He's better on the ball. Mendy is error prone in that area.



Thats a low bar to set. both are decent brilliant shotstoppers though. but seems to drop off a cliff. Do they even have a goalkeeping coach over there?(sounds familiar isn't it before we got a beautiful bearded brazilian)I dont know how they even move forward. They have a good enough team to challenge the oil cheats if a world class coach comes in and given enough time. I do even think that their team is better than ours as a whole. This is going to sound cliche but as long as they don't get their mentally right then they wont even be a contender for CL next season.