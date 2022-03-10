Great job by everyone involved with the parade in any way shape or form. This was so important both for the club, the players and us supporters. It's also a good reminder to everyone out there, that we still had a great season. All the people at that parade showed the players what a great job they did and gave them loads of love. That's what we needed. I said it yesterday after the match. We shouldn't forget that we won two cups this season, because the media and lots of other people in football will forget it and label our season a desaster, because we didn't win the league and lost the CL-final. I was gutted yesterday like every other red out there, but that doesn't change the fact that we added two more trophies to our cabinet this season. And next season we're going again and I don't see anything why we shouldn't be able to add more.