Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29960 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 02:24:40 pm
Can see Mo going there to be honest.


He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29961 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:50:06 pm

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.

Whilst I cant see it happening either and it hasnt been suggested, didnt everyone say the same about the Honest, humble Kante?

The reality is you cant get attached to any of these footballers. Bobby is without a club right now, for all we know he could end up there as well.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29962 on: Today at 03:57:32 pm
I don't give a shit about Kante & know less than nothing about his morals.

If Stevie does go, he'll be dead to me.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,957
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29963 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,733
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29964 on: Today at 04:46:05 pm
Fromola on Today at 04:07:21 pm
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .

They've got the bigger global pull, plus they're in London too.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29965 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm
KillieRed on Today at 03:10:11 pm
What the success of Abu Dhabi has shown the Saudis is that in the flesh fans may not actually be important. The Saudi state has just bought four of the top league teams and they (and others) have set their sights on plundering the top leagues. With enough top players they can just televise their star league and provide inflated income for their affiliated clubs abroad. They will have successfully broken the old status quo.
Wait until it's called the Aramco Premier League.

And Monday Night Football is Saudia MNF, or the NEOM FA Cup.

They tried to buy F1 in the new year. Liberty Media paid £4.4 billion for it from Ecclestone, PIF offered £20 billion.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29966 on: Today at 06:41:08 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:50:06 pm

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2772423-mohamed-salah-to-be-rewarded-by-saudi-arabia-with-piece-of-land-in-mecca

He's a famous Arab Muslim.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29967 on: Today at 07:08:46 pm
Wow I never knew that he was a Muslim.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29968 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:08:46 pm
Wow I never knew that he was a Muslim.
Neither did I know he was Arab 8)
decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29969 on: Today at 09:58:43 pm
Sharado on Today at 12:47:41 pm
I think we're potentially staring right down the barrel of saudi aim of owning the entire premier league, in the same way as they have done with golf. Or certainly owning enough of it that they form an effective majority. The actual 'sport' side of football is an irrelevance now. One dark day follows another.

Ever since the golf merger, I've felt this is the end game for Saudi Arabia. Eventually they'll either control the PL, or their own league will be the new PL/Super League. Their money (as well as the other gulf states') has completely destroyed the competitive balance of the sport at the top level and made it feel meaningless and irrelevant. This latest thing with Chelsea is just the final straw. The whole thing is just rigged, financially-doped bullshit now.

I've been splitting a subscription with a friend, but the last while I've only kept it up to not leave him in the lurch. I've told him now though that I'll give him til december to find someone else to split it with, but after that, I'm out. Will not pay for this "sport" anymore, aside from maybe an LFC TV subscription. Only want my money to go directly to the club I care about from now on.
