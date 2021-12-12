Has to be Sterling. AD got 50 million for him too! To be fair, many on here predicted his decline, and that he was about to fall off a cliff.



I don't think he's particularly declined, more that he has to be a part of a particular system to shine. Sterling seemed to have aspirations of Ballon d'Or but he's not got that skillset to dominate or change a game the way that the world's best have. Alongside Suarez and as part of the dominant Man City sides his two outstanding assets (pace and movement) were spotlighted but in lower functioning sides he struggles to make any impact.Maybe Haaland would have pushed him out of the Man City side anyway and he saw the writing on the wall. I don't think he was happy being just another face in the crowd at Man City though or that his dozen back-post tap-ins each season weren't getting him the personal praise and glory he wanted.Screw him anyway, he could have been a legend here and Klopp would have got at least as much out of him as Pep. He may even have been encouraged to grow the kind of character that would have made him a contender for Ballon d'Or.