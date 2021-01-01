« previous next »
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29480 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
They are only nine points better than Nottingham Forest.  :o
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29481 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
They are only nine points better than Nottingham Forest.  :o
but not better than Forest at all based on today.  :)
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29482 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm
Lampard getting arsey when asked about the rumours of a new manager.

I think they should give it to the man that has lost all five games he was in charge for  ;D
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29483 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm
since FWank rolled back in, they've scored once.

once.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29484 on: Yesterday at 11:41:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
but not better than Forest at all based on today.  :)

 ;D
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29485 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm
Stolen from elsewhere, but:
Quote
Only Chelsea can lose 2-0 with the opposite side having 1 shot on target

Only £540 million in new players too, plus whatever they had to spend to pay off Tuchel and Potter.
thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29486 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
We have a shit season, but at least we did not pay half a billion to get there.
4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29487 on: Today at 12:00:48 am
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
I was I the main stand when we beat them 5-0, he wasn't suspended he just decided to randomly go sit up in the stand for a better view and they were chanting "where is our manager"

Yeah, you're correct.

Arle arse moment there from me. To long ago in my memory bank. lol
TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29488 on: Today at 12:01:08 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
We have a shit season, but at least we did not pay half a billion to get there.
They are two pints ahead of palace.  Who sacked their manger (what?) 4 games ago as they feared relegation
TheShanklyGates

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29489 on: Today at 12:01:30 am
It's great to see the real Chelsea back after a 20 year aberration.
Haggis36

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29490 on: Today at 12:25:27 am
Their run-in is horrendous  :o Arsenal, City, United all away from home, and chuck in a game against Newcastle as well. Not sure I'd back them to beat Forest or Bournemouth either to be honest on current form.

They won't get relegated, but jesus they could end up pretty close point-wise...
RayPhilAlan

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29491 on: Today at 12:33:03 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:05:04 pm
Mount out for the season with a "Pelvic issue".

Okay.....
I'm sure many of us would have a 'pelvic issue' if we thought Liverpool might be signing us.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29492 on: Today at 12:52:08 am
11 wins in his last 51 top flight games, class act
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29493 on: Today at 12:53:08 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:25:27 am
Their run-in is horrendous  :o Arsenal, City, United all away from home, and chuck in a game against Newcastle as well. Not sure I'd back them to beat Forest or Bournemouth either to be honest on current form.

They won't get relegated, but jesus they could end up pretty close point-wise...
We could do with them getting a competent manager in and getting their act together before they play Man U and Newcastle.

I don't buy that they are struggling because of the lack of a centre forward.  A good manager would get some goals out of Aubemeyang, Sterling, Havertz and Felix.
Haggis36

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29494 on: Today at 12:59:31 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:53:08 am
We could do with them getting a competent manager in and getting their act together before they play Man U and Newcastle.

I don't buy that they are struggling because of the lack of a centre forward.  A good manager would get some goals out of Aubemeyang, Sterling, Havertz and Felix.

I'm hoping they find some shame and can at least scrape a point against one of them, but it feels a lot to ask at this point. It is their last two games mind you, so if they do appoint Poch before the end of the season, maybe?! Sign off the season on a high at home?
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29495 on: Today at 01:01:00 am
Fat Frank will somehow find a way to get Chelsea relegated.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29496 on: Today at 01:09:55 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:00 am
Fat Frank will somehow find a way to get Chelsea relegated.


He's doing his best,the last 5 they've had the worst run in the league.

1 draw and 4 losses  ;D
classycarra

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29497 on: Today at 01:16:10 am
Whats so funny about all this is that, if done right, he could have 'done a job' as caretaker that could bring some usefulness for next season (and luckily for him, it wouldn't require him to be a decent manager - since he's not one of those).

all he needed to do was come in, oversee a couple of games, single out a player maybe two who isn't pulling their weight - ideally the older mercenaries on big contracts that offer nothing long term (or now). So players like Aubameyang and Sterling etc. Make a song and dance about how they aren't working hard enough, and everyone has to pull together. Make it clear they need to find a new club (they do! or they'll get ffp type punishment). Like Mourinho used to do - Joe Cole was his first chelsea one (although this was with players to keep, so slightly different).

Then just play young players and the few senior players who aren't shit and dickheads (Thiago Silva and ... maybe just him - plus James and Mounth but they're injured). Results don't even matter. Just find leaders and people who are demonstrating good attitude and work ethic, and hold them up as an example. Then leave at the end of the season.

Piece of piss. Basically a PR job. Instead, they are doing all the losing but with none of the constructive stuff. It's beautiful. Also seems like bizarely Lampard reckoned he was in with a shot of the permanent job. It's all too funny
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29498 on: Today at 01:32:16 am
Addicted to losing.
Machae

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Reply #29499 on: Today at 02:21:50 am
Shouldve just kept Potter
