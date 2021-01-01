« previous next »
A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.

Fromola

  Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #360 on: Today at 06:45:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:43:23 pm
They think they have a dry sense of humour.

No, youre a rain soaked, Birmo wearing sad sack.

They're snarky. Lowest form of wit.
CanuckYNWA

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #361 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:41:15 pm
Did the same last night. A break will me no harm.

Same

After the disgusting shit being said on there about our fans who were not at fault combined with the loss, just needed to avoid that place at all costs and just deal with the loss
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #362 on: Today at 06:46:02 pm
Have they interviewed Klopp yet?

I havent moved from this so unless there was a glitch
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #363 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm
Wullie160975

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #364 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:43:51 pm
I am sure he will recover. 😀

I dunno, these boys from Glasgow, once they start drinking they can take some stopping
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #365 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:46:02 pm
Have they interviewed Klopp yet?

I havent moved from this so unless there was a glitch

He's not been on yet.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #366 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm
Theyll fucking sleep tomorrow this lot haha Ibou   ;D
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #367 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 06:46:41 pm
I dunno, these boys from Glasgow, once they start drinking they can take some stopping

Diaz is a little livewire. 😂
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #368 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #369 on: Today at 06:49:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:48:29 pm
Diaz is a little livewire. 😂

He's Colombian, one thing they know how to do is party, trust me.
Wullie160975

  Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #370 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm
Wish they'd cut this Calvin Harris shit and just have the fans sing
The G in Gerrard

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #371 on: Today at 06:50:47 pm
Great tunes by Harris. Didn't know he was a Red.
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #372 on: Today at 06:52:03 pm
Watching this parade has completely healed me from last night.
Cracking Left Foot

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #373 on: Today at 06:52:12 pm
Just got back from Allertom, great atmosphere and brilliant to see the players smiling again
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #374 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm
Im not a fan of Harris but he should put his set list up of all them house tunes hes played. Some bangers in there
duvva

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #375 on: Today at 06:52:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:48:11 pm
Theyll fucking sleep tomorrow this lot haha Ibou   ;D
The front of the bus is goin off
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #376 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:52:45 pm
The front of the bus is goin off
Boss eh ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #377 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm
It's boss watching on Youtube. I can't imagine how it'd feel to be there.
El_Frank

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #378 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm
Some of these bizzies are gonna be asking for a transfer to Manchester. "I'm not walking that far again!"
RedSamba

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #379 on: Today at 07:04:36 pm
Amazing scenes  :scarf
TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #380 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm
Incredible scenes. Naturally been feeling very down today but this is cheering me right up.
Rush 82

  Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #381 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:59:24 pm
It's boss watching on Youtube. I can't imagine how it'd feel to be there.
Fucking awesome it is.


Would give my eye teeth to have been there.


Awesome scenes and sounds.
Solomon Grundy

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #382 on: Today at 07:07:20 pm
Incredible scenes.
Tobelius

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #383 on: Today at 07:07:48 pm
Our parade is fucking ace,as per.  :D
Wullie160975

  Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #384 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm
Imagine it if we had won yesterday (or last week)  :o
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #385 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm
Incredible in the city centre again.
The Final Third

  Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #386 on: Today at 07:08:25 pm
Fucking special that
RedSamba

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #387 on: Today at 07:08:44 pm
Special club. Special people. Love you all  ;D
lfcthekop

  knows how to inbed
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #388 on: Today at 07:09:27 pm
I know this is a celebration but I'm so fucking emotional watching these scenes  . Unbelievable
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #389 on: Today at 07:09:43 pm
Hahaha :lmao what a fucking club. We lost last night ;D
Layer 2

  But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #390 on: Today at 07:10:10 pm
Everyone needed this beyond amazing
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #391 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm »
How can you not smile at that hey?
