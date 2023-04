In case you were wondering, here's Keysey's thoughts from Qatar or wherever the fuck he's in, about who should get the Chelsea job permanently, and I think we'll all be in complete agreement on this.



@richardajkeys

I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t. If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out - not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league.