Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.  (Read 27469 times)

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:41:39 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:37:31 am
The whole day, topped off by Jurgens little interview at the end was the tonic needed.
What a club and what a manager!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #601 on: Today at 11:43:16 am »
I wish was the season was starting today!

Like a lot of people it seems, I was exhausted yesterday morning. Not broken, but disappointed and the thoughts of a parade was heavy going but so, so glad I went. Felt like the perfect tonic to recognise the achievements of this season, to let them know Saturday night was just part of this journey/cycle and that we are ready to go again next season for whatever they can do. I hope this gives them the lift they need after the end of the season - I think it will, looking at their faces and reactions.

Onwards and upwards! UTFR!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:31:10 am
Been watching it on this airing - what can you say eh? There's no need to fanny about arguing with fans of other clubs on social media. Just phenomenal and it speaks for itself.

there really isnt. 

And if it bothers people who are active on Twitter, just turn it around, and take it as a compliment.

Like someone said above - for the past few seasons Kloppo was being given a lot of stick for not taking the cups seriously (although that isnt true).  So it is hilarious that the exact same people now give the club stick for celebrating those exact same trophies they say are very serious competitons to win. Make your mind up! Which is why its best to take it as a compliment. Fans of others teams are genuinley more obsessed with another club than they are their own. Which is bonkers really.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #603 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm »
I have to say, the tears on display from opposition 'fans' today are tasting absolutely delicious. 😎

Their sheer envy, jealousy and bitterness is feeding my soul.

They saw us take a heavy blow after being cheated out of the title by the sportswash oil nation. Then they saw us take another in Paris. We wobbled. That one really caught the chin. We even went down for a breather ...  but yesterday, from within a cloud of swirling red smoke, we rose again like a phoenix. This Liver Bird never stays down.

Yesterday showed what football, and life, should be about. Celebrating being there and giving it everything. Living in the moment, even when that moment is painful. Yesterday was about the whole experience, not just the cherry picked happy and comfortable moments. It was about not being afraid to be who you are just because within your successes there were also failures. It was about strength, about unity. Community and solidarity.

The dire and depressing state of the wider world means that few will understand any of what we did yesterday. Too many love only negativity and misery. Too many are cowards, too spineless to risk failure in order to pursue success. Too many are so insecure that they can only feel ok in themselves when others are down, and they hate the fact that we roll with the blows and get up time, after time, after time... It scares the shit out of them. All they have left is their negative, defeatist mockery of something we have, but they can only dream of having.

Yesterday was beautiful. A celebration of the full range of emotion. The effort, the desire, the passion, the successes and their sheer joy. The failures, and their agonising pain. A celebration of what our lads and girls put in and risked. An appreciation of their magnificent professionalism and application. It was a celebration of the fact that no matter how many times we get put down, we get right back up again.

It showed we are not afraid to feel the pain of loss, and that is what guts and resilience is all about. It's easy to slink away after a loss, but much harder to remain resolute. They want us down. They want us slinking away with our tails between our legs. They want us to be as negative and depressing as they are. The fact we aren't absolutely destroys them inside. Well, I'm floating on air today. As proud to be a Red and a local boy as I've ever been. Proud of that diverse crowd there yesterday.

Here in Liverpool, and in the wider LFC family, we live life. We get all we can out of it. We don't hide our pain, but we don't hide our joy either. We are honest people. Real people. That's why one of the most authentic human beings on this earth chose to manage here.

So, fellow Reds. When you hear the derision of the bitter, the jealous and the dour, take it as the compliment it really is. When you know you've got those type of people's backs up you know you are doing something right.

When they mock our successes, know fully that they would do anything to be in our place. When they mock our failures just remember that it's because our successes scare the shit out of them. It's all based in their own fear, their own cowardice and their own inadequacy. Their mockery tells us everything about them, not us.

So, leave them to the tears that eat them up when they are alone at night, away from their keyboard comfort toy. Let them stew in their negative little world, whilst we enjoy life. All of life, not just the pretty bits. Yesterday, we showed our appreciation for success, but we also acknowledged the pain of defeat and even turned that into something beautiful.

Look on in amusement as the deeply pathetic detractors tie themselves up in ludicrous knots and indulge in ridiculous goalpost-moving exercises in order to cope with the Liver Bird rising yet again.

Just laugh at the miserable wasters and leave them to stew in their own bile. It's pretty clear who's winning at life, here.

Oh, I forgot to add. When I was younger I had no self confidence or self esteem. I was a very insecure young man. I found it difficult to find who I was, let alone actually be who I was.

Anyway, one life lesson I learned along the way turned out to be a very powerful one. This being that no matter who you are and what you are, you will be loved by some, loathed by some, and everyone else will be indifferent to you. That's the way it is, no matter who you are. No one can be universally loved, nor universally hated.

With the above in mind, the lesson is to simply be yourself regardless. Those who love you, will get you. Those who don't, won't.

Concern yourselves with those who care and those you respect, and leave the rest to their own devices. You won't change them. You can't change them. Just be yourself and be true to yourself.

For me, that's Liverpool FC and yesterday in a nutshell. We know who and what we are. We don't need anyone else's approval.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #604 on: Today at 12:43:32 pm »
Wonderful,SoS and i agree about all the oppo fan trolls being there on social media etc was really a big compliment.

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #605 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:47:33 am
Partly because one of his songs has been taken over by our fans, and partly because he is one of the biggest DJ's in the world (He costs about $1mill per show) and Andy Robertson knows him well enough to get him to do it  ;D

A million dollars for playing records! Blimey.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #606 on: Today at 12:57:25 pm »
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Just got a 'really big clubs celebrate winning the league or Champions league - everything else is for small clubs'. ;D
Oh boy have we stepped on some sore toes by not crawling into our shell.
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm »
Here are my photos from the parade if anyone's interested

https://imgbox.com/g/XDKosOk55s
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:09:35 pm
Just got a 'really big clubs celebrate winning the league or Champions league - everything else is for small clubs'. ;D
Oh boy have we stepped on some sore toes by not crawling into our shell.

Who gives a fuck what these other nomarks think anyway. Up the Reds

And I didnt see too many celebrating winning the league. More celebrated avoiding relegation 😂
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:31:10 am
Been watching it on this airing - what can you say eh? There's no need to fanny about arguing with fans of other clubs on social media. Just phenomenal and it speaks for itself.
The theme seems to be "What aren't you miserable? How dare you NOT be miserable! We want you to be miserable so we can have fun mocking you. WAAAAAHHH!"

Damn those pesky Liverpool fans for refusing to wallow in misery and instead salute this great team.

 :D
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:09:35 pm
Just got a 'really big clubs celebrate winning the league or Champions league - everything else is for small clubs'. ;D
Oh boy have we stepped on some sore toes by not crawling into our shell.
So basically 'big' teams should only celebrate winning the league or CL or alternatively, 99+% of clubs should only celebrate winning silverware (except LFC obviously, we're not allowed). By that logic, fans of football teams should be perpetually miserable because there are only 4 possible trophies any team can win in any given season (3 for those not in Europe), 3 in most European countries (2 for those not in European competitions). Since only 2-3 teams ever have any chance of winning any domestic league, it means if your club doesn't win the 1 or 2 domestic cups on offer, it is a failure of a season.

Or is the above all utter bollocks spouted by people who want Liverpool to be more like Everton, e.g., perpetually miserable  ;D
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:12:06 pm
So basically 'big' teams should only celebrate winning the league or CL or alternatively, 99+% of clubs should only celebrate winning silverware (except LFC obviously, we're not allowed). By that logic, fans of football teams should be perpetually miserable because there are only 4 possible trophies any team can win in any given season (3 for those not in Europe), 3 in most European countries (2 for those not in European competitions). Since only 2-3 teams ever have any chance of winning any domestic league, it means if your club doesn't win the 1 or 2 domestic cups on offer, it is a failure of a season.

Or is the above all utter bollocks spouted by people who want Liverpool to be more like Everton, e.g., perpetually miserable  ;D

To be fair a lot of people want us to not take the cups seriously next season. You either think its worth winning and important, or you dont.
If you know deep down that what youre doing is worth it
When all about you are having a laugh at you and giving you loads.
And if you know that you wouldnt want it any other way
Despite being told that youre a melodramatic scouser or maybe a Liverpudlian not from the city  and therefore melodramatic by association.
And if you can smile at the haters without hating them back the way they hate you because theyre dying of envy.
Have pity on them, because theyve never experienced any of what we have.

If you know what its like to stand on the Kop and shout Jimmy Plaice,  and sing when youre fishing on a cold night against Grimsby Town, and know that it was worth it.
And hum the Laurel and Hardy song as the local bizzies march past the Kop just for a laugh.
If you know what is was like to watch the league taken away from you by a better team
And  you stay behind and shout  Champions! Champions! to them with a tear in your eye.  Then Shanks would be proud of you. And he was. And so was Revie.
And even if you dont remember these stories but you they resonate with you, then you get it too.

And if you manage to digest disappointment and realise that its only temporary,
And you teach your kids to do the same, youre a credit to our club and understand what were all about.
If winning isnt enough for you, but winning with a smile and being part of our bigger family is far more important.
If losing and feeling part of what we are means more to you than just winning and going through the motions
And if you carry on walking through the rain when the wind is howling,
Then you understand Shankss Holy Trinity.

If you have ever tried to pick a mate up when hes down , but you organise a party for him anyway,
If youve tried to make a loved one laugh when stuff isnt going right.
If youve realised that life is one big joke and deserves to be treated as such.
If youve understood that being decent to other people and having a laugh in spite of disappointment is the way to go,
And if you can party like its 1999 after losing the final of the worlds biggest football match,
Then you are truly part of Shanks Holy Trinity.




Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up yesterday. I said it yesterday and Ill say it again, Im so proud of our club.
 They all laugh at us, they all laugh at us but they havent got a clue what were all about.
As the flag says. Imagine being us?

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm »
The LFC Parade

We turned the City Red and White.
What an amazing, incredible sight.
Half a million lined roads and street.
This the day after we tasted defeat!
This is what sets Liverpool FC apart.
A team built on pride, build on heart.
A unique bond links fans and team.
Look at this picture, see what I mean!
Rainy in the morning...a grey old day.
But the Kopites blew the clouds away.
And with no European Cup to show.
Rivals forecast a turn out, sad and low.
But we proved them wrong of course.
As all the Kopites turned out in force!
Defeat was forgotten, this meant more.
Picking each other up off the Paris floor!
We partied from Queens Drive to Strand.
Cheering on the best team in the land!

                   










Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #615 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 02:23:49 pm
If you know deep down that what youre doing is worth it
When all about you are having a laugh at you and giving you loads.
And if you know that you wouldnt want it any other way
Despite being told that youre a melodramatic scouser or maybe a Liverpudlian not from the city  and therefore melodramatic by association.
And if you can smile at the haters without hating them back the way they hate you because theyre dying of envy.
Have pity on them, because theyve never experienced any of what we have.

If you know what its like to stand on the Kop and shout Jimmy Plaice,  and sing when youre fishing on a cold night against Grimsby Town, and know that it was worth it.
And hum the Laurel and Hardy song as the local bizzies march past the Kop just for a laugh.
If you know what is was like to watch the league taken away from you by a better team
And  you stay behind and shout  Champions! Champions! to them with a tear in your eye.  Then Shanks would be proud of you. And he was. And so was Revie.
And even if you dont remember these stories but you they resonate with you, then you get it too.

And if you manage to digest disappointment and realise that its only temporary,
And you teach your kids to do the same, youre a credit to our club and understand what were all about.
If winning isnt enough for you, but winning with a smile and being part of our bigger family is far more important.
If losing and feeling part of what we are means more to you than just winning and going through the motions
And if you carry on walking through the rain when the wind is howling,
Then you understand Shankss Holy Trinity.

If you have ever tried to pick a mate up when hes down , but you organise a party for him anyway,
If youve tried to make a loved one laugh when stuff isnt going right.
If youve realised that life is one big joke and deserves to be treated as such.
If youve understood that being decent to other people and having a laugh in spite of disappointment is the way to go,
And if you can party like its 1999 after losing the final of the worlds biggest football match,
Then you are truly part of Shanks Holy Trinity.




Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up yesterday. I said it yesterday and Ill say it again, Im so proud of our club.
 They all laugh at us, they all laugh at us but they havent got a clue what were all about.
As the flag says. Imagine being us?
« Reply #616 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:42:04 pm
The LFC Parade

We turned the City Red and White.
What an amazing, incredible sight.
Half a million lined roads and street.
This the day after we tasted defeat!
This is what sets Liverpool FC apart.
A team built on pride, build on heart.
A unique bond links fans and team.
Look at this picture, see what I mean!
Rainy in the morning...a grey old day.
But the Kopites blew the clouds away.
And with no European Cup to show.
Rivals forecast a turn out, sad and low.
But we proved them wrong of course.
As all the Kopites turned out in force!
Defeat was forgotten, this meant more.
Picking each other up off the Paris floor!
We partied from Queens Drive to Strand.
Cheering on the best team in the land!

                 
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Here are my photos from the parade if anyone's interested

https://imgbox.com/g/XDKosOk55s

Some great photos there Zep. Thanks for that.
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 03:33:49 pm
Some great photos there Zep. Thanks for that.
Yes, thanks. Some great shots. 😎
https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1531226082652954624

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! Not only for yesterday but for the support the whole season, I love you Reds.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:21:24 pm
You're on a roll recently, Mike.  :wellin

Haha...cheers mate, taking a Summer break now though!
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:33:01 pm

Wonderful post!

You just have to ask yourself, as a fan of any team, does your club represent your personal values? At Liverpool we win big and we lose big, but we support each other either way. Opposition fans might not believe in that ethos but it's what I believe in and what hundreds of thousands of fellow reds believe in.

I don't just follow Liverpool to see us win the big two trophies, I follow Liverpool for the entire journey (and a cup double isn't exactly a failure, by the way). That's how I feel about life too, it isn't just about 'success', you can appreciate far more than that. This has been one of the most exciting seasons of our lives and the boys who represent us are our heroes - not one knobhead in the whole group, as Milner would say. All you have to do is look at their pictures and videos on social media to see how much the parade meant to them, Henderson said it was one of the best days of his life.

Imagine thinking it would be better to shun them, imagine thinking the efforts of a team that came within inches of winning a quadruple isn't enough. And then they get upset because Liverpool fans have a reputation for being the best supporters in the country...well if you think supporting your team is embarrassing, that might be why your club doesn't have that reputation.

Days like yesterday are one of the many reasons I support Liverpool, despite the fact that we're the most successful club in English history, it's about SO much more than just success.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:21 pm
To be fair a lot of people want us to not take the cups seriously next season. You either think its worth winning and important, or you dont.

I always want us to do well in the domestic cups. Number 1, it's silverware and number 2, it's a way of keeping fringe players fit and engaged throughout the season. And once you reach the semi-final you take it seriously regardless of the competition.
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 05:02:53 pm
Wonderful post!

You just have to ask yourself, as a fan of any team, does your club represent your personal values? At Liverpool we win big and we lose big, but we support each other either way. Opposition fans might not believe in that ethos but it's what I believe in and what hundreds of thousands of fellow reds believe in.

I don't just follow Liverpool to see us win the big two trophies, I follow Liverpool for the entire journey (and a cup double isn't exactly a failure, by the way). That's how I feel about life too, it isn't just about 'success', you can appreciate far more than that. This has been one of the most exciting seasons of our lives and the boys who represent us are our heroes - not one knobhead in the whole group, as Milner would say. All you have to do is look at their pictures and videos on social media to see how much the parade meant to them, Henderson said it was one of the best days of his life.

Imagine thinking it would be better to shun them, imagine thinking the efforts of a team that came within inches of winning a quadruple isn't enough. And then they get upset because Liverpool fans have a reputation for being the best supporters in the country...well if you think supporting your team is embarrassing, that might be why your club doesn't have that reputation.

Days like yesterday are one of the many reasons I support Liverpool, despite the fact that we're the most successful club in English history, it's about SO much more than just success.
We clearly think along similar lines, as do so many fans of LFC. I count myself so lucky to have been born in Liverpool and to have a club that genuinely does fit with my personal values. When I was a kid I never really understood the things Bill Shankly would say. It was only later on, as I got older, that I relistened to him talking, and it gave me goosebumps.

We used to go to away games in a mates car. One of the lads had vinyl recordings of Shanks talking on football and life in general. He put it on tape and we played it in the car. Honestly, it was goosebump central. It was then that I fully understood what that man was.

Now, here we are with Klopp. A man of amazing integrity and principle. A man who teaches great things, but not by preaching, but by leading by example. A man who will share your pain with you as well as your joy. Human beings of his authenticity and quality are so rare, but he's ours, and we are his.

We win together and lose together. Yes, we win big, and we sometimes lose big too, but that's life when you have the guts to go for it.

The biggest learning experiences in life are often your lowest points. You also get to know who you are, what you are and who you can rely on at those times too. Sharing our lowest points with those who matter just makes us come back stronger.

Yesterday, we all shared both the success and the disappointment. The ghost of the previous night was exorcised there and then. We came away ten feet tall. Mrs Spion said she enjoyed yesterday even more than the Big Ears parade after Madrid. We went back into town, had a meal, a glass of red then a Guinness or two.

The whole thing was superb. It was cathartic and it was genuine. We could have cried off, but we didn't. Just like this manager and this team, we all stuck in there and supported each other. That's what life should be all about. You cannot win at everything in life, but you can be supportive and resolute regardless. We don't choose what comes our way, but we do choose how we react to it. Yesterday showed what we are as a club and a fanbase.

In all honesty, I'd have felt that not turning out would be a bit passive aggressive in a way. Sort of punishing the team for the pain we felt. That's the easy way out though, and I'm so glad we didn't take it.

As you said, it about more than just trophies. It's a philosophy, a passion, a way of living. It's a way of doing things that fit my personal values, and the values of those I hold dear to me too. It goes deeper than football itself.

How we deal with success only tells us so much. The real learning is in how we deal with coming up short. Yesterday was the answer. We get up, dust the red smoke out of our hair and we go again, and again, and again...

Because we are not afraid to fail, we can come again and win again, and we will. 
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:47:43 pm
😍

https://twitter.com/coltmanvisuals/status/1531223141317476353?s=21&t=_qHPx9t0h-b35rRwHoREcQ
I saw their drone whizzing up and down the Strand yesterday.

I'm just surprised it didn't get accidentally shot down by all the footballs being kicked into the air.

One of the cutest things yesterday were the little kids playing football on the road as we waited for the bus. Everytime a ball landed on the road one of them would kick it back into the air. Seeing them hand the ball over to the little fellas to have a go was lovely. The little ones had a great time.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:57:28 pm
I saw their drone whizzing up and down the Strand yesterday.

I'm just surprised it didn't get accidentally shot down by all the footballs being kicked into the air.

One of the cutest things yesterday were the little kids playing football on the road as we waited for the bus. Everytime a ball landed on the road one of them would kick it back into the air. Seeing them hand the ball over to the little fellas to have a go was lovely. The little ones had a great time.

You must have been near me if it was the same kids by the crossing in front of the capital fm building. There was a yellow basketball getting booted around, was hoping that noone was going to head it 😂
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:00:51 pm
You must have been near me if it was the same kids by the crossing in front of the capital fm building. There was a yellow basketball getting booted around, was hoping that noone was going to head it 😂

We were at the bottom of James Street then to the left, in front of the Travelodge. So, not too far from you.

A few people headed a black and yellow casey that came down from a great height. One fellas glasses went flying as he did so. Another lad saw his trainer go flying as he launched the ball.

There was a little kid who got loads of attention across from us. He was on his dad's shoulders wearing a Salah shirt, a black curly wig and a beard drawn onto his face. 😂
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:00:51 pm
You must have been near me if it was the same kids by the crossing in front of the capital fm building. There was a yellow basketball getting booted around, was hoping that noone was going to head it 😂

Two little lads with a small football megging everyone in sight? 😂
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:33:01 pm
I have to say, the tears on display from opposition 'fans' today are tasting absolutely delicious. 😎

Their sheer envy, jealousy and bitterness is feeding my soul.

They saw us take a heavy blow after being cheated out of the title by the sportswash oil nation. Then they saw us take another in Paris. We wobbled. That one really caught the chin. We even went down for a breather ...  but yesterday, from within a cloud of swirling red smoke, we rose again like a phoenix. This Liver Bird never stays down.

Yesterday showed what football, and life, should be about. Celebrating being there and giving it everything. Living in the moment, even when that moment is painful. Yesterday was about the whole experience, not just the cherry picked happy and comfortable moments. It was about not being afraid to be who you are just because within your successes there were also failures. It was about strength, about unity. Community and solidarity.

The dire and depressing state of the wider world means that few will understand any of what we did yesterday. Too many love only negativity and misery. Too many are cowards, too spineless to risk failure in order to pursue success. Too many are so insecure that they can only feel ok in themselves when others are down, and they hate the fact that we roll with the blows and get up time, after time, after time... It scares the shit out of them. All they have left is their negative, defeatist mockery of something we have, but they can only dream of having.

Yesterday was beautiful. A celebration of the full range of emotion. The effort, the desire, the passion, the successes and their sheer joy. The failures, and their agonising pain. A celebration of what our lads and girls put in and risked. An appreciation of their magnificent professionalism and application. It was a celebration of the fact that no matter how many times we get put down, we get right back up again.

It showed we are not afraid to feel the pain of loss, and that is what guts and resilience is all about. It's easy to slink away after a loss, but much harder to remain resolute. They want us down. They want us slinking away with our tails between our legs. They want us to be as negative and depressing as they are. The fact we aren't absolutely destroys them inside. Well, I'm floating on air today. As proud to be a Red and a local boy as I've ever been. Proud of that diverse crowd there yesterday.

Here in Liverpool, and in the wider LFC family, we live life. We get all we can out of it. We don't hide our pain, but we don't hide our joy either. We are honest people. Real people. That's why one of the most authentic human beings on this earth chose to manage here.

So, fellow Reds. When you hear the derision of the bitter, the jealous and the dour, take it as the compliment it really is. When you know you've got those type of people's backs up you know you are doing something right.

When they mock our successes, know fully that they would do anything to be in our place. When they mock our failures just remember that it's because our successes scare the shit out of them. It's all based in their own fear, their own cowardice and their own inadequacy. Their mockery tells us everything about them, not us.

So, leave them to the tears that eat them up when they are alone at night, away from their keyboard comfort toy. Let them stew in their negative little world, whilst we enjoy life. All of life, not just the pretty bits. Yesterday, we showed our appreciation for success, but we also acknowledged the pain of defeat and even turned that into something beautiful.

Look on in amusement as the deeply pathetic detractors tie themselves up in ludicrous knots and indulge in ridiculous goalpost-moving exercises in order to cope with the Liver Bird rising yet again.

Just laugh at the miserable wasters and leave them to stew in their own bile. It's pretty clear who's winning at life, here.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Edit:

Oh, I forgot to add. When I was younger I had no self confidence or self esteem. I was a very insecure young man. I found it difficult to find who I was, let alone actually be who I was.

Anyway, one life lesson I learned along the way turned out to be a very powerful one. This being that no matter who you are and what you are, you will be loved by some, loathed by some, and everyone else will be indifferent to you. That's the way it is, no matter who you are. No one can be universally loved, nor universally hated.

With the above in mind, the lesson is to simply be yourself regardless. Those who love you, will get you. Those who don't, won't.

Concern yourselves with those who care and those you respect, and leave the rest to their own devices. You won't change them. You can't change them. Just be yourself and be true to yourself.

For me, that's Liverpool FC and yesterday in a nutshell. We know who and what we are. We don't need anyone else's approval.

Absolutely spot on mate. Imagine mocking a football club that's won 2 trophies & came very close to winning all 4. It's beyond desperation. Fair enough if we'd finished 6th & hadn't won a trophy for 5 years like another big club I can think of. But to laugh at a team, & a manager, who in recent years have won all there is to win in club football, just shows how much our rise under Klopp has gotten to a lot of people. The bad news for them though is that we're only just starting. How must those players, & the manager, be feeling today after that homecoming yesterday ? If they were prepared to run through brick walls for us this season, then next season there's no saying how high their motivational levels will be. I'm convinced that this time next year we'll have either The Premier League or The Champions League trophy in our cabinet again. Lets see who's laughing then.
Great to see so many there YNWA
