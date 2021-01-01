What the success of Abu Dhabi has shown the Saudis is that in the flesh fans may not actually be important. The Saudi state has just bought four of the top league teams and they (and others) have set their sights on plundering the top leagues. With enough top players they can just televise their star league and provide inflated income for their affiliated clubs abroad. They will have successfully broken the old status quo.
Wait until it's called the Aramco Premier League.
And Monday Night Football is Saudia MNF, or the NEOM FA Cup.
They tried to buy F1 in the new year. Liberty Media paid £4.4 billion for it from Ecclestone, PIF offered £20 billion.