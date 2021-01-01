« previous next »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:57:17 am
Sad thing is you just know Lampard will still get offered another job after this.

Barring a late string of wins, I think he'll be done after this

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:19:08 am

However. I think Boehly will ignore it all and take any FFP punishment instead. The annoying thing is they will most likely get a slap on the wrist. And I bet the premier league accepts their reasoning of the sanctions lost them loads of money and player like ruidger and they had no other choice than to spend £80m on his replacement.

I really hope they don't. 3-4 months of sanctions don't equate to these sort of losses. Even if they consider the losses to be due to extraordinary circumstances, there was no reason for their profligate spending. The only players they lost on frees were Christiansen, Rüdiger and Alonso, all three of which likely would have left anyway.  They had years of losses prior to the sanctions. Then again they bought Everton's ludicrous COVID losses.
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:02:52 am
Enzo fernandez looks decent but 107m is surely too much

Is it true Benfica only bought him about for about 16m a few months earlier?

Yep. I think the likes of Fernandez and Alvarez (and the work Brighton have done) will alert more teams into recruiting straight from South America. Of course not all work out but if your scouting is right and the player has the base physicality, there is no reason why they cant make the step up.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:37 am
Its a fucking disgrace whats going on there.

 :D
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yep. I think the likes of Fernandez and Alvarez (and the work Brighton have done) will alert more teams into recruiting straight from South America. Of course not all work out but if your scouting is right and the player has the base physicality, there is no reason why they cant make the step up.
benfica are masters at it
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:51:26 am


I think your mate trigger is doing the recruitment

 ;D
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:08:46 am
benfica are masters at it

Indeed. Of course not all work out but the money and upside is so huge. Alvarez for example was made for us, gutted City got him.
https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1648643291275993088?s=20


The best bit is where he says they have to increase the size of the changing room as the squad is so big.
I can see Boehly taking over as manager at some point.
Chelsea are a massive cautionary tale for all social media blerts whinging for us to buy 20 odd players in the summer.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:28:59 pm
I can see Boehly taking over as manager at some point.
I think he already has.  :)
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:02:52 am
Enzo fernandez looks decent but 107m is surely too much

Is it true Benfica only bought him for about 16m a few months earlier?

he looks bang average right now.
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:02:52 am
Enzo fernandez looks decent but 107m is surely too much

Is it true Benfica only bought him for about 16m a few months earlier?

Never got the hype around him, a couple decent games at the world cup and he's worth 100+ mil?
Footy Manager type transfers for Chelsea since Boehly took over
Was Fernandez a hot thing at Benfica, or is the inflation on his stock purely based on the strength of his world cup showing?
A nothing club before the blood soaked Aluminium plant stealing Siberian Mobster bought them, 5 trophies in their entire history before they took those tainted Roubles.

They are going back to the Chelsea we remember pre 2004.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Chelsea are a massive cautionary tale for all social media blerts whinging for us to buy 20 odd players in the summer.

And yet the transfer thread is full of posters wanting LFC to spend, spend, spend, without think what the consequences might be.
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 02:41:26 pm
Was Fernandez a hot thing at Benfica, or is the inflation on his stock purely based on the strength of his world cup showing?

He was highly touted in South America before moving to Benfica. Plenty of European clubs tracking his progress. World Cup and Tap In tweeting about him every day inflated his value to ridiculous proportions.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:54 pm
he looks bang average right now.
I wasnt that fussed when we were linked.

Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 02:41:26 pm
Was Fernandez a hot thing at Benfica, or is the inflation on his stock purely based on the strength of his world cup showing?
bit of both

more the latter

Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 02:31:57 pm
Never got the hype around him, a couple decent games at the world cup and he's worth 100+ mil?
Footy Manager type transfers for Chelsea since Boehly took over
they have gone full mental

Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:12:58 am
How many times has Fwank changed formation now?

And Boehly's antics are awesome to hear. I hope that fat fuck wrecks this pathetic shithouse club.

I believe it was Oliver Kay who said yesterday that Chelsea has changed starting 11s 112 times this season. The second most was us at 88. (And looking at our injury list, at least we have reasons.) Thiago Silva said there are 30 players vying for 11 (really 10) positions and that they had to increase the size of the dressing room to accommodate everyone. Hard to believe there's any room for Boehly to squeeze in and berate his players about a game he knows sweet fuck all about.
amazing he managed to squeeze his ego in, never mind the rest of him.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:56:33 pm
amazing he managed to squeeze his ego in, never mind the rest of him.
Live in the Stamford Bridge home changing room as chelsea lose again

 
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:00:02 pm
Live in the Stamford Bridge home changing room as chelsea lose again

 
:D :D
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:53:07 pm
I believe it was Oliver Kay who said yesterday that Chelsea has changed starting 11s 112 times this season. The second most was us at 88. (And looking at our injury list, at least we have reasons.) Thiago Silva said there are 30 players vying for 11 (really 10) positions and that they had to increase the size of the dressing room to accommodate everyone. Hard to believe there's any room for Boehly to squeeze in and berate his players about a game he knows sweet fuck all about.

You're going to have to explain that one to me, unless I'm being dumb. How can you change starting 11s more times than there are games in a season?
