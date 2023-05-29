I think they might surprise a few actually next season - I don't think what they served up this season is in any way reflective of their actual level. It wasn't that long ago that we were sat right next to each other in the table, but crucially we have a tight-knit and stable squad, a world class manager, and we started to get injured players back and managed to go on a run. Chelsea have a squad of a billion players, managed by Frank bloody Lampard, and most of those starting recently probably knew deep down that they wouldn't be there next season so weren't inclined to put much, if any, effort in. Whenever I've seen them this season (including against us, where I thought they were the better side despite the 0-0 result) it's looked as much a story of a team that had given up as it did a lack of quality. Not surprising given the managerial merry-go-round and the farcical scenes of players having to change in corridors, etc.



Pochettino is a great appointment as he has a track record of developing young players of which Chelsea have boatloads (and that's before even getting into the fact they probably have one of the best academies in the country). This however is entirely dependent on whether he's given time to actually try to create something, which is probably the biggest question mark at Chelsea right now.



But in James, Colwill, Badiashile and Chilwell they have a young potentially excellent defence, who with the exception of Chilwell are all 23 and under. Add in Fofana (who has looked shite since moving but looked great at Leicester), and maybe even Cucurella (ditto). In midfield Enzo Fernandez has stood out as a class act despite the shite around him, and Chelsea are reportedly looking to add Ugarte and Caicedo - again, that would be an excellent midfield trio, all 22 and under. Up top is where they need a bit of work - Nkunku is a good start (lets not pretend he hasn't been a RAWK wet dream for years). I reckon Poch could get a tune out of Madueke and Hudson-Odoi, but they do need a proper goalscorer.



The challenge will be trimming that squad as it's fucking massive, and that could prove difficult for some of the higher paid "duds" like Sterling, Lukaku and Koulibaly, and theyll no doubt end up loaning out a huge chunk of the first team squad. Thing is they'll make a lot in sales just by the sheer number of players to be moved on, probably easily clear £200m - Utd look like they might kick it off with £60m for Mount, and I absolutely would not be surprised to see some daft midtable side (or Everton) spending £40m on the likes of Gallagher and/or RLC. Add in Chalobah, Chukwuemeka (both English tax), Ampadu, Pulisic, maybe Broja. Chelsea have historically always managed to get incredible fees for their rejects (£80m for Zouma, Guehi and Tomori is unreal business, nearly £40m for Abraham, etc) but it will be tougher this season as everyone and their nan knows they need to shift players.



I think if they can clear the deck, make a couple of smart additions, and Boehly can shut the fuck up for 5 minutes they might actually do pretty well next season - they'll certainly be in the hunt for the CL spots (whether they get one or not).