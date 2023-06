Football is in a very dark place atm. Normally I am very excited by the off-season tournaments (Nations league in this case) and our transfer activity, but so far I am just so disinterested, and I am pretty worried that the feeling of excitement wont return when the season starts.



I think it's hard to call at the mo coming off the back of such a poor season by recent standards, perhaps the malaise I feel towards it all is relative to that. But at the same time when it looked like Qatar had won the united race last week I didn't even care really. I just think it's becoming increasingly hard to get worked up about a sport that seems to find a new low to stoop to every single day. This latest Chelsea stuff is just yet another example of how far we've drifted, and with the money, power and influence that we're talking about here it really is beyond saving.