Enzo Fernandez has been good. He hasn't been crap, he hasn't been sensational. He's been good.



Not shown he's worth the Ä106m yet, but Chelsea fans will be hopeful that he'll further improve once the team around him is more functional. Unlike players like Mudryk and Cucurella (who look way out of their depth) or players like Koulibaly and Aubameyang (who are over the hill and regressing fast), Fernandez looks like the one signing Chelsea fans can look at with any sort of optimism.