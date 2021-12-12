« previous next »
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29200 on: Today at 02:04:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:22:21 am
I think this stint will finish him as a manager. Being a permanent fixture on the punditry circuit beckons

Where he will pontificate from his soapbox and call out other managers at the drop of a hat. Forgetting his disasterous time(s) managing.


A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29201 on: Today at 08:59:39 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:29 am
Where he will pontificate from his soapbox and call out other managers at the drop of a hat. Forgetting his disasterous time(s) managing.

Just like Neville.




Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29202 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm »
Frank starting his second stint with a 100% record, much better than  Potter who actually managed to draw the odd game.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29203 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:22:21 am
I think this stint will finish him as a manager. Being a permanent fixture on the punditry circuit beckons

The big name pundits do it because it pays well. That generation of England players like Owen, Carragher, Ferdinand etc can earn better money sitting in a studio than they would having to work their way up in the dugout. The likes of Neville, Gerrard and Lampard walked into good jobs in management, and good salaries, and have largely failed (Gerrard did well at Rangers). They won't want to work their way back up via the EFL because punditry pays better. They surely won't get offered another PL job, at least assuming Lampard doesn't fluke the Madrid tie tomorrow.



Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29204 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:20:47 pm
The big name pundits do it because it pays well. That generation of England players like Owen, Carragher, Ferdinand etc can earn better money sitting in a studio than they would having to work their way up in the dugout. The likes of Neville, Gerrard and Lampard walked into good jobs in management, and good salaries, and have largely failed (Gerrard did well at Rangers). They won't want to work their way back up via the EFL because punditry pays better. They surely won't get offered another PL job, at least assuming Lampard doesn't fluke the Madrid tie tomorrow.

Wasn't there a few managers back in the day who used to do both?  I think Strachan used to punditry and management at the same time?



Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29205 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:20:47 pm
The big name pundits do it because it pays well. That generation of England players like Owen, Carragher, Ferdinand etc can earn better money sitting in a studio than they would having to work their way up in the dugout. The likes of Neville, Gerrard and Lampard walked into good jobs in management, and good salaries, and have largely failed (Gerrard did well at Rangers). They won't want to work their way back up via the EFL because punditry pays better. They surely won't get offered another PL job, at least assuming Lampard doesn't fluke the Madrid tie tomorrow.

Much cushtier lifestyle you'd imagine too, far less stress - plus all the paid travel for European and international games.



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29206 on: Today at 04:00:19 pm »
So Todd Boehly went into the dressing room after Saturday's loss and had some words with them



So the question is: which one of the approximately 734 players he signed was he talking to?





Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29207 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:00:19 pm
So Todd Boehly went into the dressing room after Saturday's loss and had some words with them



So the question is: which one of the approximately 734 players he signed was he talking to?

Absolute state of him.



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29208 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:00:19 pm
So Todd Boehly went into the dressing room after Saturday's loss and had some words with them



So the question is: which one of the approximately 734 players he signed was he talking to?
Mudryk?


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29209 on: Today at 04:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:00:19 pm
So Todd Boehly went into the dressing room after Saturday's loss and had some words with them



So the question is: which one of the approximately 734 players he signed was he talking to?

Probably Mudryk. He hasn't rediscovered his form since that world beating performance against a 350 year old James Milner.

But it could also be any of

Enzo Fernández   
Wesley Fofana   
Marc Cucurella   
Raheem Sterling   
Benoît Badiashile   
Kalidou Koulibaly
Noni Madueke
Malo Gusto
Carney Chukwuemeka   
Andrey Santos

Genuinely never heard of Malo Gusto.




redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29210 on: Today at 04:05:13 pm »
Fuck me, that club is an absolute shambles.



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29211 on: Today at 04:06:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:05:13 pm
Fuck me, that club is an absolute shambles.
Boehly might as well just appoint himself as the manager.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29212 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:04:51 pm

Genuinely never heard of Malo Gusto.

Only have heard of him because people were making 'bad wind' jokes.   But he was loaned back to Lyon after they bought him, so he'd be particularly unlucky to be singled out for criticism.





Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29213 on: Today at 04:13:26 pm »
Fat Frank knows who he eats his cakes with.

Quote
Lampard: I'm comfortable with Boehly entering the dressing room. There was criticism of our old owner not coming to games... that wasn't always true


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29214 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
It says "senior player". So wouldn't that indicate a player who has been with the club a few years not one of the newbies?

My guess, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, or Havertz.



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29215 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:15:00 pm
It says "senior player". So wouldn't that indicate a player who has been with the club a few years not one of the newbies?

My guess, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, or Havertz.

"signed for a large fee in the last 12 months"


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29216 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:15:00 pm
It says "senior player". So wouldn't that indicate a player who has been with the club a few years not one of the newbies?

My guess, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, or Havertz.

"Signed for a large fee in the past 12 months"




Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29217 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
If we narrow 'senior' and 'signed in the past 12 months' then it leaves Sterling and Koulibaly.

Has to be Sterling then. Sure we know he's a c*nt anyway.




A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29218 on: Today at 04:20:05 pm »
Aubameyang?

Surely not Sterling? He never moans.

:)




Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29219 on: Today at 04:21:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
Well, their advantage is that they have some English players for sale, and there is always a market for those in the PL. They will get a decent amount for the likes of Mount, Gallagher, Colwill, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Hudson-Odoi and Ampady in the summer ...

Yeah they'll make a fortune in the summer just selling English players.

Their Academy is a license to print money (partly also as they extensively recruit the best young talent early). It's how they've kept with FFP and can always spend a fortune as they make shitloads in sales.

However, they're in for a tough summer as they'll need to sell loads of players to get the squad down, particularly without Europe and then have to keep within the homegrown limit. That'll leave them with a lot of duds as it's the homegrown/English players who'll earn them loads of money, but they'll want to keep the likes of Mount and Colwill and get them on new deals.



redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29220 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:19:10 pm
If we narrow 'senior' and 'signed in the past 12 months' then it leaves Sterling and Koulibaly.

Has to be Sterling then. Sure we know he's a c*nt anyway.

Steady.



davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29221 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Has to be Sterling. Very particular on signed in the last 12 Months and senior player. Possibly Koulobali, but he's played almost every week when fit where Sterling has been in and out of the team and not really done much.

Got to give Guardiola credit in that he knows when to let a player go, knew City were going to change style with the Robot coming in and Sterling wasn't going to fit in with it. Managed to look magnanimous to let such a high profile player go with little fuss so he could "play fort team football again", got a half decent fee and went about changing City's game plan a bit


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29222 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:19:10 pm
If we narrow 'senior' and 'signed in the past 12 months' then it leaves Sterling and Koulibaly.

Has to be Sterling then. Sure we know he's a c*nt anyway.
sterling also probably one of the few he recognises too. bound to be him

dont think aubameyang fits the bill as a "large fee" as he cost £10mil - still managed to get ripped off though!


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29223 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Has to be Sterling. Very particular on signed in the last 12 Months and senior player. Possibly Koulobali, but he's played almost every week when fit where Sterling has been in and out of the team and not really done much.

Got to give Guardiola credit in that he knows when to let a player go, knew City were going to change style with the Robot coming in and Sterling wasn't going to fit in with it. Managed to look magnanimous to let such a high profile player go with little fuss so he could "play fort team football again", got a half decent fee and went about changing City's game plan a bit

You have to be ruthless, but selling two senior players to Arsenal and strengthening a rival could still massively backfire on them if they lose the league.



Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29224 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
To be Frank, you're shit at managing Frank. Take a leaf out of Gary Neville's book and just give up whilst you still have a reputation (as a player) that worth something.



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29225 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Has to be Sterling. Very particular on signed in the last 12 Months and senior player. Possibly Koulobali, but he's played almost every week when fit where Sterling has been in and out of the team and not really done much.

Got to give Guardiola credit in that he knows when to let a player go, knew City were going to change style with the Robot coming in and Sterling wasn't going to fit in with it. Managed to look magnanimous to let such a high profile player go with little fuss so he could "play fort team football again", got a half decent fee and went about changing City's game plan a bit

Has to be Sterling.  AD got 50 million for him too!  To be fair, many on here predicted his decline, and that he was about to fall off a cliff.


Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29226 on: Today at 04:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:13:26 pm
Fat Frank knows who he eats his cakes with.

Like anyone else gets a look in.
Logged
AHA!

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29227 on: Today at 04:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Has to be Sterling.  AD got 50 million for him too!  To be fair, many on here predicted his decline, and that he was about to fall off a cliff.
I don't think he's particularly declined, more that he has to be a part of a particular system to shine.  Sterling seemed to have aspirations of Ballon d'Or but he's not got that skillset to dominate or change a game the way that the world's best have.  Alongside Suarez and as part of the dominant Man City sides his two outstanding assets (pace and movement) were spotlighted but in lower functioning sides he struggles to make any impact.

Maybe Haaland would have pushed him out of the Man City side anyway and he saw the writing on the wall.  I don't think he was happy being just another face in the crowd at Man City though or that his dozen back-post tap-ins each season weren't getting him the personal praise and glory he wanted.

Screw him anyway, he could have been a legend here and Klopp would have got at least as much out of him as Pep.  He may even have been encouraged to grow the kind of character that would have made him a contender for Ballon d'Or.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29228 on: Today at 04:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Has to be Sterling.  AD got 50 million for him too!  To be fair, many on here predicted his decline, and that he was about to fall off a cliff.

Yeah, was looking at the fact he'd been playing regularly since 17 in the Premier League so 10 straight years when he signed (and he's now 28). He's made nearly 350 PL appearances and if he plays tomorrow it'll be his 500th senior game for Chelsea/City/Liverpool combined. He's also got 82 England caps and played in three World Cups and a couple of Euros. It's a lot of miles on the clock for a player who relies a lot on endurance and pace.

He should be right at his peak now though. Expected him to drop off by 30 and he signed for Chelsea at 27. So many attacking signings flop there though, he'd still do well in the right setup.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29229 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:46:52 pm
I don't think he's particularly declined, more that he has to be a part of a particular system to shine.  Sterling seemed to have aspirations of Ballon d'Or but he's not got that skillset to dominate or change a game the way that the world's best have.  Alongside Suarez and as part of the dominant Man City sides his two outstanding assets (pace and movement) were spotlighted but in lower functioning sides he struggles to make any impact.

Maybe Haaland would have pushed him out of the Man City side anyway and he saw the writing on the wall.  I don't think he was happy being just another face in the crowd at Man City though or that his dozen back-post tap-ins each season weren't getting him the personal praise and glory he wanted.

Screw him anyway, he could have been a legend here and Klopp would have got at least as much out of him as Pep.  He may even have been encouraged to grow the kind of character that would have made him a contender for Ballon d'Or.

Don't care for him but could hardly blame him for leaving that summer given the way things were going on the pitch and he'd had enough of Rodgers and had a twat of an agent in his ear. If he'd known Klopp was turning up he wouldn't have gone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,284
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29230 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm »
Mad Club.

Sterling is still decent and would have still shone at City but they could get a decent fee for him so moved on.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,207
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29231 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
Offshore cash and huge loans: how Roman Abramovich turned Chelsea into world-beaters

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/17/roman-abramovich-chelsea-world-beaters
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29232 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:04:51 pm
Probably Mudryk. He hasn't rediscovered his form since that world beating performance against a 350 year old James Milner.

But it could also be any of

Enzo Fernández   
Wesley Fofana   
Marc Cucurella   
Raheem Sterling   
Benoît Badiashile   
Kalidou Koulibaly
Noni Madueke
Malo Gusto
Carney Chukwuemeka   
Andrey Santos

Genuinely never heard of Malo Gusto.


You assume it must have been someone who played on Saturday, which narrows it down.
Feel like Boehly is most likely to go after his big money forwards, then it becomes a toss up between Sterling and Mudryk.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,110
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29233 on: Today at 05:31:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:10:07 pm
Offshore cash and huge loans: how Roman Abramovich turned Chelsea into world-beaters

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/17/roman-abramovich-chelsea-world-beaters

sickening when you see it all in print - he destroyed the football markets and did it with shady upon shady upon ill-gained money.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,399
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29234 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:10:07 pm
Offshore cash and huge loans: how Roman Abramovich turned Chelsea into world-beaters

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/17/roman-abramovich-chelsea-world-beaters

Thanks for posting. Horrible read that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29235 on: Today at 08:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:13:27 pm
Thanks for posting. Horrible read that.

Yep.

He changed the game forever, and was very much allowed to do so.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • Six times...
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29236 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:13:26 pm
Fat Frank knows who he eats his cakes with.

exactly what I came to say, yes man, give me the job Todd la!
Logged

Online mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • this is the end.....
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29237 on: Today at 09:27:53 pm »
think we need premier league swap shop
Logged
