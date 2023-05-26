« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29800 on: May 26, 2023, 07:34:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

In 2031 or whenever his contract ends?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29801 on: May 26, 2023, 07:45:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 26, 2023, 07:34:59 am
In 2031 or whenever his contract ends?

Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29802 on: May 26, 2023, 07:48:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

He can't control a football Peter.
Logged


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29803 on: May 26, 2023, 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 26, 2023, 07:48:37 am
He can't control a football Peter.

Well, I know for a fact that he can. He is just at the worst possible environment for him. Being forced to leave Shakhtar prematurely, due to the war in his home country, and going to a club that is a complete mess, has certainly kicked any confidence out of him ...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29804 on: May 26, 2023, 07:59:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 07:45:15 am
Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?

Contracts work both ways Peter. ;)

Those January signings do look very weird now. Just no plan seemingly. I dont doubt that they might look to sell if a new manager doesnt rate him etc, but wonder how far into the future that maybe. Or how much money theyd be prepared to write off.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29805 on: May 26, 2023, 08:02:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 26, 2023, 07:59:11 am
Contracts work both ways Peter. ;)

Those January signings do look very weird now. Just no plan seemingly. I dont doubt that they might look to sell if a new manager doesnt rate him etc, but wonder how far into the future that maybe. Or how much money theyd be prepared to write off.

Well, I can see Pochettino giving Mudryk a chance to impress. If he can't do it, he will be sent on loan, like so many Chelsea players before him. From there, it will be on him to build his career ...
Logged

Offline MrBooble

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29806 on: May 26, 2023, 08:03:40 am »
If you told me at the start of the season Liverpool will finish at least 23 points above Chelsea, Id probably be dancing around the room at the anticipation of being league champions once more. Fuck me what a strange season.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29807 on: May 26, 2023, 08:45:21 am »
They are a warning to all the transfer perverts on this forum that throwing wild money around means nothing. Everyone was crying about that Enzo, he's absolutely woeful. Same for that Mudryk. £200m on those 2 players alone and tied down on massive contracts for 8 years. I've never seen anything like it in my life and these last 2 windows has probably destroyed the club
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29808 on: May 26, 2023, 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 07:45:15 am
Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?
"Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29809 on: May 26, 2023, 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: MrBooble on May 26, 2023, 08:03:40 am
If you told me at the start of the season Liverpool will finish at least 23 points above Chelsea, Id probably be dancing around the room at the anticipation of being league champions once more. Fuck me what a strange season.

More amazingly - they were only 4 points behind us when Lampard was hired! 7 weeks ago!
Logged


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29810 on: May 26, 2023, 09:18:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 26, 2023, 08:48:59 am
"Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


Of course, if Mudryk wants to sit on his contract and collect his wages for the next 8 years, Chelsea can do nothing about it. Somehow, I don't think that will be the case with a 22-year-old ...
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29811 on: May 26, 2023, 09:22:10 am »
Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th. Its a bad year for the club, said Frank Lampard, the interim manager. The important thing is you get to the bottom of how it improves. It needs a rebuild, the club will move on in the summer in terms of the squad.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/26/this-club-belongs-in-the-champions-league-manchester-united-erik-ten-hag
Logged


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29812 on: May 26, 2023, 09:26:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 09:18:12 am
Of course, if Mudryk wants to sit on his contract and collect his wages for the next 8 years, Chelsea can do nothing about it. Somehow, I don't think that will be the case with a 22-year-old ...
I doubt they'd let him do that if he turns out to be a dud.  In that case, they'd inform him that he's surplus to requirements and loan him out at the very least to make savings on his wages.
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29813 on: May 26, 2023, 10:44:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 26, 2023, 09:22:10 am
Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th. Its a bad year for the club, said Frank Lampard, the interim manager. The important thing is you get to the bottom of how it improves. It needs a rebuild, the club will move on in the summer in terms of the squad.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/26/this-club-belongs-in-the-champions-league-manchester-united-erik-ten-hag

If only he'd have been made manager a few weeks earlier/later this season could have been even more hilarious.  They used to say that 40 points was what you needed to be safe from relegation too.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29814 on: May 26, 2023, 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on May 26, 2023, 08:45:21 am
They are a warning to all the transfer perverts on this forum that throwing wild money around means nothing. Everyone was crying about that Enzo, he's absolutely woeful. Same for that Mudryk. £200m on those 2 players alone and tied down on massive contracts for 8 years. I've never seen anything like it in my life and these last 2 windows has probably destroyed the club

For the millionth time, nobody was banging on about spunking stupid amounts of money on average to good players.

We just want some good players and a higher net spend of 50 quid  ;)
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29815 on: May 26, 2023, 11:43:58 am »
Lampard's record in the Premier League this season...
Managed 28 games
Won 4
Drawn 7
Lost 17
Points 19
PPG 0.68

If extended to a 38 game season that's 26 points.  No team has ever avoided relegation with less than 34 points.  It's not even like he was managing 2008 Derby County - amazingly neither of the sides he's managed are (currently) in the relegation zone!

He also lost four out of five cup games with the one win being the 1-0 against Fleetwood Town.

Surely a life of punditry and ignoring that you can't walk the walk - aka the Gary Neville career path - is all that's left for Lampard.  Still, he'll always have that time he shouted at Klopp.
« Last Edit: May 26, 2023, 12:02:14 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29816 on: May 26, 2023, 11:57:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 26, 2023, 11:41:14 am
For the millionth time, nobody was banging on about spunking stupid amounts of money on average to good players.
Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder" or similar, and loads whose posts transparently showed that they valued big spends in themsleves, perhaps as something to brag about. Mudryk himself doing a few dribbles in the game against us had people slavering with rage that he was better than our whole team and why oh who oh why oh why weren't we in for him?

Plus, I don't expect even a dumbass trainwreck like Chelsea willfully thought they were spending that much only on 'average to good players'. They were convinced they were buying great players.

And that's the point. If you are not very careful and dilligent you may only find out that the 'great player' you spent loads on is only 'average to good' after he gets here, and has a contract till whenever so he can't be shifted if he doesn't want to go.

It's why a club without endless resources needs to hold their nerve and only go for the players they have identified as being the most likely best fit, rather than panic and buy 'any old player'. This applies even when the manager has been let down by the owners and targets have been missed due to parsimony or whatever. It's a bad state to be in but you still have to hold your nerve and stick to your guns and any other appropriate idiomatic clichés.

There, that's probably my one transfer-type post for the rest of the summer  :lickin


Logged



Offline stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29817 on: May 26, 2023, 12:15:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

Hard to tell. When everyone was raving about his performance against us I said that he was another Traore and I still stand by that. Very fast but no real end product. Maybe if he had a coach like Klopp then things might be different. However he hasn't shown much sign of being worth his transfer fee.

It's going to be interesting to watch. If he doesn't improve then he's locked into being a Chelsea player for a very long time and could end up being loaned to other clubs which could result in a wasted career.
Logged


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29818 on: May 26, 2023, 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...
His first touch is erratic.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29819 on: May 26, 2023, 12:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2023, 11:57:41 am
Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder" or similar, and loads whose posts transparently showed that they valued big spends in themsleves, perhaps as something to brag about. Mudryk himself doing a few dribbles in the game against us had people slavering with rage that he was better than our whole team and why oh who oh why oh why weren't we in for him?

Plus, I don't expect even a dumbass trainwreck like Chelsea willfully thought they were spending that much only on 'average to good players'. They were convinced they were buying great players.

And that's the point. If you are not very careful and dilligent you may only find out that the 'great player' you spent loads on is only 'average to good' after he gets here, and has a contract till whenever so he can't be shifted if he doesn't want to go.

It's why a club without endless resources needs to hold their nerve and only go for the players they have identified as being the most likely best fit, rather than panic and buy 'any old player'. This applies even when the manager has been let down by the owners and targets have been missed due to parsimony or whatever. It's a bad state to be in but you still have to hold your nerve and stick to your guns and any other appropriate idiomatic clichés.

There, that's probably my one transfer-type post for the rest of the summer  :lickin




+1
Logged


Offline A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29820 on: May 26, 2023, 12:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2023, 11:57:41 am
Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder" or similar, and loads whose posts transparently showed that they valued big spends in themsleves, perhaps as something to brag about. Mudryk himself doing a few dribbles in the game against us had people slavering with rage that he was better than our whole team and why oh who oh why oh why weren't we in for him?

Plus, I don't expect even a dumbass trainwreck like Chelsea willfully thought they were spending that much only on 'average to good players'. They were convinced they were buying great players.

And that's the point. If you are not very careful and dilligent you may only find out that the 'great player' you spent loads on is only 'average to good' after he gets here, and has a contract till whenever so he can't be shifted if he doesn't want to go.

It's why a club without endless resources needs to hold their nerve and only go for the players they have identified as being the most likely best fit, rather than panic and buy 'any old player'. This applies even when the manager has been let down by the owners and targets have been missed due to parsimony or whatever. It's a bad state to be in but you still have to hold your nerve and stick to your guns and any other appropriate idiomatic clichés.

There, that's probably my one transfer-type post for the rest of the summer  :lickin

+2
Logged



Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29821 on: May 26, 2023, 01:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2023, 11:57:41 am
Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder"

I disagree.

Enzo Fernadez for example.  We were interested, but as soon as it was clear he fee was going to be crazy, nobody said buy him.  Most posters said it was right we pulled out, as he just wasn't worth it.

It was clear that Chelsea didn't have a plan and they were spunking loads of cash on unproven, risky and/or past it, players.

All the posters with half a brain said so at the time.  Nobody has said we should emulate their model, just like nobody has said we should be sportswashers either.

It's not an either or option.

You can invest in quality players that you need, without being Chelsea or AD.

« Last Edit: May 26, 2023, 01:13:10 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29822 on: May 26, 2023, 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 26, 2023, 01:09:18 pm
I disagree.

Enzo Fernadez for example.  We were interested, but as soon as it was clear he fee was going to be crazy, nobody said buy him.  Most posters said it was right we pulled out, as he just wasn't worth it.

It was clear that Chelsea didn't have a plan and they were spunking loads of cash on unproven, risky and/or past it, players.

All the posters with half a brain said so at the time.  Nobody has said we should emulate their model, just like nobody has said we should be sportswashers either.

It's not an either or option.

You can invest in quality players that you need, without being Chelsea or AD.

Easy to get carried away by the crazy fees they paid eg. Wesley Fofana cost what,£70m or so,so must be as good as the huge fee suggests.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29823 on: May 26, 2023, 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 26, 2023, 12:26:11 pm
His first touch is erratic.

nah -- I think virtually all of Peter's touches are erratic to be honest.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29824 on: May 26, 2023, 07:10:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on May 26, 2023, 12:15:21 pm
Hard to tell. When everyone was raving about his performance against us I said that he was another Traore and I still stand by that. Very fast but no real end product. Maybe if he had a coach like Klopp then things might be different. However he hasn't shown much sign of being worth his transfer fee.

It's going to be interesting to watch. If he doesn't improve then he's locked into being a Chelsea player for a very long time and could end up being loaned to other clubs which could result in a wasted career.

I am judging his talent based on what I have seen of him at Shakhtar. The kid is talented, only he has joined the worst possible club for him at this stage of his career. Even at Arsenal he would have done much better ...
Logged

Offline elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29825 on: May 27, 2023, 04:42:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 07:10:37 pm
I am judging his talent based on what I have seen of him at Shakhtar. The kid is talented, only he has joined the worst possible club for him at this stage of his career. Even at Arsenal he would have done much better ...

He cant control a football though  ....
Logged


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29826 on: May 27, 2023, 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: elbow on May 27, 2023, 04:42:58 am
He cant control a football though  ....

He was awful last night, that sitter he missed was U6 levels of shit
Logged


Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29827 on: May 27, 2023, 12:55:56 pm »
How on Earth can this shower offer to pay Ugartes full release clause after the spending spree they've been on?, absolutely baffling.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29828 on: May 27, 2023, 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on May 26, 2023, 08:45:21 am
They are a warning to all the transfer perverts on this forum that throwing wild money around means nothing. Everyone was crying about that Enzo, he's absolutely woeful. Same for that Mudryk. £200m on those 2 players alone and tied down on massive contracts for 8 years. I've never seen anything like it in my life and these last 2 windows has probably destroyed the club

Enzo Fernández isn't woeful, fuckin hell, I don't have much of an opinion on the rest of the players they signed but Enzo Fernández is far from fucking woeful, he may not show it there because the place is a circus but he will go on to be a world class midfielder
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29829 on: May 27, 2023, 05:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Original on May 27, 2023, 02:05:43 pm
Enzo Fernández isn't woeful, fuckin hell, I don't have much of an opinion on the rest of the players they signed but Enzo Fernández is far from fucking woeful, he may not show it there because the place is a circus but he will go on to be a world class midfielder

He was their best player against us at Stamford Bridge.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29830 on: May 27, 2023, 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 07:10:37 pm
I am judging his talent based on what I have seen of him at Shakhtar. The kid is talented, only he has joined the worst possible club for him at this stage of his career. Even at Arsenal he would have done much better ...

More fool you given the massive step up going to the PL.
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29831 on: May 27, 2023, 06:35:31 pm »
Had a quick look at their squad: Lukaku, Hudson Odoi and Bakayoko are Chelsea players again in July. They are all on massive wages /over a 100 grand weekly/. The only player whose contract is up this summer, is Kante as of now. Whether Felix and Zakaria options will be exercised I am not sure. You also have Malo Gusto and Nkunku joining this summer although deals were sealed earlier.

Their squad is not just bloated, its beyond anything I have seen. Ever.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29832 on: May 27, 2023, 07:04:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 26, 2023, 07:10:37 pm
I am judging his talent based on what I have seen of him at Shakhtar. The kid is talented, only he has joined the worst possible club for him at this stage of his career. Even at Arsenal he would have done much better ...

Thats where it becomes very hard. A player can look brilliant playing against weaker players but the PL is very tough. None of the teams are an easy game; the speed and lack of time to think are a level or two or three above the Ukraine league.

Plus you cant really tell how the style of a new club will affect new players; they may be asked to play in positions that dont suit their game.

Having said that, I have yet to see anything that makes me believe he is worthy of playing for a top team in the EPL.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29833 on: May 27, 2023, 07:11:10 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on May 27, 2023, 07:04:15 pm
Thats where it becomes very hard. A player can look brilliant playing against weaker players but the PL is very tough. None of the teams are an easy game; the speed and lack of time to think are a level or two or three above the Ukraine league.

Plus you cant really tell how the style of a new club will affect new players; they may be asked to play in positions that dont suit their game.

Having said that, I have yet to see anything that makes me believe he is worthy of playing for a top team in the EPL.

To be fair, I have mostly watched him in the Champions League for Shakhtar, and that is not a weak competition. He looked great there, even though it was evident that he is still raw. Chelsea were certainly not the right move for him ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,316
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29834 on: Yesterday at 02:29:37 pm »
Pochettino apparently has signed a deal until 2026. Official announcement next week
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/28/mauricio-pochettino-signs-contract-to-become-chelsea-head-coach-until-2026
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29835 on: Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm »
Be gone in 18 months.

Clusterfuck of a club under that idiot running the show.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
    • @hartejack
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29836 on: Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm »
What's the reasoning behind Kepa being the preferred choice this season, over Mendy?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29837 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm
What's the reasoning behind Kepa being the preferred choice this season, over Mendy?
Wasn't Mendy injured for quite a long time?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29838 on: Today at 05:08:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm
Be gone in 18 months.

That would make him an unparalleled success.

My money's on 18 weeks.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29839 on: Today at 05:35:31 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm
What's the reasoning behind Kepa being the preferred choice this season, over Mendy?
He's better on the ball. Mendy is error prone in that area.
Logged
