One of their much heralded hires post-takeover is gone already:



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/21/chelsea-place-technical-directoer-christopher-vivell-on-gardening-leave



Co-Sporting Directors - christ, and people say we have too many people involved in recruitment!



Anyone who thinks this lot are going anywhere fast is deluded.



Just saw the news and its bonkers how this lot are operating. The number of ins and outs they are doing every window is just bonkers. They signed a sporting director and then decided to sign two more??? What is even the logic behind this? I seriously dont know what Chelsea are any more. Under Roman, they spent loads but after his initial splurge in the 2000s, it was more about adding to the squad and hoarding young players for loans. With the new loan limit rule, they can't replicate that in a similar way. The way they are handing out 6-7-8 yr contracts is another weird situation. You can imagine Boehly smirking that he may have found a loophole or something to spread the cost of players or have them locked in at lower wages but in football those contracts can become liabilities pretty quickly. I have no idea what Chelsea will look like next season because its entirely possible they buy another 30 players by the time the season starts.