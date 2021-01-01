I think we're potentially staring right down the barrel of saudi aim of owning the entire premier league, in the same way as they have done with golf. Or certainly owning enough of it that they form an effective majority. The actual 'sport' side of football is an irrelevance now. One dark day follows another.



Ever since the golf merger, I've felt this is the end game for Saudi Arabia. Eventually they'll either control the PL, or their own league will be the new PL/Super League. Their money (as well as the other gulf states') has completely destroyed the competitive balance of the sport at the top level and made it feel meaningless and irrelevant. This latest thing with Chelsea is just the final straw. The whole thing is just rigged, financially-doped bullshit now.I've been splitting a subscription with a friend, but the last while I've only kept it up to not leave him in the lurch. I've told him now though that I'll give him til december to find someone else to split it with, but after that, I'm out. Will not pay for this "sport" anymore, aside from maybe an LFC TV subscription. Only want my money to go directly to the club I care about from now on.