Whats so funny about all this is that, if done right, he could have 'done a job' as caretaker that could bring some usefulness for next season (and luckily for him, it wouldn't require him to be a decent manager - since he's not one of those).



all he needed to do was come in, oversee a couple of games, single out a player maybe two who isn't pulling their weight - ideally the older mercenaries on big contracts that offer nothing long term (or now). So players like Aubameyang and Sterling etc. Make a song and dance about how they aren't working hard enough, and everyone has to pull together. Make it clear they need to find a new club (they do! or they'll get ffp type punishment). Like Mourinho used to do - Joe Cole was his first chelsea one (although this was with players to keep, so slightly different).



Then just play young players and the few senior players who aren't shit and dickheads (Thiago Silva and ... maybe just him - plus James and Mounth but they're injured). Results don't even matter. Just find leaders and people who are demonstrating good attitude and work ethic, and hold them up as an example. Then leave at the end of the season.



Piece of piss. Basically a PR job. Instead, they are doing all the losing but with none of the constructive stuff. It's beautiful. Also seems like bizarely Lampard reckoned he was in with a shot of the permanent job. It's all too funny