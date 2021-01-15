« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
Genuine question: what would be the point of that? They might as well stick with Bruno Saltor and see the rest of the season out

They may as well have stuck with Potter
dalarr

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 02:44:17 pm
Don't they usually go for Guus Hiddink this time of the year? What a joke this club is.
Chris~

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:16:49 pm
Lampard as interim until end of the season according to Ornstein and other journalists. Being an ex-player sure pays well

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1643671706752655360?t=WnD6mxne9WvUtMI81dVtfw&s=19
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
Just crazy but I am glad they've gone down that road.
Redsnappa

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:19:26 pm
The old thread title was never so apt:

Chelsea Football Circus
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:20:58 pm
Hes a fucking shit Manager.

This is hilarious.
RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm
Never seen such scattergun insane ownership in my life
TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Hes a specialtist in failure
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm
What a waste of time. :lmao
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
thats genuinely bonkers :lmao

So the bloke last night - is he getting sacked now too - did he arrive as one of the 35 coaches Potter brought from Brighton?
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
thats genuinely bonkers :lmao

So the bloke last night - is he getting sacked now too - did he arrive as one of the 35 coaches Potter brought from Brighton?

Yeah - Bruno cost them 4 million
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:22:32 pm
What a massive shit show this is turning into.
Wouldn't surprise me if Todd Boehly announces himself as the next manager after he realises how shite Fwank De Tory is.
Bullet500

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm
Vaguely interested in Gerrard the manager vs Lampard the manager debate.
John C

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
So that's the real reason he was there last night, scoping the show while giggling at the dosh he'll take off them for being a shite hawk :)

Potter must feel absolutely unsulted. Lesson learnt though, what a shite football club.
TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
John C on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
So that's the real reason he was there last night, scoping the show while giggling at the dosh he'll take off them for being a shite hawk :)

Potter must feel absolutely unsulted. Lesson learnt though, what a shite football club.
Apparently  he was due to attend before potter was sacked
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:43:34 pm
The fat oompah loompah appoints the fat fucker who keeps failing upwards.
spen71

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm
Wow.    Just seen this!    Tory boy back,   Its hilarious.
Ray K

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:16:46 pm
Are we entirely sure this whole thing isn't a real life Brewster's Millions scenario?
RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
Convinced either this is a black mirror episode in real life or someone at the club is desperateeeeee for a series of All or Nothing at Chelsea
JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Such a shame they havent got a game against Everton with Frank in charge.
B0151?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:49:24 pm
My dream is to one day see Ole back at United and I think this is a good sign for that
Red Ol

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:16:49 pm
Lampard as interim until end of the season according to Ornstein and other journalists. Being an ex-player sure pays well

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1643671706752655360?t=WnD6mxne9WvUtMI81dVtfw&s=19

 :lmao Theyre a bit late, surely Lamps should have been announced on 1st April

These and Everton are the only things keeping this season vaguely entertaining and TBF they are delivering
Tobelius

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
He'll get them to some form by chance,Boehly gives him a 15 year contract and then they tank badly by october when he loses the dressing room.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
wtf, Lampard really?  ;D

I hope he goes on a winning streak and they give him the job in the summer  ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm
The only thing keeping this season entertaining  ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
What an absolutely pointless decision? What on earth is this meant to achieve
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm
The only thing keeping this season entertaining  ;D
Everton sacking Dyche after bad results and offering the job to Lampard after he does ok with Chelsea would be gold  ;D
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
What an absolutely pointless decision? What on earth is this meant to achieve
They are facing Real Madrid in CL in a week. You need a proven big match and big stage manager like Lampard for days like that.
A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
They are facing Real Madrid in CL in a week. You need a proven big match and big stage manager like Lampard for days like that.

Hoping to do a Roberto Di Matteo.  ;D
Wabaloolah

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
Maybe they'll negotiate a deal that he does it for nothing due to the compo he got after he was sacked before.

I cannot think of any logical reason why they would appoint him but they do have a habit of reappointing managers but at least Maureen won things and won things at other clubs before his appointment.

Fat Fwank failed to get Derby promoted despite being dead certs at one point, got sacked by Chelsea because he wasn't good enough, nearly got Everton relegated last season and took them to the bottom of the league this year, some achievement that.

If they didn't have a plan on who to appoint, why sack Potter?

What an absolute cluster fuck of a club
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Of all the funny things Chelsea/Boehly have done, this is one of them
GreatEx

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 12:16:06 am
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
What on earth is this meant to achieve

Peak comedy.
kavah

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 01:33:01 am
If they Beat Madrid that could get a contract for Frank. They could do it?
4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 05:03:25 am
kavah on Today at 01:33:01 am
If they Beat Madrid that could get a contract for Frank. They could do it?

They're not beating Madrid.
stewil007

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 08:22:58 am
Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm
Vaguely interested in Gerrard the manager vs Lampard the manager debate.

the way this season is going, dont count it out..........
