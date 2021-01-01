Sad thing is you just know Lampard will still get offered another job after this.
Barring a late string of wins, I think he'll be done after this
However. I think Boehly will ignore it all and take any FFP punishment instead. The annoying thing is they will most likely get a slap on the wrist. And I bet the premier league accepts their reasoning of the sanctions lost them loads of money and player like ruidger and they had no other choice than to spend £80m on his replacement.
I really hope they don't. 3-4 months of sanctions don't equate to these sort of losses. Even if they consider the losses to be due to extraordinary circumstances, there was no reason for their profligate spending. The only players they lost on frees were Christiansen, Rüdiger and Alonso, all three of which likely would have left anyway. They had years of losses prior to the sanctions. Then again they bought Everton's ludicrous COVID losses.