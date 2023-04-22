« previous next »
Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns

PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 05:40:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 21, 2023, 03:47:23 pm
Nagelsmann has now pulled out...

Chelsea is a toxic job. With that idiot in charge of the club, no self-respecting manager should take that job ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 05:41:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on April 22, 2023, 10:51:06 am
Just signed another player. This time an 18 year old winger from Benfica.

Fuck knows why these players agree to go there.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 05:44:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 22, 2023, 05:41:27 pm
Fuck knows why these players agree to go there.

4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 06:04:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April 21, 2023, 07:09:24 am
If we low-balled Dortmund at £84m, how much is Bellingham worth?

About £40m imho.

But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron.  Flatters to deceive.
mobydick

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 22, 2023, 06:04:33 pm
About £40m imho.

But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron.  Flatters to deceive.

Well an opinion is just that. I think with a different coaching style and if he's a proper fit he would bloom into a very, very good player.
classycarra

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 06:43:03 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 22, 2023, 06:04:33 pm
About £40m imho.

But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron.  Flatters to deceive.
Wild stuff!

So, accounting for inflation, you think he's worth less than we paid for Chamberlain in the last year of his contract? (not even accounting for trend increases in transfer fees)
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 08:09:50 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 22, 2023, 06:04:33 pm
About £40m imho.

But I get stick for being one of the few that think Bellingham isn't all that. He'll be hyped by the British press and pundits but I think he'll turn out to be about as effective as Juan Sebastian Veron.  Flatters to deceive.

 ???

Strange post.
Paul1611

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 09:00:48 pm
Nagelsmann bowed out as hes been told to cut 10 players from the squad as first thing he does accord8ng to Chelsea in the knows.  As for Fernandez, hes the most dribbled past midfielder in Europe right now.  Never worth over £100 mill.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 09:03:09 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on April 22, 2023, 09:00:48 pm
Nagelsmann bowed out as hes been told to cut 10 players from the squad as first thing he does accord8ng to Chelsea in the knows.  As for Fernandez, hes the most dribbled past midfielder in Europe right now.  Never worth over £100 mill.

Which of the Chelsea players are that likely to be? Would say Pulisic, Gallagher, Loftus Cheek, Koulibaly.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
April 22, 2023, 09:04:44 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on April 22, 2023, 09:00:48 pm
As for Fernandez, hes the most dribbled past midfielder in Europe right now.  Never worth over £100 mill.

Tell him Jack.

Quote from: JackWard33 on April 20, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
He's been sensational for them since he's arrived - people who don't think so are just looking at Chelsea's results and not watching him
He's one of the best CMs in the world
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 12:44:03 pm
Chelsea closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/24/chelsea-mauricio-pochettino-manager
Chris~

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 12:47:47 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:44:03 pm
Chelsea closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/24/chelsea-mauricio-pochettino-manager
Don't think he's done anything great as a manger in 4 years now and that was whilst their league form was collapsing. Maybe the best they could realistically get though?
Chakan

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 12:51:15 pm
So they're basically just trying every previous Spurs manager until they get one they like?
Ray K

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 01:59:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:51:15 pm
So they're basically just trying every previous Spurs manager until they get one they like?
It's usually the other way around.

Spoiler: it never works out for them.
classycarra

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 10:04:11 pm
well, I guess he's an improvement on Villas-Boas
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 10:17:27 pm
I'd imagine there will be plenty of very annoyed Spurs fans if he ends up at Chelsea
Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
Today at 10:32:32 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:17:27 pm
I'd imagine there will be plenty of very annoyed Spurs fans if he ends up at Chelsea

They've had the chances to get him back.
