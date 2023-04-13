« previous next »
Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29160 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
These and Everton in the shit have been the only good things about this season.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29161 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
Felix is rubbish. Ultimate player who looks good with the ball and s is rated highly but does fuck all really, no defensive work either to make up for it. Building around him for half a season of nothing is maybe their worst decision in a season of terrible transfers
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29162 on: Today at 08:35:27 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:30:00 am
Felix is rubbish. Ultimate player who looks good with the ball and s is rated highly but does fuck all really, no defensive work either to make up for it. Building around him for half a season of nothing is maybe their worst decision in a season of terrible transfers

Tbf Im not sure youre can draw many conclusions from this Chelsea season. Impossible to know but I suspect hed have done v. well for us in firminos role 18 months ago (when our team was still functioning properly).
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29163 on: Today at 08:39:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:35:27 am
Tbf Im not sure youre can draw many conclusions from this Chelsea season. Impossible to know but I suspect hed have done v. well for us in firminos role 18 months ago (when our team was still functioning properly).

Simeone is the worst manager for him, a ridiculous career move going there, he'd have tried to coach a lot of talent out of him. Given the mess Chelsea are this season, 3 different mangers and a new squad of players, it's not worth judging their signings yet too much. Felix needs a good move in the summer.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29164 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:47:29 am
So they've lost every match under Frank.

Next up Real Madrid.
Brentford
Arsenal
Bournemouth
Forest
Abu Dabi cheats
Saudi cheats


Might not win any under Frank...

Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 13, 2023, 04:09:06 pm
Shall we take bets on whether Lamps will win a match?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29165 on: Today at 08:40:54 am »
Madueke is being criminally deployed. Hes insanely talented but they use other bums instead.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29166 on: Today at 09:14:15 am »
Incredible how shit a run these have been on since January. Law of averages they should have won now and againwith that much talent to choose from. Absolutely weird.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29167 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Caicedo give Fernandez a brutal schooling. Was sensational.

These will do incredibly well to even reach 50 points given their fixtures, they've still got to go to City, Utd and Arsenal yet!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29168 on: Today at 09:23:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:14:15 am
Incredible how shit a run these have been on since January. Law of averages they should have won now and againwith that much talent to choose from. Absolutely weird.

Just shows what a moronic owner / moronic recruitment policy can do to squad harmony. They may say it was because of the terms of the purchase from Abrahmovic or due to FFP but mad to bring in so many. the lads who came in clearly havent settled, the lads whove been benched or fucked about clearly not happy and they all clearly didnt give a fuck about Potter and dont about Lampard and werent happy Tuchel got the bullet.

They still have a very strong squad but need a superstar manager in the summer and get back to their model pre boehly. Or they have a lot more pain coming.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29169 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:26 am
Caicedo give Fernandez a brutal schooling. Was sensational.

These will do incredibly well to even reach 50 points given their fixtures, they've still got to go to City, Utd and Arsenal yet!

He was great, he might just be worth that 70m price tag.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29170 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:26 am
Caicedo give Fernandez a brutal schooling. Was sensational.

These will do incredibly well to even reach 50 points given their fixtures, they've still got to go to City, Utd and Arsenal yet!

He was fantastic.

In other news - Mount didn't look great (he was only on for the last 15 though).
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29171 on: Today at 10:57:27 am »
Its a good job they have a brilliant defender in Reece James who always wins his battles and tracks back. The media should really be highlighting his performance yesterday the way they do with Trent
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29172 on: Today at 10:58:22 am »
They'd do well to finish 11th.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29173 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Is it possible thay they can get relegated?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29174 on: Today at 11:53:38 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 11:43:01 am
Is it possible thay they can get relegated?

Theyre 12 points clear of lots of incredibly shit football teams with 8 games left. Lets go with no.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29175 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
If the answer was Lampard, what was the question?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29176 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:55:24 am
If the answer was Lampard, what was the question?

Who ate all the pies?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29177 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 11:43:01 am
Is it possible thay they can get relegated?
No but they  can finish 16th or 17th with the way they're going. Embarrassing considering their world record spend of £600m.

We shouldn't do them any favour. They are really desperate . I'd offer £40m combined for Mount and Gallagher. It's not like they are game changers any way.
