« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 231589 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29880 on: June 3, 2023, 08:15:10 am »
They want 75m for Mount they must think everyone is as stupid as them with transfers. I suppose with man utd they have a chance.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29881 on: June 3, 2023, 08:53:32 am »
Boehly doesn't understand how football works and must have assumed they'll get 75m for Mount on the same metrics they use(d) to buy their players. No wonder the crazy valuations on both sides!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,947
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29882 on: June 3, 2023, 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on June  3, 2023, 08:15:10 am
They want 75m for Mount they must think everyone is as stupid as them with transfers. I suppose with man utd they have a chance.

Said a while back with Mount if we think we'd get him cheap just because he's in his last year you're having a laugh.

United it seems will offer him the daft wages he wanted at Chelsea (in line with other high earners there) and United will have to try and negotiate the fee to around 60.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,197
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29883 on: June 4, 2023, 08:20:37 am »
I assume the biggest problem next season for Chelsea will be Chelsea telling players to leave and players telling Chelsea, fuck you pay me my £200,000 every week for the next decade.

Whats' that thing called again......................squad harmony, yeah that's it
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29884 on: June 4, 2023, 08:32:36 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  4, 2023, 08:20:37 am
I assume the biggest problem next season for Chelsea will be Chelsea telling players to leave and players telling Chelsea, fuck you pay me my £200,000 every week for the next decade.

Whats' that thing called again......................squad harmony, yeah that's it

I'd love for them to have a few more Winston Bogarde situations there,Boehly's idiocy deserves it.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29885 on: June 4, 2023, 10:59:38 am »
I was listening to some Chelsea fans and they were talking about bringing in new players. Im like you want MORE players. What the fk are they going to do with all of the players that are sitting there in a massive squad.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,457
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29886 on: June 6, 2023, 01:10:23 am »
Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Exclusive Paris Saint-Germain drafted a legal letter to complain to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday after media reports emerged suggesting Chelsea might take a stake in the Portuguese club as part of a proposed transfer for Manuel Ugarte.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Sources close to dealings between Chelsea & Sporting deny a minority stake in the Portuguese club was discussed in relation to the transfer, but PSG intended to write to Sporting for answers + escalate matter to UEFA until Chelsea pulled out on Sunday eve.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
PSGs draft legal letter cited UEFA rules that forbid one club from owning shares/securities in another while participating in UEFA competitions & expressed concern that commercial leverage such as a stake could be used to influence a transfer
« Last Edit: June 6, 2023, 02:04:10 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,483
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29887 on: June 6, 2023, 01:13:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  6, 2023, 01:10:23 am
Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Exclusive Paris Saint-Germain drafted a legal letter to complain to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday after media reports emerged suggesting Chelsea might take a stake in the Portuguese club as part of a proposed transfer for Manuel Ugarte.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Sources close to dealings between Chelsea & Sporting deny a minority stake in the Portuguese club was discussed in relation to the transfer, but PSG intended to write to Sporting for answers + escalate matter to UEFA until Chelsea pulled out on Sunday eve.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
PSGs draft legal letter cited UEFA rules that forbid one club from owning shares/securities in another while participating in UEFA competitions & expressed concern that commercial leverage such as a stake could be used to influence a transfer
Sounds like Chelsea and Sporting might have been scared out of breaking some rules and testing some laws/regulations

Thankfully arbiters of all things fair play ... checks notes... PSG?!... were switched on and made sure it didn't happen
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29888 on: June 6, 2023, 01:55:10 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on June  4, 2023, 10:59:38 am
I was listening to some Chelsea fans and they were talking about bringing in new players. Im like you want MORE players. What the fk are they going to do with all of the players that are sitting there in a massive squad.
It's an addiction, once you start collecting them you just can't stop yourself  ;D
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29889 on: June 6, 2023, 02:50:18 am »
PSG: "NOOOOoooo, you can't cheat that way, you can only cheat this way!"
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29890 on: June 6, 2023, 07:08:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on June  6, 2023, 02:50:18 am
PSG: "NOOOOoooo, you can't cheat that way, you can only cheat this way!"

The "participating in UEFA competitions" bit means they weren't cheating ;D

Hopefully the c*nts end up back where they came from and their only trips to Europe are Cardiff, Swansea & Wrexham
 
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29891 on: June 6, 2023, 07:09:16 am »
Heres me expecting them to slow down a bit. Just spent almost £20m on a 16 year old from Ecuador.. 
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29892 on: June 6, 2023, 07:29:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  6, 2023, 01:10:23 am
Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Exclusive Paris Saint-Germain drafted a legal letter to complain to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday after media reports emerged suggesting Chelsea might take a stake in the Portuguese club as part of a proposed transfer for Manuel Ugarte.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
Sources close to dealings between Chelsea & Sporting deny a minority stake in the Portuguese club was discussed in relation to the transfer, but PSG intended to write to Sporting for answers + escalate matter to UEFA until Chelsea pulled out on Sunday eve.

Adam Crafton@AdamCrafton_
PSGs draft legal letter cited UEFA rules that forbid one club from owning shares/securities in another while participating in UEFA competitions & expressed concern that commercial leverage such as a stake could be used to influence a transfer



Really great to see such a strong stance from Qatar Sports Investments, owners of PSG and 21.67% of Braga.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29893 on: June 6, 2023, 07:59:28 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June  6, 2023, 07:09:16 am
Heres me expecting them to slow down a bit. Just spent almost £20m on a 16 year old from Ecuador.. 

Who do they think they are, Brighton?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,723
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29894 on: June 17, 2023, 06:39:54 pm »
Just football getting more and more fucked each day  ::)

From journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter:

Clearlake and PIF have an excellent relationship. And the latter are driving many high-profile moves to Saudi on behalf of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli. #CFC see an opportunity to offload some players to Saudi. And PIF have multiple Chelsea players on their radar.

With all these high-profile deals the club is often selected quite late in the process, but the aim is to populate all four clubs with stars to create Riyadh and Jeddah rivalries with global appeal. Next season there will new TV deals, and an English highlights show is expected.

These transfers are fluid. Player input matters, too, but PIF, and the Saudi Pro League, are driving many of these moves. By the time the club president flies in, it's often for final negotiation or even just handshakes and photos. This was certainly the case with Ronaldo.

A good example of this is also N'Golo Kante and Al-Nassr. They thought they had a chance for ages, and were even the 'frontrunner' at one point. But suddenly it was radio silence and they realised they were powerless to sign him. Now he's joining Al-Ittihad.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1670068528425193474?s=20
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,886
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29895 on: June 17, 2023, 06:43:51 pm »
*sighs* :-[
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29896 on: June 17, 2023, 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 17, 2023, 06:39:54 pm
Just football getting more and more fucked each day  ::)

From journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter:

Clearlake and PIF have an excellent relationship. And the latter are driving many high-profile moves to Saudi on behalf of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli. #CFC see an opportunity to offload some players to Saudi. And PIF have multiple Chelsea players on their radar.

With all these high-profile deals the club is often selected quite late in the process, but the aim is to populate all four clubs with stars to create Riyadh and Jeddah rivalries with global appeal. Next season there will new TV deals, and an English highlights show is expected.

These transfers are fluid. Player input matters, too, but PIF, and the Saudi Pro League, are driving many of these moves. By the time the club president flies in, it's often for final negotiation or even just handshakes and photos. This was certainly the case with Ronaldo.

A good example of this is also N'Golo Kante and Al-Nassr. They thought they had a chance for ages, and were even the 'frontrunner' at one point. But suddenly it was radio silence and they realised they were powerless to sign him. Now he's joining Al-Ittihad.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1670068528425193474?s=20
Even for modern football that approach is incredibly artificial.  Such a depressing state of affairs.

I'm not convinced Chelsea will have much luck flogging their deadwood to Saudi Arabia but then I didn't foresee Brazilian international Oscar joining Shanghai either.  Grossly inflated fees for Aubameyang and Kepa incoming.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29897 on: June 17, 2023, 11:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 17, 2023, 06:39:54 pm
Just football getting more and more fucked each day  ::)

From journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter:

Clearlake and PIF have an excellent relationship. And the latter are driving many high-profile moves to Saudi on behalf of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli. #CFC see an opportunity to offload some players to Saudi. And PIF have multiple Chelsea players on their radar.

With all these high-profile deals the club is often selected quite late in the process, but the aim is to populate all four clubs with stars to create Riyadh and Jeddah rivalries with global appeal. Next season there will new TV deals, and an English highlights show is expected.

These transfers are fluid. Player input matters, too, but PIF, and the Saudi Pro League, are driving many of these moves. By the time the club president flies in, it's often for final negotiation or even just handshakes and photos. This was certainly the case with Ronaldo.

A good example of this is also N'Golo Kante and Al-Nassr. They thought they had a chance for ages, and were even the 'frontrunner' at one point. But suddenly it was radio silence and they realised they were powerless to sign him. Now he's joining Al-Ittihad.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1670068528425193474?s=20

As long as they are signing players over 30, I don't have a problem with this circus. Most of you are probably too young to remember the 70's, when the top veteran players like Pele, Cruyff and Beckenbauer joined the North American Soccer League ...
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,664
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29898 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 am »
Cant wait to get my Riyadh Jeddah half and half.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29899 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 am »
Chelsea are basically me on football manager, monitor everyone elses transfer business and swoop in and scoop up every single decent prospect by silly addons and wages, Id basically check every countrys new intake of wonderkid regents and double their wages.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29900 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 am »
Going through their account, they look screwed.

This season, this ratio must be 90% or less:

(Wages+Agent fees+Amortisation and any impairment of transfer fees)/(Adjusted revenue+profit or loss on player sales).

Their core revenue (infrastructure improvements aren't included) can't absorb their current costs. Hence, they are a selling club that is dependent of selling players for more than their amortised value. Why is this an issue anyway? It is because they need to accept losses on some of their big money flops like Lukaku to get them off their wage bill. From an accounting POV, it'd be better to continue loaning him out that cut their losses which will put them more in the red. The issue is that there are new limits to the number of players they can loan out.

They MUST sell well but clubs know that they are desperate and might try to lowball them which will be pointless. Also, the 9-year contract offered to some players will make their amortised values higher for a longer period of time which would make it hard to shift them for a profit if they flop. For example, Fernandez's amortised value is still around 100m. Now, the profit on sales considers the last 3 years and then divides that by 3. This means that only a 3rd of any profit they make will be factored in.

The analysis I did was using their latest accounts (when they add CL football). Now, they aren't even in Europe which will really hit their wallets and tighten their margins.

I don't see them passing FFP next season. Will be very interesting to see how they go about it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:44 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
  • Garrincha
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29901 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 17, 2023, 11:15:27 pm
Even for modern football that approach is incredibly artificial.  Such a depressing state of affairs.

I'm not convinced Chelsea will have much luck flogging their deadwood to Saudi Arabia but then I didn't foresee Brazilian international Oscar joining Shanghai either.  Grossly inflated fees for Aubameyang and Kepa incoming.

I completely forgot about him. I'm astonished he's still only 31 and he's actually still there. I would have thought he'd play a couple seasons and then may go back to Brazil.

A quick google search from a few different websites list him being on 400k a week..  :D
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,996
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29902 on: Yesterday at 07:32:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 17, 2023, 11:15:27 pm
Even for modern football that approach is incredibly artificial.  Such a depressing state of affairs.

I'm not convinced Chelsea will have much luck flogging their deadwood to Saudi Arabia but then I didn't foresee Brazilian international Oscar joining Shanghai either.  Grossly inflated fees for Aubameyang and Kepa incoming.
You can just whiff that new plastic smell and the fake glitter.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29903 on: Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:12:04 am
Going through their account, they look screwed.

Spoiler
This season, this ratio must be 90% or less:

(Wages+Agent fees+Amortisation and any impairment of transfer fees)/(Adjusted revenue+profit or loss on player sales).

Their core revenue (infrastructure improvements aren't included) can't absorb their current costs. Hence, they are a selling club that is dependent of selling players for more than their amortised value. Why is this an issue anyway? It is because they need to accept losses on some of their big money flops like Lukaku to get them off their wage bill. From an accounting POV, it'd be better to continue loaning him out that cut their losses which will put them more in the red. The issue is that there are new limits to the number of players they can loan out.

They MUST sell well but clubs know that they are desperate and might try to lowball them which will be pointless. Also, the 9-year contract offered to some players will make their amortised values higher for a longer period of time which would make it hard to shift them for a profit if they flop. For example, Fernandez's amortised value is still around 100m. Now, the profit on sales considers the last 3 years and then divides that by 3. This means that only a 3rd of any profit they make will be factored in.
[close]

The analysis I did was using their latest accounts (when they add CL football).Now, they aren't even in Europe which will really hit their wallets and tighten their margins.

I don't see them passing FFP next season. Will be very interesting to see how they go about it.


I'm convinced that the story about Boehly thinking they automatically qualified for Europe is true.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29904 on: Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm »
Would you be happy like?

I played most of my career in the Saudi or Chinese league

Wouldn't you feel like you wasted your talent? It's a certain type of character that makes a move like this I guess.

I always remember that Brazilian guy that went straight to China from Fluminense in Brazil and never played in Europe. Was good enough to play in Europe. What a waste.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,021
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29905 on: Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm
Would you be happy like?

I played most of my career in the Saudi or Chinese league

Wouldn't you feel like you wasted your talent? It's a certain type of character that makes a move like this I guess.

I always remember that Brazilian guy that went straight to China from Fluminense in Brazil and never played in Europe. Was good enough to play in Europe. What a waste.

Think there are definitely a mix of those players who do it because they love the game, and those who do it because they just happened to be good at it and can make a fortune doing it - the latter of which are prob more likely to go where pays the most.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,986
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29906 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm »
So Saudi Arabia are funnelling money in to Chelsea. Then Saudi teams spending £25m on deadwood like Koulibaly. Stinks.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29907 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm
Would you be happy like?

I played most of my career in the Saudi or Chinese league

Wouldn't you feel like you wasted your talent? It's a certain type of character that makes a move like this I guess.

I always remember that Brazilian guy that went straight to China from Fluminense in Brazil and never played in Europe. Was good enough to play in Europe. What a waste.

A lot of South American players grow up in poverty. For them, playing for clubs like Flamengo or River Plate, as well as for their national teams, is the pinnacle of their careers. Everything else is just business ...
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29908 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
So Saudi Arabia are funnelling money in to Chelsea. Then Saudi teams spending £25m on deadwood like Koulibaly. Stinks.

Absolutely reeks this. Wouldnt surprise me if one of them bid silly money for a random academy player so it helps them hit ffp.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29909 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1670536582305120263?s=20

Koulibaly's fee would allow them break even. Doesn't really help them get out of the hole they've dug themselves into.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,664
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29910 on: Today at 05:25:07 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
Think there are definitely a mix of those players who do it because they love the game, and those who do it because they just happened to be good at it and can make a fortune doing it - the latter of which are prob more likely to go where pays the most.

Thats it. Even if you love it and are a middling player, why not take that pay increase? You could argue the morals, but has any player suggested they care about morals, those going over there or not?

And its not like its China, its so much closer.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29911 on: Today at 07:50:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 17, 2023, 11:41:59 pm
As long as they are signing players over 30, I don't have a problem with this circus. Most of you are probably too young to remember the 70's, when the top veteran players like Pele, Cruyff and Beckenbauer joined the North American Soccer League ...

I do when its allowing clubs to get away with breaking ffp.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29912 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1670536582305120263?s=20

Koulibaly's fee would allow them break even. Doesn't really help them get out of the hole they've dug themselves into.

On that transfer yes but they should never be breaking even with it....thats the problem. They are essentially signing players risk free.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:25 am by Wghennessy »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29913 on: Today at 07:54:33 am »
Dodgy as fuck all this.

So PIF who invest in clearlake and own Newcastle are now buying players to help Chelsea meet FFP. Football is finished.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:11 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29914 on: Today at 09:16:31 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:54:33 am
Dodgy as fuck all this.

So PIF who invest in clearlake and own Newcastle are now buying players to help Chelsea meet FFP. Football is finished.

The 8 year contracts were bad enough. Chelsea are taking the piss.

Koulibaly, Mendy and Ziyech are all garbage players that would command small fees...fully expect Chelsea to get over 100mil for that load of dross.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29915 on: Today at 09:35:49 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:16:31 am
The 8 year contracts were bad enough. Chelsea are taking the piss.

Koulibaly, Mendy and Ziyech are all garbage players that would command small fees...fully expect Chelsea to get over 100mil for that load of dross.

PIF have interests in Chelsea and Newcastle. Surely that isn't allowed?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29916 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:35:49 am
PIF have interests in Chelsea and Newcastle. Surely that isn't allowed?

I dont think it matters anymore...money talks. The PL will destroy their own brand if this carries on especially if United arent taken over by the Qataris.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 