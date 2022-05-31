The ability of the supporters to conduct a parade on that level is one of the most inspiring things I've ever seen. The collective mobilisation and rallying together was immense and I'm probably a little wiser and humbler witnessing what I saw under the circumstances than if we had won.



I'm not local to Liverpool, I can only guess I see something similar in places like Glasgow where I've come down from that resonates but that doesn't get near to it. I'm not sure what it is about that city and support base that never gives up. But it's the reason why the club will always eventually prevail.



Struck by the beauty of this club and team, and how it inspires the best out of people. Usually after such a defeat, I pretend that football doesn't exist and blank it for a good few months in the summer. But I can't wait to watch this team again and be part of it all again. It's the culture and strong sense of identity that keeps me wanting more. Never has the marketing line 'this means more' actually make so much sense and I pity those opposition clubs and fans who lack such depth of feeling.



What a club, and what a time to be alive to have Jurgen as our manager who conveys and reminds us of the principles and identity of what this club is about.