Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29800 on: Today at 07:34:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

In 2031 or whenever his contract ends?
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29801 on: Today at 07:45:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:34:59 am
In 2031 or whenever his contract ends?

Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29802 on: Today at 07:48:37 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

He can't control a football Peter.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29803 on: Today at 07:53:53 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:48:37 am
He can't control a football Peter.

Well, I know for a fact that he can. He is just at the worst possible environment for him. Being forced to leave Shakhtar prematurely, due to the war in his home country, and going to a club that is a complete mess, has certainly kicked any confidence out of him ...
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29804 on: Today at 07:59:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:45:15 am
Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?

Contracts work both ways Peter. ;)

Those January signings do look very weird now. Just no plan seemingly. I dont doubt that they might look to sell if a new manager doesnt rate him etc, but wonder how far into the future that maybe. Or how much money theyd be prepared to write off.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29805 on: Today at 08:02:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:59:11 am
Contracts work both ways Peter. ;)

Those January signings do look very weird now. Just no plan seemingly. I dont doubt that they might look to sell if a new manager doesnt rate him etc, but wonder how far into the future that maybe. Or how much money theyd be prepared to write off.

Well, I can see Pochettino giving Mudryk a chance to impress. If he can't do it, he will be sent on loan, like so many Chelsea players before him. From there, it will be on him to build his career ...
MrBooble

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29806 on: Today at 08:03:40 am
If you told me at the start of the season Liverpool will finish at least 23 points above Chelsea, Id probably be dancing around the room at the anticipation of being league champions once more. Fuck me what a strange season.
ScottScott

  Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29807 on: Today at 08:45:21 am
They are a warning to all the transfer perverts on this forum that throwing wild money around means nothing. Everyone was crying about that Enzo, he's absolutely woeful. Same for that Mudryk. £200m on those 2 players alone and tied down on massive contracts for 8 years. I've never seen anything like it in my life and these last 2 windows has probably destroyed the club
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29808 on: Today at 08:48:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:45:15 am
Did Chelsea keep Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku until the end of their initial contracts?
"Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29809 on: Today at 09:11:01 am
Quote from: MrBooble on Today at 08:03:40 am
If you told me at the start of the season Liverpool will finish at least 23 points above Chelsea, Id probably be dancing around the room at the anticipation of being league champions once more. Fuck me what a strange season.

More amazingly - they were only 4 points behind us when Lampard was hired! 7 weeks ago!
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29810 on: Today at 09:18:12 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:59 am
"Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


Of course, if Mudryk wants to sit on his contract and collect his wages for the next 8 years, Chelsea can do nothing about it. Somehow, I don't think that will be the case with a 22-year-old ...
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29811 on: Today at 09:22:10 am
Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th. Its a bad year for the club, said Frank Lampard, the interim manager. The important thing is you get to the bottom of how it improves. It needs a rebuild, the club will move on in the summer in terms of the squad.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/26/this-club-belongs-in-the-champions-league-manchester-united-erik-ten-hag
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29812 on: Today at 09:26:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:18:12 am
Of course, if Mudryk wants to sit on his contract and collect his wages for the next 8 years, Chelsea can do nothing about it. Somehow, I don't think that will be the case with a 22-year-old ...
I doubt they'd let him do that if he turns out to be a dud.  In that case, they'd inform him that he's surplus to requirements and loan him out at the very least to make savings on his wages.
Trotterwatch

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29813 on: Today at 10:44:41 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:22:10 am
Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th. Its a bad year for the club, said Frank Lampard, the interim manager. The important thing is you get to the bottom of how it improves. It needs a rebuild, the club will move on in the summer in terms of the squad.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/26/this-club-belongs-in-the-champions-league-manchester-united-erik-ten-hag

If only he'd have been made manager a few weeks earlier/later this season could have been even more hilarious.  They used to say that 40 points was what you needed to be safe from relegation too.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29814 on: Today at 11:41:14 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:45:21 am
They are a warning to all the transfer perverts on this forum that throwing wild money around means nothing. Everyone was crying about that Enzo, he's absolutely woeful. Same for that Mudryk. £200m on those 2 players alone and tied down on massive contracts for 8 years. I've never seen anything like it in my life and these last 2 windows has probably destroyed the club

For the millionth time, nobody was banging on about spunking stupid amounts of money on average to good players.

We just want some good players and a higher net spend of 50 quid  ;)
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29815 on: Today at 11:43:58 am
Lampard's record in the Premier League this season...
Managed 28 games
Won 4
Drawn 7
Lost 17
Points 19
PPG 0.68

If extended to a 38 game season that's 26 points.  No team has ever avoided relegation with less than 34 points.  It's not even like he was managing 2008 Derby County - amazingly neither of the sides he's managed are (currently) in the relegation zone!

He also lost four out of five cup games with the one win being the 1-0 against Fleetwood Town.

Surely a life of punditry and ignoring that you can't walk the walk - aka the Gary Neville career path - is all that's left for Lampard.  Still, he'll always have that time he shouted at Klopp.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29816 on: Today at 11:57:41 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:41:14 am
For the millionth time, nobody was banging on about spunking stupid amounts of money on average to good players.
Nah, not having that. Loads and loads of people were saying things like "just buy ANY midfielder" or similar, and loads whose posts transparently showed that they valued big spends in themsleves, perhaps as something to brag about. Mudryk himself doing a few dribbles in the game against us had people slavering with rage that he was better than our whole team and why oh who oh why oh why weren't we in for him?

Plus, I don't expect even a dumbass trainwreck like Chelsea willfully thought they were spending that much only on 'average to good players'. They were convinced they were buying great players.

And that's the point. If you are not very careful and dilligent you may only find out that the 'great player' you spent loads on is only 'average to good' after he gets here, and has a contract till whenever so he can't be shifted if he doesn't want to go.

It's why a club without endless resources needs to hold their nerve and only go for the players they have identified as being the most likely best fit, rather than panic and buy 'any old player'. This applies even when the manager has been let down by the owners and targets have been missed due to parsimony or whatever. It's a bad state to be in but you still have to hold your nerve and stick to your guns and any other appropriate idiomatic clichés.

There, that's probably my one transfer-type post for the rest of the summer  :lickin


stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29817 on: Today at 12:15:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...

Hard to tell. When everyone was raving about his performance against us I said that he was another Traore and I still stand by that. Very fast but no real end product. Maybe if he had a coach like Klopp then things might be different. However he hasn't shown much sign of being worth his transfer fee.

It's going to be interesting to watch. If he doesn't improve then he's locked into being a Chelsea player for a very long time and could end up being loaned to other clubs which could result in a wasted career.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29818 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:38 am
Mudryk is a very talented player, at a very bad environment. He will come good once he leaves Chelsea ...
His first touch is erratic.
