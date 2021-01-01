I was the opposite, it was just showing me that theres this pool of elite-players-for-hire who could be anywhere at anytime, as far as Im concerned. Was Flavio Conceiçao among the Portuguese lads who came in with Mourinho? Ballack seems like he mustve been striding around the Bernabeu at some point. Surely Chelsea tried shovelling money at Kaka at the end of his career? Apparently not, and yet Higuain was at both clubs ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯ Cant say I associate him with either of them.