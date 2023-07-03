« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC  (Read 253393 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30080 on: July 3, 2023, 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on July  3, 2023, 11:44:42 pm
I hear what you lads are saying but at 24 hes got the best years of his career ahead of him and if Jurgen did manage to get the best out of him we really would have something special on our hands. He always plays well when he turns out for the yanks so maybe his inconsistency in terms of form may be down to his environment.
Thats another thing as well hed help increase our fan base in the states, £20m is sod all these days. Im surprised our under valued by the market mob havent already had him down on their list.

Yeah, the fee is low... but he plays on the left and we've already got 68 players for that spot... and he's made of poppadoms.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30081 on: July 4, 2023, 10:24:25 am »
Quote from: Red46 on July  3, 2023, 08:50:31 pm
Must admit I was surprised to see the fees being bandied about for Christian Pulisic, theres talk of him going to Italy or France for as little as £20m.
Now I know he has blown a bit hot and cold at Chelsea but on his day the lad is almost De Bruyne-like, he has that ability to breeze past players like they are not even there, hes still only 24 as well.
I know we dont need a wide attacker but at that price and given his potentially high cieling im genuinely surprised we havent put a sneaky offer in.

Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30082 on: July 4, 2023, 12:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 10:24:25 am
Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?
what a ridiculous bloody comment.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,032
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30083 on: July 4, 2023, 01:00:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  4, 2023, 12:57:48 pm
what a ridiculous bloody comment.

just his usual, ridiculing any team/league/national team that isnt the best of the best.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30084 on: July 4, 2023, 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 10:24:25 am
Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?

 ;D

Always Pulisic's biggest fan, Ger...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30085 on: July 4, 2023, 02:10:22 pm »
Gerry always catches a few with his jobber descriptions for lower level opponents.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30086 on: July 10, 2023, 04:26:05 pm »
All very strange over at Stamford Bridge. I'd be very concerned if I was a fan, a club like Chelsea dicking about like the are over their sponsor is really indicative of where their owners are. Makes me wonder whether they'll ever redevelop or build a new ground and at what point the arse is going to fall out of this investment group who's running them.

Bizarre team.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30087 on: July 10, 2023, 05:21:32 pm »
Pure Pro Evo fake kit
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,557
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30088 on: July 10, 2023, 07:15:36 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 10, 2023, 05:21:32 pm
Pure Pro Evo fake kit

They also say its a homage to their 97/98 Cup Winners Cup kit. Really not sure how. They need to bring back Autoglass as their sponsor.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30089 on: July 10, 2023, 08:37:20 pm »
Good excuse to rob their fans twice this season for the same shirt but with a sponsor name in a few months. Not that I'm arsed about their fans like.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,145
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30090 on: July 10, 2023, 08:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on July 10, 2023, 08:37:20 pm
Good excuse to rob their fans twice this season for the same shirt but with a sponsor name in a few months. Not that I'm arsed about their fans like.
If any group of fans deserve a good fucking over.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30091 on: July 11, 2023, 12:06:47 pm »
They seem an absolute shambles, selling players you'd think they'd want to retain while the deadweight stays and they're left with a hodgepodge of prospects they overpaid for on long contracts. It's going to take at least a season to sort out that mess.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30092 on: July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm »
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30093 on: July 11, 2023, 12:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 11, 2023, 12:06:47 pm
They seem an absolute shambles, selling players you'd think they'd want to retain while the deadweight stays and they're left with a hodgepodge of prospects they overpaid for on long contracts. It's going to take at least a season to sort out that mess.
They've offloaded some dross to Saudi Arabia but I think they may end up regretting selling Havertz, Kovacic and Mount to rivals.  I won't hold my breath for their day of reckoning though as money (and our government...) has bailed them out of almost endlessly bad management for a couple of decades now.
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30094 on: July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm »
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30095 on: July 11, 2023, 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Because they are.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30096 on: July 11, 2023, 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
How are they likely to line up next season?
my guess:  with 11 players they don't actually have at this point.  :)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,146
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30097 on: July 11, 2023, 06:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.
Isn't he completely shit though?
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30098 on: July 11, 2023, 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.

He joined in 2015, played 15 league games and never played for them again spending the next 7 years out on loan. The crazy thing is that no one was getting 8 year deals in 2015, so at some point Chelsea must have RENEWED his deal.

Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,139
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30099 on: July 11, 2023, 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Its an unintended consequence of FFP.  They need to balance the books, and can record a bigger profit by selling someone they got cheap than getting rid of long-contract deadwood.  Theres no way they should sell Mason Mount, but he cost nothing so thats the whole £50m+ available to write off against whatever bloated whale they gave an eight-year deal to last summer.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30100 on: July 13, 2023, 04:35:15 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.

Azpilicueta was there 11 years, but he left 7 days ago so I guess you could be technically correct :)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30101 on: July 13, 2023, 09:03:12 pm »
Lampard did an interview with Diary of a CEO, presume he basically shifted all the blame to other places to try save his reputation. Funny that its been buried beneath other sports news today.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30102 on: July 14, 2023, 02:15:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1679815093930844160


Reece James felt pain in his knee and has had a precautionary scan ahead of the US tour.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,112
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30103 on: July 14, 2023, 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on July 14, 2023, 02:15:30 pm
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1679815093930844160


Reece James felt pain in his knee and has had a precautionary scan ahead of the US tour.

That's a come get me Saudi plea if I've ever heard one.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,681
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30104 on: July 17, 2023, 05:45:44 am »
So elsewhere, in a football thread, Ive got a Manchester Entitled fan moaning that they take too long to do deal Vs us and Chelsea. Ive put him straight regarding us, and then a Chelsea fan piped in:


chelsea has been working on caicedo for longer than arsenal/rice and united/mount, a lot longer. the saudi deals were only done quickly because they were money laundering transactions to clearlake investors that boehly arranged weeks in advance during a visit to saudi arabia - and even one of those deals (ziyech) fell apart at the medical.

There are a couple of interesting tidbits in there. TBF to him hes a genuinely solid bloke and got into football at the wrong time, if you know what I mean. Although I may have sown the seeds of the disgust of his own club some time ago.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30105 on: July 17, 2023, 12:18:21 pm »
thread title is looking a bit stale now ...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,112
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30106 on: July 17, 2023, 12:29:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 17, 2023, 12:18:21 pm
thread title is looking a bit stale now ...

Chelsea FC - Still a money laundering and sportswashing enterprise
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,460
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30107 on: July 17, 2023, 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 17, 2023, 12:29:39 pm
Chelsea FC - Still a money laundering and sportswashing enterprise

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30108 on: July 18, 2023, 04:35:44 am »
Gallagher being linked with a move away, do Chelsea even have 3 midfielders left to play in Pochs favored system?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30109 on: Today at 02:19:58 am »
One of their much heralded hires post-takeover is gone already:

Quote
Chelsea have placed Christopher Vivell on gardening leave seven months after hiring the German as their technical director.

Vivell was in charge of football globally but is set to leave Stamford Bridge as Chelsea continue to overhaul their recruitment structure. The clubs ownership has decided to hand over much of the control to the co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/21/chelsea-place-technical-directoer-christopher-vivell-on-gardening-leave

Co-Sporting Directors - christ, and people say we have too many people involved in recruitment!

Anyone who thinks this lot are going anywhere fast is deluded.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30110 on: Today at 02:29:35 am »
Also, Numberwang has signed for Marseille on a free transfer. Assuming they've cut their losses on the £10m they spent on him and would have to pay him off for the final 12-months on his £8m per year contract.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30111 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:19:58 am
One of their much heralded hires post-takeover is gone already:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/21/chelsea-place-technical-directoer-christopher-vivell-on-gardening-leave

Co-Sporting Directors - christ, and people say we have too many people involved in recruitment!

Anyone who thinks this lot are going anywhere fast is deluded.

Just saw the news and its bonkers how this lot are operating. The number of ins and outs they are doing every window is just bonkers. They signed a sporting director and then decided to sign two more??? What is even the logic behind this? I seriously dont know what Chelsea are any more. Under Roman, they spent loads but after his initial splurge in the 2000s, it was more about adding to the squad and hoarding young players for loans. With the new loan limit rule, they can't replicate that in a similar way. The way they are handing out 6-7-8 yr contracts is another weird situation. You can imagine Boehly smirking that he may have found a loophole or something to spread the cost of players or have them locked in at lower wages but in football those contracts can become liabilities pretty quickly. I have no idea what Chelsea will look like next season because its entirely possible they buy another 30 players by the time the season starts.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30112 on: Today at 11:29:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 17, 2023, 12:18:21 pm
thread title is looking a bit stale now ...

Chelsea Football Circus still relevant. They don't change.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30113 on: Today at 11:40:11 am »
Chelserrelevant
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30114 on: Today at 11:44:55 am »
Are they just a money laundering operation? Its very weird what theyre doing.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea FC
« Reply #30115 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 