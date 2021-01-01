« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 233039 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29960 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:24:40 pm
Can see Mo going there to be honest.


He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29961 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:50:06 pm

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.

Whilst I cant see it happening either and it hasnt been suggested, didnt everyone say the same about the Honest, humble Kante?

The reality is you cant get attached to any of these footballers. Bobby is without a club right now, for all we know he could end up there as well.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29962 on: Today at 03:57:32 pm »
I don't give a shit about Kante & know less than nothing about his morals.

If Stevie does go, he'll be dead to me.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29963 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29964 on: Today at 04:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:21 pm
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .

They've got the bigger global pull, plus they're in London too.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29965 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:10:11 pm
What the success of Abu Dhabi has shown the Saudis is that in the flesh fans may not actually be important. The Saudi state has just bought four of the top league teams and they (and others) have set their sights on plundering the top leagues. With enough top players they can just televise their star league and provide inflated income for their affiliated clubs abroad. They will have successfully broken the old status quo.
Wait until it's called the Aramco Premier League.

And Monday Night Football is Saudia MNF, or the NEOM FA Cup.

They tried to buy F1 in the new year. Liberty Media paid £4.4 billion for it from Ecclestone, PIF offered £20 billion.
