Their best bet is probably to loan out a load players, like your Sterlings, return to the abramovich model. Because is going to buy Sterling after this season, given what must be insane wages. Is Boehly capable enough to pull it off? Does not seem likely. 6-8th next season, if Pochetino is given time.



They will have one more season to loan out loads of players.( Article from 2022)Football's world governing body effectively wants to stop clubs from stockpiling young players and then loaning them out.The Premier League has a particular issue with it as Chelsea currently have 11 players listed as being loaned out, including England prospect Conor Gallagher who is at Crystal Palace.Manchester City have nine listed as out on loan and clubs now have loan officers to oversee deals between clubs and FIFA wants to avoid them almost setting up secondary businesses or feeder clubs.They want to crack down on the number of players which can be loaned between particular clubs as often Prem clubs feed to particular clubs and set up agreements with foreign or domestic clubs.The new rules are set to come in on July 1, 2022, if they get approval and there will be a transitional period to allow clubs to adjust to the guidelines.