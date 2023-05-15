« previous next »
If he somehow gets us top 4 and relegates Everton in the same season, I think we should name a stand after him.

 ;D

It would need to be a really 'fat' stand though. ;)
The new Lampard Stand.......potentially.



The new Lampard Stand.......potentially.





 ;D ;D
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

Nice from a guy with 'Only Jesus' tattooed on his neck.
What a fucking wankstain.
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

Shambles of a signing you could see from a mile away.
Shambles of a signing you could see from a mile away.

Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

What a twat. he obviously didn't learn from his racial slur a few months ago.
Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?

he seems a right wanker, so hed likely have fitted right in there  :P
Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?

Lucky escape, I think. There's been dodgy stuff on his socials before and since he signed (obviously he's under the microscope now). His mentality stinks.
Lucky escape, I think. There's been dodgy stuff on his socials before and since he signed (obviously he's under the microscope now). His mentality stinks.

He used a racial slur previously, Obviously can't condone that but he is from the Ukraine and that kind of terminology is very common there.
Chelsea currently taking advice from Evertons Kenwrights comment "What would Everton do?" with their billions.
He used a racial slur previously, Obviously can't condone that but he is from the Ukraine and that kind of terminology is very common there.

I think he may have posted some pro-Azov stuff as well?

He's a bad'un.

I think he may have posted some pro-Azov stuff as well?

He's a bad'un.

Yep, But the Ukrainians did generally side with Hitler during WW2 so it's not hard to see where their mentality comes from.
Yep, But the Ukrainians did generally side with Hitler during WW2 so it's not hard to see where their mentality comes from.
Stalin was an even bigger monster than Hitler was, so it's easy to understand them siding with whoever was going against him at the time.
Probably should park it there.
Probably should park it there.

Agreed  ;D
Still, apparently he did more in 5 minutes than Liverpool players have all season, so there's that
Still, apparently he did more in 5 minutes than Liverpool players have all season, so there's that

He wet the commentator's knickers more than any Liverpool player has done in those 5 mins.
Still, apparently he did more in 5 minutes than Liverpool players have all season, so there's that
I remember that comment well  :D

Proper ridiculous it was.

I think Ukrainian players should be back home fighting alongside their countrymen (and women) anyway.

Just a (small) bee in my bonnet.
Now I've not watched many Chelsea matches this season so my question is... Is Enzo a flop or will he come good?
Now I've not watched many Chelsea matches this season so my question is... Is Enzo a flop or will he come good?
He's been doing well but one player can only do so much.
The end

That was a pretty horrible 20 years

But it's over now.
Hopefully this club will just eat itself next season as Boehly realises he has no money left, the fans turn on Pochettino as he is A Spurs man and the players continue their half arsed efforts.
Now I've not watched many Chelsea matches this season so my question is... Is Enzo a flop or will he come good?

Good player, but never in a million years a £106-million player ...
Hopefully this club will just eat itself next season as Boehly realises he has no money left, the fans turn on Pochettino as he is A Spurs man and the players continue their half arsed efforts.
And they end up being as relevant as Millwall again.



All this stick for Frank Lampard.

Clearly he's not been given enough time.

It's not his team.

He needs to be given a chance - cancel that Pochettino lad and give Frank the transfer budget he deserves.
Theyve lost 16 games, woeful. :lmao Couldnt happen to a nicer bunch.
