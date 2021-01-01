« previous next »
« Reply #29240 on: Today at 02:30:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:04:51 pm

Genuinely never heard of Malo Gusto.
An appropriate name for the tasteless vulgarity that is Chelsea
« Reply #29241 on: Today at 03:43:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm
I care about few things outside of Liverpool this season, but I think Id really love it if Lampard got sacked somehow before the seasons done

Has there been a manager who got sacked twice in a season? Probably in Serie A, but how about the English league?

How about two teams in blue?
« Reply #29242 on: Today at 08:59:04 am »
Scott Parkers been sacked twice this season. They brought back the wrong club legend.
« Reply #29243 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Not sure about a season but Mark Hughes was the first manager to be sacked twice in a calendar year by PL clubs
« Reply #29244 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
I loathe Todd Boehly. Knows nothing about football, throws himself into the game, swings his dick around, inflates the transfer market, no thought or method in what he's doing and doesn't understand why it's not working and why everyone hates him.
« Reply #29245 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:10:22 pm
I loathe Todd Boehly. Knows nothing about football, throws himself into the game, swings his dick around, inflates the transfer market, no thought or method in what he's doing and doesn't understand why it's not working and why everyone hates him.

I don't hate him. I mean he's awful for football, but he's also awful for chelsea. So it's a mixed bag really.
« Reply #29246 on: Today at 03:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:47:19 pm
I don't hate him. I mean he's awful for football, but he's also awful for chelsea. So it's a mixed bag really.

He's inflated the market so it's even easier for the likes of Newcastle and City who can be the only clubs to afford players.
« Reply #29247 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:10:22 pm
I loathe Todd Boehly. Knows nothing about football, throws himself into the game, swings his dick around, inflates the transfer market, no thought or method in what he's doing and doesn't understand why it's not working and why everyone hates him.
not sure what your problem is.  :)
« Reply #29248 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm »
Name the 16 players to play for both Chelsea and Real Madrid

Amazed how badly I did in this - 4/16. I thought Id been paying some kind of vague attention to these clubs. Its not like theyre obscure players either, its just that of the other 12 theres maybe 3 I missed whom I actually did know had been at both clubs.
« Reply #29249 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:48:39 pm
Name the 16 players to play for both Chelsea and Real Madrid

Amazed how badly I did in this - 4/16. I thought Id been paying some kind of vague attention to these clubs. Its not like theyre obscure players either, its just that of the other 12 theres maybe 3 I missed whom I actually did know had been at both clubs.

Wow!

I only got 4 as well.

 :(
« Reply #29250 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm »
I got 6 and then got very annoyed by the obvious ones I missed.
« Reply #29251 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:31:22 pm
I got 6 and then got very annoyed by the obvious ones I missed.

I got 7 and went completely blank after that. Makelele , Anelka and Higuain for christ sake.
« Reply #29252 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
I was the opposite, it was just showing me that theres this pool of elite-players-for-hire who could be anywhere at anytime, as far as Im concerned.  Was Flavio Conceiçao among the Portuguese lads who came in with Mourinho?  Ballack seems like he mustve been striding around the Bernabeu at some point. Surely Chelsea tried shovelling money at Kaka at the end of his career?  Apparently not, and yet Higuain was at both clubs ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯  Cant say I associate him with either of them.
