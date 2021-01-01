How many times has Fwank changed formation now?



I believe it was Oliver Kay who said yesterday that Chelsea has changed starting 11s 112 times this season. The second most was us at 88. (And looking at our injury list, at least we have reasons.) Thiago Silva said there are 30 players vying for 11 (really 10) positions and that they had to increase the size of the dressing room to accommodate everyone. Hard to believe there's any room for Boehly to squeeze in and berate his players about a game he knows sweet fuck all about.