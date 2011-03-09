« previous next »
Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver
Let's put the current cost of living crisis aside for one moment, as difficult as that may be. We're all struggling, everything is expensive and getting more expensive by the day. Those of us, myself and my partner included, that can just about absorb it are lucky. It's still worrying as fuck, but we're lucky.

Put the cost of living crisis aside for one moment, and think about the people in this country who've been relying on food banks over the last decade. They just want to feed their kids, send them off to school, put them to bed without a rumbling stomach. Think about the people who don't quite have to rely on food banks, but they're not far off, and with every National Insurance rise, with every landlord increasing their rent just because they can, they're closer to the food bank, and they can't sleep at night. They work full time and they don't have time to cook from scratch, all of those healthy options with veg that you can only buy in multiples, that they'll have to throw away because they either don't have the space in their tiny fridge / freezer to store it, or they're never going to use it all before it goes off in two days.

(Me and my fella lived in a place like that for three and a half years, and when we finally moved into somewhere that had a proper fridge and a proper freezer, I had to stop myself crying.)

These are the ones who don't have space for a slow cooker, who have a freezer the size of a shoe box, who by the time they get home from work it's half seven and they're simply too exhausted. These are the ones working their arses off for disgraceful wages, shortening their lifespans, doing their best to stay sane with the 100mg Sertraline their doctors have prescribed them. If they own their own homes, they're worried about keeping up with payments. If they don't own their own homes, they know their landlords have them by the balls and they'll never, ever be able to afford to get on the property ladder, short of hoping their parents die young enough to not have all their assets disappear paying for care. No hope, no trust in politicians of any persuasion to actually make things better for them, no visions of a future where they're happy and prosperous like their parents and grandparents might once have had.

So they go into the Asda of a Tuesday evening, and they pick up a 2-for-1 deal.

Well, guess what? Jamie fucking Oliver doesn't like that, you fat, lazy bastards, and with all the shite that's going on in the world and everything that's happening to us, this is the hill he's choosing to die on, once again. Bonus points for food wastage.



https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1526977018671337474?s=20&t=98_Aae3V4oHqhqfIASTRTg
Re: Jamie Oliver
Some people are just not clever enough to realise they are not clever enough. Jamie Oliver is one of those people.

Re: Jamie Oliver
The proposed ban was for offers on unhealthy food.

Unsurprisingly dropping the ban is supported by Tory MPs, and probably the sugar industry.
Re: Jamie Oliver
Remember when he had his first show The Naked Chef?, seemed likeable, and made some great food on that, who could have predicted what a fucking pretentious sanctimonious bellend he would become?
Re: Jamie Oliver
Always found him to be a bit of a cowboy. He uses the wrong ingredients and techniques basically in a way that goes beyond personal flair. Olive oil in curry? And I swear one of the curry recipes included using a Patak"s sauce base. Which yeah valid but ummmm what aren't you meant to be a top chef?

I think he compromises his recipes and he's writing for an audience that seems quite cynical (even if it is real, someone's buying all those books)

Butter chicken without the butter. Look. To anyone who needs that recipe. If you're so bent on having butter chicken that you're making it without butter, just use the fucking butter and have a walk about or something (Mango chutney in that recipe BTW hey it's food get experimental but let's not do surreal recipes it isn't the sixties)

His recipes are generally a (dodgy) version, rather than something that could be taken as definitive. It is perfectly possible to have variations on a dish that become a staple. Cheat's this or 20 minute that. Meaning you can't trust them, basically. If you need a go-to variation or recipe: you'd just never use his

I don't really get the discipline of his dishes. Make people healthy. Nice, your recipe comes with an agenda. Obviously he could cook me under the table but mate when I want to make lasagne I make lasagne not Cheat's lasagna or Jools' lasagna (he wields his missus' recipes like it's inclusive or something. That's nepotism, pal. Not really interested, but you have to fill those books somehow)

I'm sure he's misunderstood. Heart is probably in the right place and that. The books are clearly the main source of income; remember the little storm about him using taxpayer money to furlough staff?

He's a chef whose recipes I don't cook. And who seems to be more brand than man

Good on him for any good karma he's accrued along the way, but a celebrity chef whose food I don't trust is just a celebrity, and wow great he's famous what else is there to do

Jamie Oliver in his house, concocting healthy recipes to publish, for his possibly imaginary audience of poor people who can't cook. Chocolate cake without the chocolate or cake. The sort of chef who'd recommend a bowl of Coco Pops without milk

.... Wow, I am brutal when I wake up in the night lol
Re: Jamie Oliver
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:38:57 am
Always found him to be a bit of a cowboy. He uses the wrong ingredients and techniques basically in a way that goes beyond personal flair. Olive oil in curry? And I swear one of the curry recipes included using a Patak"s sauce base. Which yeah valid but ummmm what aren't you meant to be a top chef?

I think he compromises his recipes and he's writing for an audience that seems quite cynical (even if it is real, someone's buying all those books)

Butter chicken without the butter. Look. To anyone who needs that recipe. If you're so bent on having butter chicken that you're making it without butter, just use the fucking butter and have a walk about or something (Mango chutney in that recipe BTW hey it's food get experimental but let's not do surreal recipes it isn't the sixties)

His recipes are generally a (dodgy) version, rather than something that could be taken as definitive. It is perfectly possible to have variations on a dish that become a staple. Cheat's this or 20 minute that. Meaning you can't trust them, basically. If you need a go-to variation or recipe: you'd just never use his

I don't really get the discipline of his dishes. Make people healthy. Nice, your recipe comes with an agenda. Obviously he could cook me under the table but mate when I want to make lasagne I make lasagne not Cheat's lasagna or Jools' lasagna (he wields his missus' recipes like it's inclusive or something. That's nepotism, pal. Not really interested, but you have to fill those books somehow)

I'm sure he's misunderstood. Heart is probably in the right place and that. The books are clearly the main source of income; remember the little storm about him using taxpayer money to furlough staff?

He's a chef whose recipes I don't cook. And who seems to be more brand than man

Good on him for any good karma he's accrued along the way, but a celebrity chef whose food I don't trust is just a celebrity, and wow great he's famous what else is there to do

Jamie Oliver in his house, concocting healthy recipes to publish, for his possibly imaginary audience of poor people who can't cook. Chocolate cake without the chocolate or cake. The sort of chef who'd recommend a bowl of Coco Pops without milk

.... Wow, I am brutal when I wake up in the night lol

If that makes you angry then check out the carbonara that Gordon Ramsey made in that show he was doing from home during lockdown. Absolute disgrace.
Re: Jamie Oliver
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:03 am
If that makes you angry then check out the carbonara that Gordon Ramsey made in that show he was doing from home during lockdown. Absolute disgrace.

Just had a look. What the fuck was that? Peas and garlic?
