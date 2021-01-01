Genuinely never heard of Malo Gusto.
I care about few things outside of Liverpool this season, but I think Id really love it if Lampard got sacked somehow before the seasons done
All the best to you and yours too.
I loathe Todd Boehly. Knows nothing about football, throws himself into the game, swings his dick around, inflates the transfer market, no thought or method in what he's doing and doesn't understand why it's not working and why everyone hates him.
I don't hate him. I mean he's awful for football, but he's also awful for chelsea. So it's a mixed bag really.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Name the 16 players to play for both Chelsea and Real MadridAmazed how badly I did in this - 4/16. I thought Id been paying some kind of vague attention to these clubs. Its not like theyre obscure players either, its just that of the other 12 theres maybe 3 I missed whom I actually did know had been at both clubs.
I got 6 and then got very annoyed by the obvious ones I missed.
I got 7 and went completely blank after that. Makelele , Anelka and Higuain for christ sake.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The number of journalists praising James at half time as outstanding for having a decent half when he has been utterly abject the last few weeks is incredible. Think Trent could do with getting James PR agency employed
That Mudryk boy isn't up to this level of football yet.
