous occasions to be rife with corruption. Look at the FIFA investigation and the scandal with Italian league.
It is simply the regular "British exceptionalism" attitude to assume our game is not tainted.

Yeah but that's all very well, but that has actually been discussed many times. I don't think we've actually just said - OK - let's actually see whta went our way/what went against us - what went their way/ what went against them?

You'd think this would be a job for the media involved in sport, but they seem to shy away from it every season as if they're scared of the topic. I'd think that it would get a load of hits if the Guardian or BBC or Indie did a season roundup of all the controversial decisions each season and if they evened out.

But they never do it.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
Another "woe is me" thread? Great.

If they bottle it tomorrow, will you bring it up?
Offline cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:07 am
How would you sum up what happened and who was the ref and VAR?

Was it a 100% 'even a neutral would have been confused' situation?

Attwell. No pen for a clear foul by Ederson. VAR pen given for a Bernardo Silva flop, runs into the box during play forcing Martinelli to have to run around him and miss an open goal from an Ake goal-line clearance.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:36:34 am
Another "woe is me" thread? Great.

If they bottle it tomorrow, will you bring it up?

So trying to find out if City got shafted is 'woe is me'

Er. Right. OK. That makes so much sense.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:39:39 am »
While I generally agree that City have seen some strange decisions go their way and the opposite for us, this is slightly selective. One clear example of where we ignore that things benefit us or go against them, is Milner's non-red card when we played them at Anfield. He clearly deserved a second yellow and if the situation was reversed we'd have been screaming about how unjust it was.

Like I say though, I do think most questionable big calls have gone against us/for City over the course of the season. I just think it's important to be realistic and admit that there are at least occasional example of it going the opposite way.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:40:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:38:01 am
So trying to find out if City got shafted is 'woe is me'

Er. Right. OK. That makes so much sense.
It's an umpteenth thread to moan about decisions. Will you bring it up if they bottle it tomorrow?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:35:48 am
The thread title is clearly misleading. I'm sure you didn't mean that deliberately though.

Fair point. Updated.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Today at 11:36:46 am
Attwell. No pen for a clear foul by Ederson. VAR pen given for a Bernardo Silva flop, runs into the box during play forcing Martinelli to have to run around him and miss an open goal from an Ake goal-line clearance.

I didn't add the Silva penalty. It was soft, but I don't think it was a 100% WTF moment
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 10:58:53 am
End of the day, to win a title, you need luck along the way. I honestly think we are as good as City, they have just had that little bit of extra luck than us this season. Who knows, maybe the luck gods will favour us on the lasy day of the season :D

The one that stings and we can feel bitter about though is that Spurs away game. No guarantee we would have had the 3 points, but those two massive decisions that went against us were horrendous mistakes from the ref.
We simply didn't start the season at a title-winning pace due to well-known reasons. We've done very well to still be in it on the final day.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:47:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:40:04 am
It's an umpteenth thread to moan about decisions. Will you bring it up if they bottle it tomorrow?

Not for a while as I'll be at Anfield jumping around like a 5 year old for 12 hours straight :)
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:47:18 am
Not for a while as I'll be at Anfield jumping around like a 5 year old for 12 hours straight :)
:D
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,311
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:03:53 pm »
A mentality midget of a thread.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Heart and soul vs VOID CLUB

Yeahhh if this lot win I'll shrug and just wait for the CL final

stop calling them Manchester City that was their old name
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:39:39 am
While I generally agree that City have seen some strange decisions go their way and the opposite for us, this is slightly selective. One clear example of where we ignore that things benefit us or go against them, is Milner's non-red card when we played them at Anfield. He clearly deserved a second yellow and if the situation was reversed we'd have been screaming about how unjust it was.

Like I say though, I do think most questionable big calls have gone against us/for City over the course of the season. I just think it's important to be realistic and admit that there are at least occasional example of it going the opposite way.

exactly.

although even better would be not to have another thread focused on Sportswashers FC, its a bad look, when theres already a collective thread for them.

They arent important enough or a big enough team to need multiple dicussions.
Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
Even if there was a massive conspiracy controlled by some shadowy elusive organisation which desperately wanted city to win the league at all costs......

Yous have already won 2 so dont be greedy  ;D
