I have to say, the tears on display from opposition 'fans' today are tasting absolutely delicious. 😎Their sheer envy, jealousy and bitterness is feeding my soul.They saw us take a heavy blow after being cheated out of the title by the sportswash oil nation. Then they saw us take another in Paris. We wobbled. That one really caught the chin. We even went down for a breather ... but yesterday, from within a cloud of swirling red smoke, we rose again like a phoenix. This Liver Bird never stays down.Yesterday showed what football, and life, should be about. Celebrating being there and giving it everything. Living in the moment, even when that moment is painful. Yesterday was about the whole experience, not just the cherry picked happy and comfortable moments. It was about not being afraid to be who you are just because within your successes there were also failures. It was about strength, about unity. Community and solidarity.The dire and depressing state of the wider world means that few will understand any of what we did yesterday. Too many love only negativity and misery. Too many are cowards, too spineless to risk failure in order to pursue success. Too many are so insecure that they can only feel ok in themselves when others are down, and they hate the fact that we roll with the blows and get up time, after time, after time... It scares the shit out of them. All they have left is their negative, defeatist mockery of something we have, but they can only dream of having.Yesterday was beautiful. A celebration of the full range of emotion. The effort, the desire, the passion, the successes and their sheer joy. The failures, and their agonising pain. A celebration of what our lads and girls put in and risked. An appreciation of their magnificent professionalism and application. It was a celebration of the fact that no matter how many times we get put down, we get right back up again.It showed we are not afraid to feel the pain of loss, and that is what guts and resilience is all about. It's easy to slink away after a loss, but much harder to remain resolute. They want us down. They want us slinking away with our tails between our legs. They want us to be as negative and depressing as they are. The fact we aren't absolutely destroys them inside. Well, I'm floating on air today. As proud to be a Red and a local boy as I've ever been. Proud of that diverse crowd there yesterday.Here in Liverpool, and in the wider LFC family, we live life. We get all we can out of it. We don't hide our pain, but we don't hide our joy either. We are honest people. Real people. That's why one of the most authentic human beings on this earth chose to manage here.So, fellow Reds. When you hear the derision of the bitter, the jealous and the dour, take it as the compliment it really is. When you know you've got those type of people's backs up you know you are doing something right.When they mock our successes, know fully that they would do anything to be in our place. When they mock our failures just remember that it's because our successes scare the shit out of them. It's all based in their own fear, their own cowardice and their own inadequacy. Their mockery tells us everything about them, not us.So, leave them to the tears that eat them up when they are alone at night, away from their keyboard comfort toy. Let them stew in their negative little world, whilst we enjoy life. All of life, not just the pretty bits. Yesterday, we showed our appreciation for success, but we also acknowledged the pain of defeat and even turned that into something beautiful.Look on in amusement as the deeply pathetic detractors tie themselves up in ludicrous knots and indulge in ridiculous goalpost-moving exercises in order to cope with the Liver Bird rising yet again.Just laugh at the miserable wasters and leave them to stew in their own bile. It's pretty clear who's winning at life, here.Edit:Oh, I forgot to add. When I was younger I had no self confidence or self esteem. I was a very insecure young man. I found it difficult to find who I was, let alone actually be who I was.Anyway, one life lesson I learned along the way turned out to be a very powerful one. This being that no matter who you are and what you are, you will be loved by some, loathed by some, and everyone else will be indifferent to you. That's the way it is, no matter who you are. No one can be universally loved, nor universally hated.With the above in mind, the lesson is to simply be yourself regardless. Those who love you, will get you. Those who don't, won't.Concern yourselves with those who care and those you respect, and leave the rest to their own devices. You won't change them. You can't change them. Just be yourself and be true to yourself.For me, that's Liverpool FC and yesterday in a nutshell. We know who and what we are. We don't need anyone else's approval.