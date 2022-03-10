« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.  (Read 23712 times)

Offline El_Capitán

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:11:33 am »
After yesterday I was glad to be done with anything football related for a couple of months. Woke up this morning not feeling up to a parade.

So glad I went. Absolutely brilliant. Gone from "done with football" to "bring on next season we go a-fucking-gain"  :scarf

Love the fact that everyone else in the country seems livid we actually all turned up to celebrate this amazing group.

We are the indomitable, awe inspiring, unbearable reds. Long may it continue  :champ
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:30:42 am »
Quote from: El_Capitán on Today at 12:11:33 am
After yesterday I was glad to be done with anything football related for a couple of months. Woke up this morning not feeling up to a parade.

So glad I went. Absolutely brilliant. Gone from "done with football" to "bring on next season we go a-fucking-gain"  :scarf

Love the fact that everyone else in the country seems livid we actually all turned up to celebrate this amazing group.

We are the indomitable, awe inspiring, unbearable reds. Long may it continue  :champ
All disappointment has gone for me after today.

That was what it's all about. Red when we win. Red when we lose. All I saw today was smiling faces. People enjoying life and appreciating a fantastic football club and both its men's and women's teams.

I imagine most of us felt jaded when we got out of bed this morning, but I think those who attended today will be floating on air tonight.

That truly was a special day.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,927
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Great job by everyone involved with the parade in any way shape or form. This was so important both for the club, the players and us supporters. It's also a good reminder to everyone out there, that we still had a great season. All the people at that parade showed the players what a great job they did and gave them loads of love. That's what we needed. I said it yesterday after the match. We shouldn't forget that we won two cups this season, because the media and lots of other people in football will forget it and label  our season a desaster, because we didn't win the league and lost the CL-final. I was gutted yesterday like every other red out there, but that doesn't change the fact that we added two more trophies to our cabinet this season. And next season we're going again and I don't see anything why we shouldn't be able to add more.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,761
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:53:27 am »
Fucking amazing turn out

Epic!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,917
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:07:57 am »
Just home now

Boss night

Fuck the Tories.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • Justice for Neda
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:39:37 am »
Knocked out by all the aerial shots of downtown.  All the streets, parks, lanes I knew as a kid laid out from every angle like I'd never seen before and been away from for so long. 

Proper soppy get, me.

The looks of amazement from Thiago and some of the other lads.

This will inspire them for the rest of their lives.

Imagine if we'd won!
Logged
Better to stay silent and have people think you an idiot, rather than to speak up and remove all doubt.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 