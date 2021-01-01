We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Diaz clinging to the League Cup like his life depends on it
Not even got going yet.
Really? Can only imagine how amazing it would have been with a treble/quadruple instead of a domestic double. Great scenes though
Curtis and the Divock love!
My daughter (12) wants to know why the women's games aren't on TV She's well chuffed that the 'girls' got their own bus just like the 'boys' because they won their league.
It's his first trophy with us, let's hope there will be more down the road. Jota up front seems to own the FA Cup (sans lid).
This is pure therapy watching this on LFC TV. We're goin to take the piss next season
Against City with Haaland? Very optimistic that
Fuckin' newbies.
Andy Robertson:"When you don't win the final you worry about how you'll be received, how many people will show up. That was in the back of our minds. But my god, what a turnout. Like I said best fans in the world."
He's/She's/It's a Manc.
Imagine all the bitter parents out there that won't let their kids outside to join in with the fun in case they get de-radicalised!
