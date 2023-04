I was the opposite, it was just showing me that thereís this pool of elite-players-for-hire who could be anywhere at anytime, as far as Iím concerned. Was Flavio ConceiÁao among the Portuguese lads who came in with Mourinho? Ballack seems like he mustíve been striding around the Bernabeu at some point. Surely Chelsea tried shovelling money at Kaka at the end of his career? Apparently not, and yet Higuain was at both clubs Į\_ (ツ)_/Į Canít say I associate him with either of them.