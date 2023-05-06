Ideally, they'll win their last two games and he'll keep the Chelsea job.
I think that Pochettino will get the job, but I wouldn't mind Frank staying
He wont, but if he won the rest of the games this season, I could see the press claiming hes turned it around. And the owners an idiot, so you never know.
Just don't see why they'd want Poch. He's peaked at Spurs imo.
Can he or anyone else sort this circus out?
If I was a Chelsea supporter I'd have rather gone for De Zerbi from managing in this country or Enrique from those that I know were linked with the job.Poch in this country has lived off his "Spurs reputation" which was few years back.
Chelsea being this shit all season has to be the surprise of the year. Dire.
Pochettino is a very solid manager. They could have done much worse ...
They could do much better also then....... Solid isn't good enough at this level.
