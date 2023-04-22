Nagelsmann has now pulled out...
Just signed another player. This time an 18 year old winger from Benfica.
Fuck knows why these players agree to go there.
If we low-balled Dortmund at £84m, how much is Bellingham worth?
About £40m imho.But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron. Flatters to deceive.
About £40m imho.But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron. Flatters to deceive.
Nagelsmann bowed out as hes been told to cut 10 players from the squad as first thing he does
accord8ng to Chelsea in the knows. As for Fernandez, hes the most dribbled past midfielder in Europe right now. Never worth over £100 mill.
As for Fernandez, hes the most dribbled past midfielder in Europe right now. Never worth over £100 mill.
He's been sensational for them since he's arrived - people who don't think so are just looking at Chelsea's results and not watching him He's one of the best CMs in the world
Chelsea closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as managerhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/24/chelsea-mauricio-pochettino-manager
So they're basically just trying every previous Spurs manager until they get one they like?
I'd imagine there will be plenty of very annoyed Spurs fans if he ends up at Chelsea
Reece James out for the season. He's injured quite a lot isn't he?
Given how quickly they cycle through managers, Pochettino seems like a bad choice, he seems more of a builder than instant hit.
He will do much better than what they've had recently
Page created in 0.17 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]