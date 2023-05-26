For the millionth time, nobody was banging on about spunking stupid amounts of money on average to good players.

Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder" or similar, and loads whose posts transparently showed that they valued big spends in themsleves, perhaps as something to brag about. Mudryk himself doing a few dribbles in the game against us had people slavering with rage that he was better than our whole team and why oh who oh why oh why weren't we in for him?Plus, I don't expect even a dumbass trainwreck like Chelsea willfully thought they were spending that much only on 'average to good players'. They were convinced they were buying great players.And that's the point. If you are not very careful and dilligent you may only find out that the 'great player' you spent loads on is only 'average to good' after he gets here, and has a contract till whenever so he can't be shifted if he doesn't want to go.It's why a club without endless resources needs to hold their nerve and only go for the players they have identified as being the most likely best fit, rather than panic and buy 'any old player'. This applies even when the manager has been let down by the owners and targets have been missed due to parsimony or whatever. It's a bad state to be in but you still have to hold your nerve and stick to your guns and any other appropriate idiomatic clichés.There, that's probably my one transfer-type post for the rest of the summer