

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.



Whilst I cant see it happening either and it hasnt been suggested, didnt everyone say the same about the Honest, humble Kante?The reality is you cant get attached to any of these footballers. Bobby is without a club right now, for all we know he could end up there as well.