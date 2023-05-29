« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 222177 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29840 on: May 29, 2023, 09:52:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 29, 2023, 05:35:31 am
He's better on the ball. Mendy is error prone in that area.

Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.


Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29841 on: May 29, 2023, 09:56:02 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 29, 2023, 09:52:11 am
Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.
They'll finish in the top 5 next year. Nobody should be fooled by a season where they threw in the towel early. They still have some very good players and they'll only be playing one game a week next year.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29842 on: May 29, 2023, 01:17:43 pm »
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29843 on: May 29, 2023, 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Original on May 29, 2023, 01:17:43 pm
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch

I imagine Rafa Benitez has huge admiration for Poch. Finally a man who seems to love toxic unstable environments as much as himself.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29844 on: May 29, 2023, 01:34:25 pm »
Don't see what changes other than the fact they'll probably move a few places up the league. Still not sure they'll make the European places next season.

A lot of people think all it needs with Chelsea is a proper manager to tie it all together, I don't think many realise just how much of the players they've brought in are dross.

He'll probably place a lot of trust in younger players but that could still be part of his downfall. Interesting to see how long he lasts but I can't imagine it's the length of his contract knowing these.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29845 on: May 29, 2023, 01:46:33 pm »
Two year deal on the back of giving all those players massively long deals, is more inspired decision making.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29846 on: May 29, 2023, 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 29, 2023, 01:34:25 pm
Don't see what changes other than the fact they'll probably move a few places up the league. Still not sure they'll make the European places next season.

A lot of people think all it needs with Chelsea is a proper manager to tie it all together, I don't think many realise just how much of the players they've brought in are dross.

He'll probably place a lot of trust in younger players but that could still be part of his downfall. Interesting to see how long he lasts but I can't imagine it's the length of his contract knowing these.
They'll make the top 5 next year. Newcastle will struggle and Chelsea will move players on to make their squad more manageable. Next season is a fresh start for them with very few distractions.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29847 on: May 29, 2023, 09:22:26 pm »
Good appointment in Poch. That's either the Saudis or 7 hags ole tribute act out of the top 4 next season
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29848 on: May 29, 2023, 11:17:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 29, 2023, 02:09:15 pm
They'll make the top 5 next year. Newcastle will struggle and Chelsea will move players on to make their squad more manageable. Next season is a fresh start for them with very few distractions.

They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29849 on: May 29, 2023, 11:18:46 pm »
Quote from: elbow on May 29, 2023, 11:17:17 pm
They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.

They have a lot of good players though and are adding Nkunku and possibly Ugarte at least.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29850 on: May 29, 2023, 11:21:19 pm »
Poch could turn them around next season, but only if he's allowed to take about 8-10 guys out of that squad.  if his hands are tied and told to make that mishmash work, they will bomb again.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29851 on: May 29, 2023, 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: elbow on May 29, 2023, 11:17:17 pm
They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.
it is currently, but if they trim the right people (the sterlings/aubameyangs etc) and get down to proper squad size they have more talent and depth than vast majority of the league.

be hard not to improve dramatically next season, just from regressing to the mean (for the standard of squad plus having a competent manager come in). obviously we have to hope that they mess up the clean up job (so far so good from lampard, who hasn't helped improve standards or discipline or scapegoated anyone to ship out), and get embroiled in some kind of transfer/contracts drama this summer over their dodgy money
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29852 on: May 29, 2023, 11:55:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 29, 2023, 11:22:27 pm
it is currently, but if they trim the right people (the sterlings/aubameyangs etc) and get down to proper squad size they have more talent and depth than vast majority of the league.

He'll also benefit from no European distractions, which will give him plenty of time to work on the training ground
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29853 on: May 29, 2023, 11:56:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 29, 2023, 11:55:03 pm
He'll also benefit from no European distractions, which will give him plenty of time to work on the training ground
yeah but if the squad doesn't get thinned into normal proportions, he'll need to run 2x the training sessions, so he and the coaches will be done in.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29854 on: Yesterday at 12:52:03 am »
Their best bet is probably to loan out a load players, like your Sterlings, return to the abramovich model. Because is going to buy Sterling after this season, given what must be insane wages. Is Boehly capable enough to pull it off? Does not seem likely. 6-8th next season, if Pochetino is given time.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29855 on: Yesterday at 01:23:55 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 12:52:03 am
Their best bet is probably to loan out a load players, like your Sterlings, return to the abramovich model. Because is going to buy Sterling after this season, given what must be insane wages. Is Boehly capable enough to pull it off? Does not seem likely. 6-8th next season, if Pochetino is given time.

They will have one more season to loan out loads of players.

( Article from 2022)


FIFA announce new plans to limit clubs to just six loan exits each season

Football's world governing body effectively wants to stop clubs from stockpiling young players and then loaning them out.

The Premier League has a particular issue with it as Chelsea currently have 11 players listed as being loaned out, including England prospect Conor Gallagher who is at Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have nine listed as out on loan and clubs now have loan officers to oversee deals between clubs and FIFA wants to avoid them almost setting up secondary businesses or feeder clubs.

They want to crack down on the number of players which can be loaned between particular clubs as often Prem clubs feed to particular clubs and set up agreements with foreign or domestic clubs.

The new rules are set to come in on July 1, 2022, if they get approval and there will be a transitional period to allow clubs to adjust to the guidelines.

But the maximum of six players loaned out will be implemented by 2024 and Premier League clubs will have to fall into line on an international and domestic level.


Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29856 on: Yesterday at 01:29:07 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:23:55 am
They will have one more season to loan out loads of players.

( Article from 2022)


FIFA announce new plans to limit clubs to just six loan exits each season
this article, on the actual adoption of the rules, suggests it's only limiting international loans - do you happen to know if domestic loans are exempt?

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fifa-approves-new-loan-regulations-come-into-force-july-2022-03-30/
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29857 on: Yesterday at 01:41:46 am »
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29858 on: Yesterday at 02:31:25 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:41:46 am

From FIFA

https://www.fifa.com/about-fifa/organisation/media-releases/fifa-to-introduce-new-loan-regulations
so they can loan seven out of the UK (maximum three to one club), but for PL not sure yet what rules will be - it says:

"At domestic level, FIFAs member associations will be granted a period of three years to implement rules for a loan system that is in line with the principles established at international level."

Doesn't seem to have been announced for PL/rest of england loans yet
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29859 on: Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm »
Chelsea are not keeping Joao Felix, returning to Atletico according to their President.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29860 on: Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm
Chelsea are not keeping Joao Felix, returning to Atletico according to their President.

but he was so.....good?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29861 on: Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm »
I genuinely think they need to sell 15 players this summer. That squad is awful, even worse when you consider the money spent

Silva, Kovacic, Kante, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sterling, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpiliqueta, Havertz all either too old, permanently crocked or just plain not good enough. Then add in the new signings Enzo, Mudryk, the Fofana's who the jury is still massively out on

They'll sign new players in the summer, probably on massive long term deals, for massive money (somehow just ignoring the rules and getting away with it). It's not sustainable and they'll never get that amount of new players signed with no plan to gel. They're done for a while
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29862 on: Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm »
He's a weird player in that he's brilliant, with incredible natural ability, but he just cannot score goals or even provide a decent amount of assists instead.
« Reply #29863 on: Yesterday at 05:08:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
He's a weird player in that he's brilliant, with incredible natural ability, but he just cannot score goals or even provide a decent amount of assists instead.

So...he's shit then?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29864 on: Yesterday at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:08:39 pm
So...he's shit then?

He's shit at scoring, brilliant at everything else.  If should be playing as a full on midfielder.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29865 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
He's a weird player in that he's brilliant, with incredible natural ability, but he just cannot score goals or even provide a decent amount of assists instead.
Weird is exactly the right word, exceptional technical ability with the ball, but neither clinical enough to be a top striker, or instinctive enough to pick the right pass often enough to be an effective wide forward or attacking midfielder.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29866 on: Yesterday at 06:59:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
He's a weird player in that he's brilliant, with incredible natural ability, but he just cannot score goals or even provide a decent amount of assists instead.
that's how I'd describe St Maximin, from what (little) I've seen.  tremendously frustrating player.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29867 on: Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
He's a weird player in that he's brilliant, with incredible natural ability, but he just cannot score goals or even provide a decent amount of assists instead.

He is basically Firmino but physically weaker and less tenacious so he struggles to get into games.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29868 on: Yesterday at 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:59:41 pm
that's how I'd describe St Maximin, from what (little) I've seen.  tremendously frustrating player.
Puncheon v2 - incredibly gifted player... but the net eludes him.
Pundits used to call it - "no end-product".
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29869 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
I genuinely think they need to sell 15 players this summer. That squad is awful, even worse when you consider the money spent

Silva, Kovacic, Kante, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sterling, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpiliqueta, Havertz all either too old, permanently crocked or just plain not good enough. Then add in the new signings Enzo, Mudryk, the Fofana's who the jury is still massively out on

They'll sign new players in the summer, probably on massive long term deals, for massive money (somehow just ignoring the rules and getting away with it). It's not sustainable and they'll never get that amount of new players signed with no plan to gel. They're done for a while
I've only watched Chelsea play once under Lampard (this time around) which was the game they lost to Man Utd a week ago. Chelsea's forwards were a joke for their inability to score, and the defence was easily opened up by the Mancs, but Enzo Fernandez was their one classy player. I'm not saying he was 100m+ classy, but he was head and shoulders above the rest of his team.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29870 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm
I've only watched Chelsea play once under Lampard (this time around) which was the game they lost to Man Utd a week ago. Chelsea's forwards were a joke for their inability to score, and the defence was easily opened up by the Mancs, but Enzo Fernandez was their one classy player. I'm not saying he was 100m+ classy, but he was head and shoulders above the rest of his team.

When people talk about a badly run club, just the one aspect of Chelsea highlights them, ignoring all the other issues they have.

 A team that struggled to score in open play, and were kept competitive by lots of goals from defenders the year before. They then bring in Sterling as their main attacking signing. Sack the manager, because surprise surprise Sterling can't score. Bring in Potter who struggles to get his Brighton team to convert chances, and along with him bring in Felix who isn't scoring anywhere near as many as his talent suggests he should.

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29871 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm »
Beautiful think piece in the Guardian. It's ok folks, they'll be fine!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/30/chelsea-inside-year-one-of-the-todd-boehly-era
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29872 on: Today at 12:33:51 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
Beautiful think piece in the Guardian. It's ok folks, they'll be fine!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/30/chelsea-inside-year-one-of-the-todd-boehly-era

Some hilarious stuff in there, although it reads like Boehly briefed Jacob Steinberg himself
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29873 on: Today at 12:53:16 am »
I think they might surprise a few actually next season - I don't think what they served up this season is in any way reflective of their actual level. It wasn't that long ago that we were sat right next to each other in the table, but crucially we have a tight-knit and stable squad, a world class manager, and we started to get injured players back and managed to go on a run. Chelsea have a squad of a billion players, managed by Frank bloody Lampard, and most of those starting recently probably knew deep down that they wouldn't be there next season so weren't inclined to put much, if any, effort in. Whenever I've seen them this season (including against us, where I thought they were the better side despite the 0-0 result) it's looked as much a story of a team that had given up as it did a lack of quality. Not surprising given the managerial merry-go-round and the farcical scenes of players having to change in corridors, etc.

Pochettino is a great appointment as he has a track record of developing young players of which Chelsea have boatloads (and that's before even getting into the fact they probably have one of the best academies in the country). This however is entirely dependent on whether he's given time to actually try to create something, which is probably the biggest question mark at Chelsea right now.

But in James, Colwill, Badiashile and Chilwell they have a young potentially excellent defence, who with the exception of Chilwell are all 23 and under. Add in Fofana (who has looked shite since moving but looked great at Leicester), and maybe even Cucurella (ditto). In midfield Enzo Fernandez has stood out as a class act despite the shite around him, and Chelsea are reportedly looking to add Ugarte and Caicedo - again, that would be an excellent midfield trio, all 22 and under. Up top is where they need a bit of work - Nkunku is a good start (lets not pretend he hasn't been a RAWK wet dream for years). I reckon Poch could get a tune out of Madueke and Hudson-Odoi, but they do need a proper goalscorer.

The challenge will be trimming that squad as it's fucking massive, and that could prove difficult for some of the higher paid "duds" like Sterling, Lukaku and Koulibaly, and theyll no doubt end up loaning out a huge chunk of the first team squad. Thing is they'll make a lot in sales just by the sheer number of players to be moved on, probably easily clear £200m - Utd look like they might kick it off with £60m for Mount, and I absolutely would not be surprised to see some daft midtable side (or Everton) spending £40m on the likes of Gallagher and/or RLC. Add in Chalobah, Chukwuemeka (both English tax), Ampadu, Pulisic, maybe Broja. Chelsea have historically always managed to get incredible fees for their rejects (£80m for Zouma, Guehi and Tomori is unreal business, nearly £40m for Abraham, etc) but it will be tougher this season as everyone and their nan knows they need to shift players.

I think if they can clear the deck, make a couple of smart additions, and Boehly can shut the fuck up for 5 minutes they might actually do pretty well next season - they'll certainly be in the hunt for the CL spots (whether they get one or not).
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29874 on: Today at 01:01:05 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm
I've only watched Chelsea play once under Lampard (this time around) which was the game they lost to Man Utd a week ago. Chelsea's forwards were a joke for their inability to score, and the defence was easily opened up by the Mancs, but Enzo Fernandez was their one classy player. I'm not saying he was 100m+ classy, but he was head and shoulders above the rest of his team.
Yep. I've probably seen even less than you. But if a mate or anyone tells you Fernandez isn't a good player, or isn't playing well for Chelsea, you need to remember to never trust their view on a player again!

Not making comparisons on the way they play, but it reminds me of how non-supporters had no idea how great Xabi was for a couple of years (until they were told, or saw enough of our big games), because he wouldn't pop up with goals that made match of the day highlight reels. Saw someone label him a flop the other day, bizarrely. There's probably a discussion to be had on the value of his transfer fee, but not his ability
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29875 on: Today at 01:13:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:33:51 am
Some hilarious stuff in there, although it reads like Boehly briefed Jacob Steinberg himself

Thought the same. Weird tone from a weird fellow.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29876 on: Today at 01:39:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:01:05 am
Yep. I've probably seen even less than you. But if a mate or anyone tells you Fernandez isn't a good player, or isn't playing well for Chelsea, you need to remember to never trust their view on a player again!

Not making comparisons on the way they play, but it reminds me of how non-supporters had no idea how great Xabi was for a couple of years (until they were told, or saw enough of our big games), because he wouldn't pop up with goals that made match of the day highlight reels. Saw someone label him a flop the other day, bizarrely. There's probably a discussion to be had on the value of his transfer fee, but not his ability

I don't think Fernandez is a bad player, but every time I've seen him, he gets dribbled past with ease.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29877 on: Today at 01:50:06 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:39:35 am
I don't think Fernandez is a bad player, but every time I've seen him, he gets dribbled past with ease.
Yep, looks like you're spot on there - that shows in the stats (I expect you've seen him more than me).

On defensive stuff he has remarkably similar numbers to Thiago, except in how many times he fails to tackle a dribbler (Thiago is much more successful at it). He's actually almost had as many unsuccessful attempts at tackling a dribbler as Fabinho (in 17.2 games vs Fabinhos 29.7).

I read that he's been starting some games for Chelsea at the 6 position to cover for injuries, which might partly explain it (because's he's definitely a capable defender, if only on the front foot). Wonder if it's a bit like Thiago where he's very effective at interrupting the opposition in the 8 positions, but when he's covering the 6 (which Klopp tries hard to avoid - last time happening for seeing out a game to help Fabinho avoid 2 game yellow card suspension) the last line before the defence when facing counters he's one-paced and less successful at stopping attacks

[source https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&comp_type=spec&spec_comps=9&player_id1=5ff4ab71&p1yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id2=7f3b388c&p2yrfrom=2022-2023&player_id3=77e84962&p3yrfrom=2022-2023 ]
