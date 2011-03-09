Let's put the current cost of living crisis aside for one moment, as difficult as that may be. We're all struggling, everything is expensive and getting more expensive by the day. Those of us, myself and my partner included, that can just about absorb it are lucky. It's still worrying as fuck, but we're lucky.Put the cost of living crisis aside for one moment, and think about the people in this country who've been relying on food banks over the last decade. They just want to feed their kids, send them off to school, put them to bed without a rumbling stomach. Think about the people who don't quite have to rely on food banks, but they're not far off, and with every National Insurance rise, with every landlord increasing their rent just because they can, they're closer to the food bank, and they can't sleep at night. They work full time and they don't have time to cook from scratch, all of those healthy options with veg that you can only buy in multiples, that they'll have to throw away because they either don't have the space in their tiny fridge / freezer to store it, or they're never going to use it all before it goes off in two days.(Me and my fella lived in a place like that for three and a half years, and when we finally moved into somewhere that had a proper fridge and a proper freezer, I had to stop myself crying.)These are the ones who don't have space for a slow cooker, who have a freezer the size of a shoe box, who by the time they get home from work it's half seven and they're simply too exhausted. These are the ones working their arses off for disgraceful wages, shortening their lifespans, doing their best to stay sane with the 100mg Sertraline their doctors have prescribed them. If they own their own homes, they're worried about keeping up with payments. If they don't own their own homes, they know their landlords have them by the balls and they'll never, ever be able to afford to get on the property ladder, short of hoping their parents die young enough to not have all their assets disappear paying for care. No hope, no trust in politicians of any persuasion to actually make things better for them, no visions of a future where they're happy and prosperous like their parents and grandparents might once have had.So they go into the Asda of a Tuesday evening, and they pick up a 2-for-1 deal.Well, guess what? Jamie fucking Oliver doesn't like that, you fat, lazy bastards, and with all the shite that's going on in the world and everything that's happening to us, this is the hill he's choosing to die on, once again. Bonus points for food wastage.