Massively proud of the club and massively proud of the fanbase after today.



Did a 6 hour journey to go to the parade. I'm sure loads of others sacrificed time and money to do the same.



So good to see a fanbase and a city stand united behind players who've brought so much joy despite falling short the last 2 weeks.



For the cryarses on here and and on Twitter moaning about 'not turning up' or criticising individual players after last night, take a look at this from behind your keyboards. Today was what support is all about. Today is about "You'll Never Walk Alone' means in action rather than words.



Hopefully the players feel 10ft tall and ready to run off that bus and get next seasons started already. That's what today was about. That's what Liverpool Football Club is all about. Support. Defiance. Solidarity.