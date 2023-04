Does their current (NEW) business model work?



Looking at the players they have...



The length of contracts are mad...



Enzo Fernández 2031 8 years left Signed for £106.7m



Granted he may become good, and at 22 he has plenty of resale value



Mykhailo Mudryk 2031 8 years left Signed for £62m



12 games in 0 goals. When he came on for his cameo against us we shat ourselves as he looked really good.



Noni Madueke 2030 7 years left Signed for £18m



Could be the next Harry Kane or Francis Jeffers... Who knows?







There are so many other players on these long contracts



they handed Trevoh Chalobah a contract until 2028...



Then you look a Chelsea's core players and they seem to be the players who are on shorter contracts...



Thiago Silva ---- Ends 2023 Understandable as he's 38 but honestly why would he be given another season when he will be 39 only 3 weeks into a new season... Welsey Forfana is young enough to be his son.



Arrizabalaga and Mendy will both go into the new season with a year left 2025



Ben Chilwell - Contract ends 2025



César Azpilicueta - Longest serving player 2024



Then a shit load of Central midfield players



Kante deal ends this season



Mason Mount, Mateo Kovačić and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all 2024



They would be daft to sign Felix - 12 games 2 goals and suspensions for being a willy.



They need shot of Pulisic and Aubameyang as their contract end 2024



Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz end 2025