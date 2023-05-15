If he somehow gets us top 4 and relegates Everton in the same season, I think we should name a stand after him.
The new Lampard Stand.......potentially.
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744¤tTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll
Shambles of a signing you could see from a mile away.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?
Lucky escape, I think. There's been dodgy stuff on his socials before and since he signed (obviously he's under the microscope now). His mentality stinks.
He used a racial slur previously, Obviously can't condone that but he is from the Ukraine and that kind of terminology is very common there.
I think he may have posted some pro-Azov stuff as well? He's a bad'un.
Yep, But the Ukrainians did generally side with Hitler during WW2 so it's not hard to see where their mentality comes from.
Probably should park it there.
Still, apparently he did more in 5 minutes than Liverpool players have all season, so there's that
Now I've not watched many Chelsea matches this season so my question is... Is Enzo a flop or will he come good?
Hopefully this club will just eat itself next season as Boehly realises he has no money left, the fans turn on Pochettino as he is A Spurs man and the players continue their half arsed efforts.
