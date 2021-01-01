« previous next »
Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »








Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
Bobby there  ;D 8)
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:09:36 pm »


Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
Diaz clinging to the League Cup like his life depends on it
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:11:04 pm »
Incredible atmosphere! Went to the very start at Mather.. calvin harris on the back of the bus with Virgil dancing next to him!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm »
Great turnout, as expected of us. Hope the supporters there had a good time a much-needed parade for the team and fans alike.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:10:54 pm
Diaz clinging to the League Cup like his life depends on it

Jota the same with the FA Cup. 😀
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm »
Tsmikas is proper fucking hatstand. Love him.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
For those who are there right now, please help to salute and celebrate our champions!  :champ
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm »
Fucking brilliant on Queens Drive, now into town. Good job not in work tomorrow. Love this football club.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:16:25 pm »
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
My daughter (12) wants to know why the women's games aren't on TV

She's well chuffed that the 'girls' got their own bus just like the 'boys' because they won their league.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:04:39 pm
Not even got going yet.
Really? Can only imagine how amazing it would have been with a treble/quadruple instead of a domestic double. Great scenes though
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:10:54 pm
Diaz clinging to the League Cup like his life depends on it
It's his first trophy with us, let's hope there will be more down the road. Jota up front seems to own the FA Cup (sans lid).  ;D
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Well done to everyone involved. Much needed after the past week.  :scarf
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Today at 05:20:21 pm
Really? Can only imagine how amazing it would have been with a treble/quadruple instead of a domestic double. Great scenes though

This wont be finished until gone 8 at this rate
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm »
Curtis and the Divock love!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:59 pm
Curtis and the Divock love!

Fantastic band
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm »
This is pure therapy watching this on LFC TV. We're goin to take the piss next season
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:17:16 pm
My daughter (12) wants to know why the women's games aren't on TV

She's well chuffed that the 'girls' got their own bus just like the 'boys' because they won their league.
She'll get to watch them on Sky next year now they're back in the top division
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:26:40 pm »
Fucking hell this is therapy for me. Curtis Jones with Divock then i've just broken down here. What a team and set of lads!!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:27:17 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:21:04 pm
It's his first trophy with us, let's hope there will be more down the road. Jota up front seems to own the FA Cup (sans lid).  ;D
Haha, Jota let go of it for a moment, had a drink, then took it right back!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:59 pm
Curtis and the Divock love!
Think my steam must be a little behind, just seen the Curtis/Divock interview/love in
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:34:53 pm »
Robertson with the Trent cut out ;D
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:35:11 pm »
Robbo's absolutely gutted there.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:36:57 pm »
Jota isn't letting that FA Cup go  ;D
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 05:23:56 pm
This is pure therapy watching this on LFC TV. We're goin to take the piss next season
Against City with Haaland? Very optimistic that
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm »
Robbo  Best fans in the world
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Today at 05:36:57 pm
Against City with Haaland? Very optimistic that

 ::)

Fuckin' newbies.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:37:44 pm
::)

Fuckin' newbies.

He's/She's/It's a Manc.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #273 on: Today at 05:38:33 pm »
Imagine all the bitter parents out there that won't let their kids outside to join in with the fun in case they get de-radicalised!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #274 on: Today at 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Today at 05:36:57 pm
Against City with Haaland? Very optimistic that
Against City with Aguero? Very optimistic that
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #275 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote
Andy Robertson:

"When you don't win the final you worry about how you'll be received, how many people will show up. That was in the back of our minds. But my god, what a turnout. Like I said best fans in the world."
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:39:01 pm »
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #277 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:38:19 pm
He's/She's/It's a Manc.

It's a male clown. None of these dickheads are ever women.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #278 on: Today at 05:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:37:44 pm
::)

Fuckin' newbies.

Hes a sodding United fan too.

Turns up today - how original, the coward :lmao
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #279 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:38:33 pm
Imagine all the bitter parents out there that won't let their kids outside to join in with the fun in case they get de-radicalised!

De-radicalised 😂😂😂
