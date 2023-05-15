« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 213241 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29760 on: May 15, 2023, 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on May 15, 2023, 12:17:48 pm
If he somehow gets us top 4 and relegates Everton in the same season, I think we should name a stand after him.

 ;D

It would need to be a really 'fat' stand though. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,211
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29761 on: May 15, 2023, 02:32:35 pm »
The new Lampard Stand.......potentially.



Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29762 on: May 15, 2023, 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 15, 2023, 02:32:35 pm
The new Lampard Stand.......potentially.





 ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29763 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29764 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:24:29 am
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

Nice from a guy with 'Only Jesus' tattooed on his neck.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,402
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29765 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
What a fucking wankstain.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29766 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:24:29 am
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

Shambles of a signing you could see from a mile away.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,119
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29767 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:20:25 pm
Shambles of a signing you could see from a mile away.

Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,870
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29768 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:24:29 am
Mydryk getting pelters on social media filming and posting on his Twitter of a old guy working out in a Gym while his pants are falling down on a rowing machine.

What a shambolic signing he's been, contracted to 2031.

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1661200536044191744&currentTweetUser=TheJoeySwoll

What a twat. he obviously didn't learn from his racial slur a few months ago.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,494
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29769 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:31:20 pm
Would he have fared better at Arsenal, who really wanted him, or did they have a lucky escape?

he seems a right wanker, so hed likely have fitted right in there  :P
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Up
« previous next »
 