Felix is rubbish. Ultimate player who looks good with the ball and s is rated highly but does fuck all really, no defensive work either to make up for it. Building around him for half a season of nothing is maybe their worst decision in a season of terrible transfers
Tbf Im not sure youre can draw many conclusions from this Chelsea season. Impossible to know but I suspect hed have done v. well for us in firminos role 18 months ago (when our team was still functioning properly).
So they've lost every match under Frank.Next up Real Madrid.BrentfordArsenalBournemouthForestAbu Dabi cheatsSaudi cheatsMight not win any under Frank...
Shall we take bets on whether Lamps will win a match?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Incredible how shit a run these have been on since January. Law of averages they should have won now and againwith that much talent to choose from. Absolutely weird.
Caicedo give Fernandez a brutal schooling. Was sensational.These will do incredibly well to even reach 50 points given their fixtures, they've still got to go to City, Utd and Arsenal yet!
Is it possible thay they can get relegated?
If the answer was Lampard, what was the question?
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]