Exclusive Paris Saint-Germain drafted a legal letter to complain to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday after media reports emerged suggesting Chelsea might take a stake in the Portuguese club as part of a proposed transfer for Manuel Ugarte.



Sources close to dealings between Chelsea & Sporting deny a minority stake in the Portuguese club was discussed in relation to the transfer, but PSG intended to write to Sporting for answers + escalate matter to UEFA until Chelsea pulled out on Sunday eve.



PSG’s draft legal letter cited UEFA rules that forbid one club from owning shares/securities in another while participating in UEFA competitions & expressed concern that commercial leverage such as a stake could be used to influence a transfer