« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 749 750 751 752 753 [754]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC  (Read 256377 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30120 on: Yesterday at 03:46:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:28:32 am
This Nicholas Jackson guy looks to have made a decent start for them in pre season

I concur.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30121 on: Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:28:32 am
This Nicholas Jackson guy looks to have made a decent start for them in pre season

I have missed any of the preseason news  - did see they were 1-0 up vs Newcastle last night and then  drew 1-1.

but replacing  Havertz, Lukaku, Mount and Pulsic and some of their midfield and older defensive players has been a big mission. They have spent an absolute  fortune

Plus having Poch as coach will make our opening game away to Chelsea a challenge.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30122 on: Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm »
I dont think people are expecting much of them this season, but I think theyll go really well. They have so much talent and though Pochettino isnt absolutely elite hes a mile better than what was there after October last season. They need more central midfielders I think but aside from that theyve got a stack to work with and loads of training ground time. I would say theyre 4th best as things stand with the raw materials to potentially be even better.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30123 on: Yesterday at 05:42:49 pm »
Think we're probably playing them at the right time, can see it being a bit of a mess for him wondering what team to pick. Of course we have to sort ourselves out a defensive midfield player but really we've got a good set up already waiting to punish some teams this season I feel.

Can't see them getting back into the Champions League yet though. City will obviously take a spot and you'd like to think we will too. Arsenal also should even though I don't think they'll be quite as good as last season and then who knows, one of United or Newcastle maybe but don't think either have bought well yet. Brighton and Villa around the Europa League spots again and Spurs will be top half you'd think. Maybe Europa or Conference League but they can't be much worse than last seaosn unfortunately.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30124 on: Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm »
Todd Boehly's like a football equivalent of a dung beetle,soon as he smells a deal's close somewhere he waddles along a Clearlake check in hand.

Though dung beetles are actually very useful and important unlike Tod.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:48:58 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30125 on: Today at 12:28:25 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm
Todd Boehly's like a football equivalent of a dung beetle,soon as he smells a deal's close somewhere he waddles along a Clearlake check in hand.

Though dung beetles are actually very useful and important unlike Tod.
Always thought these were a bunch of fucking scarabs
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30126 on: Today at 01:08:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:28:25 am
Always thought these were a bunch of fucking scarabs

Well played, sir. 😆
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,173
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30127 on: Today at 02:29:41 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:08:34 am
Well played, sir. 😆

I feel like the Nomad would know!
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30128 on: Today at 06:09:33 am »
21/22
In - (118m)
Out - 149m
Net - 31m

22/23
In - (611m)
Out - 68m
Net - (543m)

23/24 - So Far
In - (112m)
Out - 254m
Net - 142m

3 Year Net on Transfers - (370m)

If they buy Caciedo it's likely to take that close to half a billion Euro in net spend alone. If the rules can be circumvented and are not universal in nature then they stop being rules and are no longer fit for purpose.

If you go back 12 months, the (370m) net spend over 3 years becomes (702m) :no
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30129 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm »
Fined 10m for historical ffp breaches that their owners informed uefa of when they took over.


Years of cooking the books
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,576
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30130 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:29:51 pm
Fined 10m for historical ffp breaches that their owners informed uefa of when they took over.


Years of cooking the books

Not their first time either. A transfer ban would have been far more damaging
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30131 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:35:03 pm
Not their first time either. A transfer ban would have been far more damaging

And what they should've gotten.

So that's Chelsea and United fined for FFP breaches, Juve banned from Europe, meanwhile Manchester City, the biggest cheats in Football....
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30132 on: Today at 06:43:35 pm »
Juventus get away with the embarrassment of having to play in the Conference League, it's hardly a punishment for them. I wonder what the punishment would have been (or that they'd have accepted) if they'd been in the CL?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,835
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30133 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm »
Bullshit punishment, basically got away with it. Don't understand why there weren't severely punished for this.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,399
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30134 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:29:51 pm
Fined 10m for historical ffp breaches that their owners informed uefa of when they took over.


Years of cooking the books

Presumably, the Premier League will be all over that.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 749 750 751 752 753 [754]   Go Up
« previous next »
 