Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
He's better on the ball. Mendy is error prone in that area.

Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.


Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)

I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.
They'll finish in the top 5 next year. Nobody should be fooled by a season where they threw in the towel early. They still have some very good players and they'll only be playing one game a week next year.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Probably the most sensible thing they've done in a long time appointing Poch

I imagine Rafa Benitez has huge admiration for Poch. Finally a man who seems to love toxic unstable environments as much as himself.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Don't see what changes other than the fact they'll probably move a few places up the league. Still not sure they'll make the European places next season.

A lot of people think all it needs with Chelsea is a proper manager to tie it all together, I don't think many realise just how much of the players they've brought in are dross.

He'll probably place a lot of trust in younger players but that could still be part of his downfall. Interesting to see how long he lasts but I can't imagine it's the length of his contract knowing these.
