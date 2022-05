Lads, it's been an INCREDIBLE season. Look at where we were in January before AFCON or even last season and how we've ended this campaign. Our players and manager have made us re-imagine the possible. A quadruple has never been achieved and no team has come as close as we have. It has been a fun ride and this team deserves a boss parade. Like I said earlier, I'd give ANYTHING for the opportunity to show them gratitude for how they've made me feel this season.