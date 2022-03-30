« previous next »
xbugawugax

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29840 on: Yesterday at 09:52:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:35:31 am
He's better on the ball. Mendy is error prone in that area.

Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.


MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29841 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 09:52:11 am
Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.
They'll finish in the top 5 next year. Nobody should be fooled by a season where they threw in the towel early. They still have some very good players and they'll only be playing one game a week next year.
Original

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29842 on: Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch
Koplord

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29843 on: Yesterday at 01:27:59 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch

I imagine Rafa Benitez has huge admiration for Poch. Finally a man who seems to love toxic unstable environments as much as himself.
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29844 on: Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm
Don't see what changes other than the fact they'll probably move a few places up the league. Still not sure they'll make the European places next season.

A lot of people think all it needs with Chelsea is a proper manager to tie it all together, I don't think many realise just how much of the players they've brought in are dross.

He'll probably place a lot of trust in younger players but that could still be part of his downfall. Interesting to see how long he lasts but I can't imagine it's the length of his contract knowing these.
gerrardisgod

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29845 on: Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm
Two year deal on the back of giving all those players massively long deals, is more inspired decision making.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29846 on: Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm
Don't see what changes other than the fact they'll probably move a few places up the league. Still not sure they'll make the European places next season.

A lot of people think all it needs with Chelsea is a proper manager to tie it all together, I don't think many realise just how much of the players they've brought in are dross.

He'll probably place a lot of trust in younger players but that could still be part of his downfall. Interesting to see how long he lasts but I can't imagine it's the length of his contract knowing these.
They'll make the top 5 next year. Newcastle will struggle and Chelsea will move players on to make their squad more manageable. Next season is a fresh start for them with very few distractions.
rob1966

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29847 on: Yesterday at 09:22:26 pm
Good appointment in Poch. That's either the Saudis or 7 hags ole tribute act out of the top 4 next season
elbow

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29848 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm
They'll make the top 5 next year. Newcastle will struggle and Chelsea will move players on to make their squad more manageable. Next season is a fresh start for them with very few distractions.

They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29849 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.

They have a lot of good players though and are adding Nkunku and possibly Ugarte at least.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29850 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Poch could turn them around next season, but only if he's allowed to take about 8-10 guys out of that squad.  if his hands are tied and told to make that mishmash work, they will bomb again.
classycarra

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29851 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
They won't get anywhere near Top 5, that squad is a mess from top to bottom.
it is currently, but if they trim the right people (the sterlings/aubameyangs etc) and get down to proper squad size they have more talent and depth than vast majority of the league.

be hard not to improve dramatically next season, just from regressing to the mean (for the standard of squad plus having a competent manager come in). obviously we have to hope that they mess up the clean up job (so far so good from lampard, who hasn't helped improve standards or discipline or scapegoated anyone to ship out), and get embroiled in some kind of transfer/contracts drama this summer over their dodgy money
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29852 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
it is currently, but if they trim the right people (the sterlings/aubameyangs etc) and get down to proper squad size they have more talent and depth than vast majority of the league.

He'll also benefit from no European distractions, which will give him plenty of time to work on the training ground
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29853 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
He'll also benefit from no European distractions, which will give him plenty of time to work on the training ground
yeah but if the squad doesn't get thinned into normal proportions, he'll need to run 2x the training sessions, so he and the coaches will be done in.
Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29854 on: Today at 12:52:03 am
Their best bet is probably to loan out a load players, like your Sterlings, return to the abramovich model. Because is going to buy Sterling after this season, given what must be insane wages. Is Boehly capable enough to pull it off? Does not seem likely. 6-8th next season, if Pochetino is given time.
4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29855 on: Today at 01:23:55 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:52:03 am
Their best bet is probably to loan out a load players, like your Sterlings, return to the abramovich model. Because is going to buy Sterling after this season, given what must be insane wages. Is Boehly capable enough to pull it off? Does not seem likely. 6-8th next season, if Pochetino is given time.

They will have one more season to loan out loads of players.

( Article from 2022)


FIFA announce new plans to limit clubs to just six loan exits each season

Football's world governing body effectively wants to stop clubs from stockpiling young players and then loaning them out.

The Premier League has a particular issue with it as Chelsea currently have 11 players listed as being loaned out, including England prospect Conor Gallagher who is at Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have nine listed as out on loan and clubs now have loan officers to oversee deals between clubs and FIFA wants to avoid them almost setting up secondary businesses or feeder clubs.

They want to crack down on the number of players which can be loaned between particular clubs as often Prem clubs feed to particular clubs and set up agreements with foreign or domestic clubs.

The new rules are set to come in on July 1, 2022, if they get approval and there will be a transitional period to allow clubs to adjust to the guidelines.

But the maximum of six players loaned out will be implemented by 2024 and Premier League clubs will have to fall into line on an international and domestic level.


classycarra

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29856 on: Today at 01:29:07 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:23:55 am
They will have one more season to loan out loads of players.

( Article from 2022)


FIFA announce new plans to limit clubs to just six loan exits each season
this article, on the actual adoption of the rules, suggests it's only limiting international loans - do you happen to know if domestic loans are exempt?

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fifa-approves-new-loan-regulations-come-into-force-july-2022-03-30/
4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29857 on: Today at 01:41:46 am
