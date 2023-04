That cant be right? That says he won his last game at Everton?



I checked- it's just in the wrong order. The 3-0 win is against Palace. Looks like the record for his last 18 is this (going from oldest to newest):W 1-0W 2-1L 2-1L 2-0L 1-0W 3-0D 0-0L 2-0L 3-0L 2-1D 1-1L 4-1L 2-1L 2-0 (his last match with Everton)L 1-0L 2-0L 2-1L 2-0So 3 wins, 2 draws, 13 losses in 18 games.(I hope my math's right.)