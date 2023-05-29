I genuinely think they need to sell 15 players this summer. That squad is awful, even worse when you consider the money spent
Silva, Kovacic, Kante, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sterling, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpiliqueta, Havertz all either too old, permanently crocked or just plain not good enough. Then add in the new signings Enzo, Mudryk, the Fofana's who the jury is still massively out on
They'll sign new players in the summer, probably on massive long term deals, for massive money (somehow just ignoring the rules and getting away with it). It's not sustainable and they'll never get that amount of new players signed with no plan to gel. They're done for a while