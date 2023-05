And Fat Frank did the same with Chelsea, as they finished fourth in his first season.



Lampard took two-time CL winners Chelsea, who have only missed out on Europe once in the last 20 years, to fourth. Walker took an 18th placed Norwich to their highest ever league position and into Europe. Plus they were the first British club to beat Bayern Munich at their place. Walker was woeful at Everton but he's still achieved far more as a manager than Lampard.