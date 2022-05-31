Other clubs going on about our parade is weird. I swear most clubs do one for the fa cup anyway? I think the likes of Everton would be having one if they won anything. Its not just about the cups, it's the women's team too and we missed out a year due to Covid.
It's just pure envy.
Winning the FA Cup alone has pretty much always resulted in winners parades. Even losing FA Cup finalists have had parades before. We have ourselves.
Make no mistake, the Bitters would hold a parade for a League Cup win, and rightly so. They'd have a ball, and wouldn't give a crap what anyone said. We won both, and only missed out on another two by the thinnest of margins. The players, manager and the club deserved to be applauded.
Let's not forget either, Covid robbed the club of their League title parade. A parade they richly deserved.
To be honest, I think the whingers have really embarrassed themselves by going on about our parade. At this club, we celebrate success and we celebrate endeavor. We enjoy it while we have it, because we know how fleeting it can be. Also, we aren't sour, miserable bastards either.
While they stew in their own bile, just look at all the fun we've been having.